Dom Lucre asks who would be the BETTER President in a Biden photo and the answers are COMEDY GOLD

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:16 AM on August 09, 2023
AngieArtist

We here at Twitchy LOVE to laugh at the Left. Dom Lucre on Twitter (X) decided to help us out. He posted a photo of President Biden with a little girl and simply asked who would be the better President. 

The responses were hilarious! We hope you enjoy this as much as we did. 

HA! They have a point. 

That was a VERY popular answer. If we were the serious type of person we would agree. 

However, we do not hide the fact we have the sense of humor of a 12 yr. old boy and we will say that the fart Biden probably produced when bending down would make the best President and then cackle about it while making fart noises for a good 10 minutes. :) 

The carpet would do less harm than Biden has done.

The marine over the photographer only because the creative types tend to be Leftists. Not all of us but a lot of us. 

HA! The doll has stuffing for brains and Biden has pudding for brains so we do not think she could do worse. We will accept the doll as a valid answer. 

We bet she can ride a bike without falling over as well. 

A cat named Mr. Stubbs was indeed the mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska from 1997 until his death in 2017. While that is very funny, CATS are evil little monsters but any cat may still do better than Joe Biden so we feel conflicted. 

It would just lie around all day doing nothing ... Still better than Biden who falls around all day and destroys stuff (like the economy). 

EL-OH-EL! Most politicians are cockroaches so if that roach has some liberty-minded policy ideas we are all for it. 

When we have such a mess of a President like Biden, we have to laugh to keep from crying. 
Keep laughing and if this world gets you down, think back to the middle of this story when we made a fart joke. 
YOU
ARE
WELCOME. 

