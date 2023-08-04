Will Jim Acosta add a chapter to his book after the WH's latest...
NOT! Joe Biden even pisses Lefties off with thread claiming Bidenomics has been...
Ron DeSantis responds to NBA players' union tantrum over Orlando Magic donation to...
Straightforward from here: Kari Lake knows how GOP can take care of business...
'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son...
Kamala Harris was asked about the Biden admin's lousy approval and her answer...
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look...
It's painfully clear what WaPo's doing with their framing of debate between Ron...
OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's...
Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are...
Look on Mongolian Prime Minister's face as he listens to Kamala Harris ramble...
Chutzpah alert! Nancy Pelosi says TRUMP didn't have respect for the office of...
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in...
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before...

LOL Fox News story about Katharine McPhee ALMOST involved in a robbery is HILARIOUS

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:38 PM on August 04, 2023
AngieArtist

We at Twitchy totally understand needing material and finding something to write about but this FOX NEWS piece is hilarious and Twitter / X made it worth your time to read this story about that dumb story. *Wink* 

SHE MISSED IT BY HOURS... Ummm that is not almost being robbed. hahaha! You guys reading this missed being in the revolutionary war by only a few hundred years so you can start telling people you were almost a revolutionary! 

The responses were GOLD!

Even by the standard set by the article, it was not close to being newsworthy. BUT IT IS LAUGHABLE, hence us writing about laughing at it. :) 

They were so simple and accurate that they all made us laugh. 

*SNORT* With this definition of ALMOST Chris Christie was probably in consideration for Magic Mike as well. 

SAME! We are still laughing at it. 

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.

Was it crazier for them to write it or for us to write about them writing it? We are not sure but we are going to keep laughing at it all day. 

Think of all of the ALMOSTS. 
Hillary Clinton was ALMOST President. 
Joe Biden is ALMOST a functional human being. 
The Primaries are ALMOST over. ( we wish that one was true). 

ANYWAY, Be careful out there. You can almost be in a serious accident every minute. SERIOUSLY. 

*******************************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CELEBRITIES FOX NEWS NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.
'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son Hunter a NEW ONE and DAMN (watch)
Sam J.
Ron DeSantis responds to NBA players' union tantrum over Orlando Magic donation to pro-DeSantis super PAC
Sarah D
NOT! Joe Biden even pisses Lefties off with thread claiming Bidenomics has been GOOD for America
Sam J.
Will Jim Acosta add a chapter to his book after the WH's latest 'assault on the free press'?
Doug P.
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé Sam J.