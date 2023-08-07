AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development

Report: Hunter Biden business partner was a frequent visitor to the Obama White...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:24 PM on August 07, 2023
AngieArtist

There are some stories that just go ALL over the internet and over many platforms. The #AlabamaBoatBrawl is one of those stories. It is just a viral video but we swear it is better than anything to come out of Hollywood in YEARS! 

Look, we are not laughing that people may have gotten hurt or that there was a big brawl. It is just one of those stories that has taken on a life of its own and THAT part is hilarious.

Here is one Post on TwiXer: 

We saw several posts about the brawl. A lot of them referred to the white people in the fight as racist. Are the white rednecks racist? No idea, but they were definitely drunk and redneck. With all of that, it led to some great fun on the internet, even if it was not fun for those involved in the actual dispute. 

Better viewing is recommended on YouTube: 

The best character development was on Twitter / X: 
There is a young man who swims across from one boat to the dock to help out the security guard and the internet made up so many names for him. Our personal favorite was Scuba Gooding Jr. 

Best jokes also awarded to TwiXer:

HA! We gotta take up chair self-defense ASAP. 

The best commentary is awarded to TikTok: 

AAAAAaaaand the OSCAR goes to this community who acted out the brawl at their local pool. 

*SNORT* 

We get it, some people were hurt, but that last video PROVES we can all come together and laugh at stuff together when it is funny and that stuff is HILARIOUS. That last tweet alone should help restore race relations. 

Sometimes the internet is GLORIOUS! 

******************************************

Tags: ALABAMA RACE RELATIONS

