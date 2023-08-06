Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley DESTROYED over ABORTION post

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley representative for Massachusetts, is no stranger to Twitchy because she tends to have typical Leftist views and we tend to point and laugh at those kinds of things.



Her latest post on abortion has landed her here yet again.

Abortion care is safe.

Abortion care is normal.

Abortion care is necessary.

Abortion care is a human right. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 6, 2023

Welp. There is so much wrong with those statements we are not even sure where to start but maybe she could rethink that whole 'HUMAN RIGHT' part. Abortion literally kills another human, how far gone do you have to be to say it is a HUMAN RIGHT!?!?!



We were not alone in our complete disgust with Pressley's words.

Abortion is not safe…for the baby.

Abortion is not normal…for the baby.

Abortion is not necessary…for the baby

Abortion violently strips the most fundamental human right…from the baby. — Undead Calvin (@shoveitjack's twin) 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveit_parag) August 6, 2023

We could not have said it better. It seems Pressley forgot all about the BABY in all of her statements and other people wanted to point that out as well.

only one of those things is true... and it's only true b/c the left glorifies it — fj777 (@TSowellFan100) August 6, 2023

We bet the one they think is true is the one about it being normal. Sadly, it is normal anymore but they are correct in saying the reason it is considered normal is because of the Left.

Abortion kills one of the parties. It's not normal to murder your own babies. It's not always necessary. You have to be alive to have a right to enjoy. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) August 6, 2023

...but not for the baby

...but not for the baby

...but not for the baby

...who cares about the baby anyway? — Nick Hughes: Rhubba (@RhubbaComedy) August 6, 2023

.@RepPressley believes

Killing babies is safe.

Killing babies is normal.

Killing babies is necessary.

Killing babies is a human right. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) August 6, 2023

Funny how changing the term abortion to killing babies changes all of it.

You know who abortion care is not "safe" for? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 6, 2023

Yup. We have established this but we liked the simplicity of the question. We also know Pressley will never acknowledge the question being asked but we will keep asking it anyway.



We found a few people who wanted to remind Ayanna of some of the things she left off her list.

You forgot murder. — JimH🚴‍♂️ (@Patriot4Life2A) August 7, 2023

Abortion stops a beating heart. — Paul Knight (@Gaga_In_Fla) August 6, 2023

Abortion is sacred to the Left. More sacred than the life of the innocent child.



We are not saying that we can not understand how some people are put into situations and may feel like they have limited options. We also do not think that killing a child is the right solution and it certainly is not 'CARE'.



We will say that Rape and incest in our opinion should be considered 'health of the mother' instances and the mental state of the victim must be considered, we would always hope they could find it in their hearts to carry the child if possible.

Abortion is slavery.

Abortion is genocide.

Abortion targets the disabled.

Abortion is ethnic cleansing. https://t.co/IVmd9CztSm — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 6, 2023

OUCH. Abortion is indeed all of those things and it still is not 'CARE'.

We will end with that brilliant statement from our chief editor here at Twitchy.

She is right. no matter how much the Left wants to pretend like ABORTION is the answer, it is not and never will be 'CARE' for the mother or the child.





