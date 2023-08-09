Dom Lucre asks who would be the BETTER President in a Biden photo and the answers are COMEDY GOLD

We here at Twitchy LOVE to laugh at the Left. Dom Lucre on Twitter (X) decided to help us out. He posted a photo of President Biden with a little girl and simply asked who would be the better President.

Which person in this picture would be the best president? pic.twitter.com/2ewq3uMQhv — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 8, 2023

The responses were hilarious! We hope you enjoy this as much as we did.

The better question is who in the picture can tie their own shoes? https://t.co/uFGHPxt43b — Joseph Gilmore (@JosephG73104887) August 9, 2023

HA! They have a point.

The Marine standing guard. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) August 8, 2023

That was a VERY popular answer. If we were the serious type of person we would agree.



However, we do not hide the fact we have the sense of humor of a 12 yr. old boy and we will say that the fart Biden probably produced when bending down would make the best President and then cackle about it while making fart noises for a good 10 minutes. :)

I would go with the marine in the background or the carpet. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) August 9, 2023

The carpet would do less harm than Biden has done.

The marine over the photographer only because the creative types tend to be Leftists. Not all of us but a lot of us.

The doll — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) August 9, 2023

HA! The doll has stuffing for brains and Biden has pudding for brains so we do not think she could do worse. We will accept the doll as a valid answer.

Definitely the little lady. She has not been corrupted to the core. — Florida Dad Unleashed (@fldadunleashed) August 9, 2023

That girl could speak more clearly, that's for sure. — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) August 8, 2023

We bet she can ride a bike without falling over as well.

The doll? Maybe the door?



Does it have to be a person?



Didn’t some town elect a cat?



Is a cat running? — WearyWendigo (@romanaegis) August 9, 2023

A cat named Mr. Stubbs was indeed the mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska from 1997 until his death in 2017. While that is very funny, CATS are evil little monsters but any cat may still do better than Joe Biden so we feel conflicted.

Probably the rug — FDG (@FaaairlyDecent) August 9, 2023

It would just lie around all day doing nothing ... Still better than Biden who falls around all day and destroys stuff (like the economy).

EL-OH-EL! Most politicians are cockroaches so if that roach has some liberty-minded policy ideas we are all for it.

When we have such a mess of a President like Biden, we have to laugh to keep from crying.

Keep laughing and if this world gets you down, think back to the middle of this story when we made a fart joke.

YOU

ARE

WELCOME.

