Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley DESTROYED over ABORTION post

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:06 PM on August 06, 2023
AngieArtist

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley representative for Massachusetts, is no stranger to Twitchy because she tends to have typical Leftist views and we tend to point and laugh at those kinds of things. 

Her latest post on abortion has landed her here yet again. 

Welp. There is so much wrong with those statements we are not even sure where to start but maybe she could rethink that whole 'HUMAN RIGHT' part. Abortion literally kills another human, how far gone do you have to be to say it is a HUMAN RIGHT!?!?! 

We were not alone in our complete disgust with Pressley's words. 

We could not have said it better. It seems Pressley forgot all about the BABY in all of her statements and other people wanted to point that out as well. 

We bet the one they think is true is the one about it being normal. Sadly, it is normal anymore but they are correct in saying the reason it is considered normal is because of the Left. 

justmindy

Funny how changing the term abortion to killing babies changes all of it. 

Yup. We have established this but we liked the simplicity of the question. We also know Pressley will never acknowledge the question being asked but we will keep asking it anyway. 

We found a few people who wanted to remind Ayanna of some of the things she left off her list. 

Abortion is sacred to the Left. More sacred than the life of the innocent child. 

We are not saying that we can not understand how some people are put into situations and may feel like they have limited options. We also do not think that killing a child is the right solution and it certainly is not 'CARE'. 

We will say that Rape and incest in our opinion should be considered 'health of the mother' instances and the mental state of the victim must be considered, we would always hope they could find it in their hearts to carry the child if possible. 

OUCH. Abortion is indeed all of those things and it still is not 'CARE'. 

We will end with that brilliant statement from our chief editor here at Twitchy. 
She is right. no matter how much the Left wants to pretend like ABORTION is the answer, it is not and never will be 'CARE' for the mother or the child. 


