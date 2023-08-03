'He needs to take that stupid bowtie with him' Dr. says he is leaving Louisiana over LGBTQ bills

NBC has reported that Pediatric heart surgeon, Dr. Jake Kleinmahon, is leaving the state of Louisiana over recent LGBTQ legislation. Dr. Kleinmahon is gay and feels the recent legislation to ban sex transition care such as hormone blockers, hormones, and surgery to MINORS is discriminatory.

One of Louisiana’s few doctors specializing in pediatric heart conditions is leaving the state after the Legislature passed a variety of bills aimed at restricting rights for LGBTQ people. https://t.co/DBDnAGi09a — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2023

Think about that. He is leaving over the protection of MINORS. This writer has no issue with trans people and neither do most other people we know. The issue is not Trans people. The issue is KIDS do not have the ability to understand what they may be doing to themselves. Protecting kids from things they may not be able to fix down the road is not discriminatory.



He’s leaving the state over a bill that prevents the genital mutilation of minors. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/JU8A9Curph — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) August 3, 2023

The banning of puberty blockers and sex-change procedures for children is not a controversial position. Most people thought those protocols were already illegal, until healthcare professionals started voicing concerns about the expanding pipeline---which IS HIGHLY* controversial. — G-Dada, Free-Speech Test Pilot (@gregzink) August 3, 2023

He's leaving because the state is protecting minors from damaging and irreversible sex change medications and procedures. You say it in your own article. — Lou Grant (@TheCriticsSay) August 3, 2023

Who is really the bad guy here?

Hey Teen Vogue, there is no right to perform gender surgeries on minors. This isn’t journalism. How does anyone who take news seriously work for you? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 3, 2023

*SNORT* Teen Vogue. We like it. We may start calling ALL mainstream media Teen Vogue, it seems to be the demographic they attract.

Not an airport , no need to announce departures. — Clownfish are clowns (@damomen76) August 3, 2023

This is true. They are trying to make it a big deal so people complain about a specialist in pediatric heart conditions leaving the state as there are not many in the area, but if they are so concerned about children, why do they not want to allow children to be protected until they are old enough to understand consequences of other surgeries and therapies?

We are going to continue to pass laws in Louisiana that protect children from surgical mutilation and chemical castration — Dennis Jordan (@DennisMJordan) August 3, 2023

That is exactly what it is. NBC and the Dr. advocating for childhood transition surgery.

Still haven’t read which rights are restricted. Can someone please help? Maybe I’m just missing it. — The Texorcist (@texorcistxp) August 3, 2023

None. No LGBTQ rights are restricted for consenting adults. No rights are restricted for children either. The child can still identify as anything they wish, they just have to wait to be adults to make possible life-altering decisions.

"First, do no harm..." unless someone tries to stop demented adults from cutting genitals off kids, then do all the harm you want!"

When did being gay become subservient to genital mutilation? Like you MUST be on board with it or you're the enemy? The "T" stands for terrorist." https://t.co/P9saTiXDFt — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 3, 2023

There were TONS of people in the comments who thought the bills protecting kids were the thing causing HARM. We do not understand it.



Nobody is saying TRANS PEOPLE SHOULD DIE. As a matter of fact, we are saying we love kids even if they are trans and we want them to know and understand all of the consequences of transition BEFORE they make decisions they can not reverse. How is this controversial?

Welp. He might not be wrong, even though we still do not understand why they hate the idea of not allowing kids to surgically alter their bodies until they know for certain that is what they want to do.

How can people this intelligent and educated be this easily manipulated by media narratives? https://t.co/3bBEEKTU5i — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 3, 2023

Brainwashing is our only explanation.

He needs to take that stupid bowtie with him https://t.co/WQ7JZh9ncG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 3, 2023

HA. So all of that was A LOT of serious stuff and it was a bit depressing so we will end with that little joke. The bow tie is silly.



We do hope the Dr. reconsiders his stance and looks at the facts. Kids are kids, let them be kids and make big decisions as adults. :)

