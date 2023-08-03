Chicago mayor takes offense to use of word 'mob' to describe a criminal...
'He needs to take that stupid bowtie with him' Dr. says he is leaving Louisiana over LGBTQ bills

ArtistAngie  |  10:44 AM on August 03, 2023
NBC has reported that Pediatric heart surgeon, Dr. Jake Kleinmahon, is leaving the state of Louisiana over recent LGBTQ legislation. Dr. Kleinmahon is gay and feels the recent legislation to ban sex transition care such as hormone blockers, hormones, and surgery to MINORS is discriminatory. 

Think about that. He is leaving over the protection of MINORS. This writer has no issue with trans people and neither do most other people we know. The issue is not Trans people. The issue is KIDS do not have the ability to understand what they may be doing to themselves. Protecting kids from things they may not be able to fix down the road is not discriminatory. 

Twitter / TwiXXER / X (what are we calling it?) seemed to agree with us. 

Who is really the bad guy here? 

*SNORT* Teen Vogue. We like it. We may start calling ALL mainstream media Teen Vogue, it seems to be the demographic they attract. 

This is true. They are trying to make it a big deal so people complain about a specialist in pediatric heart conditions leaving the state as there are not many in the area, but if they are so concerned about children, why do they not want to allow children to be protected until they are old enough to understand consequences of other surgeries and therapies? 

That is exactly what it is. NBC and the Dr. advocating for childhood transition surgery. 

None. No LGBTQ rights are restricted for consenting adults. No rights are restricted for children either. The child can still identify as anything they wish, they just have to wait to be adults to make possible life-altering decisions.

There were TONS of people in the comments who thought the bills protecting kids were the thing causing HARM. We do not understand it. 

Nobody is saying TRANS PEOPLE SHOULD DIE. As a matter of fact, we are saying we love kids even if they are trans and we want them to know and understand all of the consequences of transition BEFORE they make decisions they can not reverse. How is this controversial? 

Welp. He might not be wrong, even though we still do not understand why they hate the idea of not allowing kids to surgically alter their bodies until they know for certain that is what they want to do. 

Brainwashing is our only explanation. 

HA. So all of that was A LOT of serious stuff and it was a bit depressing so we will end with that little joke. The bow tie is silly. 

We do hope the Dr. reconsiders his stance and looks at the facts. Kids are kids, let them be kids and make big decisions as adults. :) 

************************************************

Tags: LGBT SURGERY TRANS LGBTQ TRANS KIDS

