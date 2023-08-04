LOL Fox News story about Katharine McPhee ALMOST involved in a robbery is HILARIOUS

We at Twitchy totally understand needing material and finding something to write about but this FOX NEWS piece is hilarious and Twitter / X made it worth your time to read this story about that dumb story. *Wink*

Katharine McPhee nearly involved in restaurant armed robbery: ‘Missed’ by ‘a few hours’ https://t.co/zpnMfVKFKG — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2023

SHE MISSED IT BY HOURS... Ummm that is not almost being robbed. hahaha! You guys reading this missed being in the revolutionary war by only a few hundred years so you can start telling people you were almost a revolutionary!

The responses were GOLD!

Almost news worthy. — Current Thing Abolitionist (@freefanniemae) August 4, 2023

Even by the standard set by the article, it was not close to being newsworthy. BUT IT IS LAUGHABLE, hence us writing about laughing at it. :)

Wow. Big, if true. — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) August 4, 2023

So she wasn’t involved at all. — Hopeful (@shobnaz) August 4, 2023

BREAKING: A minor news story almost occurred. https://t.co/JVawObWkx4 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 4, 2023

They were so simple and accurate that they all made us laugh.

I was nearly involved in the last Magic Mike movie. ‘Missed’ by ‘a few dozen pounds’ — chris (@chrisforfree) August 4, 2023

*SNORT* With this definition of ALMOST Chris Christie was probably in consideration for Magic Mike as well.

i actually laughed out loud at this headline.



"BREAKING: Something newsier ALMOST happened!" https://t.co/FptW7dXeer — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 4, 2023

SAME! We are still laughing at it.

Wow. Sending her prayers in this difficult, challenging time. I know how frightened she must be right now, not having been anywhere near where this happened, nor when it happened. I once lived in a city that, in 1851, had a really bad fire. https://t.co/4VBRzpybn3 — Ramsey Simon (@rksimonlaw) August 4, 2023

What a crazy article to write lmao https://t.co/RKm9G0XfVS — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 4, 2023

Was it crazier for them to write it or for us to write about them writing it? We are not sure but we are going to keep laughing at it all day.



Think of all of the ALMOSTS.

Hillary Clinton was ALMOST President.

Joe Biden is ALMOST a functional human being.

The Primaries are ALMOST over. ( we wish that one was true).



ANYWAY, Be careful out there. You can almost be in a serious accident every minute. SERIOUSLY.

*******************************************************************

