AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development

There are some stories that just go ALL over the internet and over many platforms. The #AlabamaBoatBrawl is one of those stories. It is just a viral video but we swear it is better than anything to come out of Hollywood in YEARS!



Look, we are not laughing that people may have gotten hurt or that there was a big brawl. It is just one of those stories that has taken on a life of its own and THAT part is hilarious.



Here is one Post on TwiXer:

Breaking News: Alabama Ferry Brawl Erupts Over Dock Dispute, Racial Tensions Involved- Viewers Discretion Advised.



A chaotic scene unfolded at an Alabama ferry dock when a security guard requested a family to move their boat, which was blocking the designated area. The… pic.twitter.com/98ahra4nX4 — Otis Zeon, MD (@otiszeon) August 7, 2023

We saw several posts about the brawl. A lot of them referred to the white people in the fight as racist. Are the white rednecks racist? No idea, but they were definitely drunk and redneck. With all of that, it led to some great fun on the internet, even if it was not fun for those involved in the actual dispute.

Better viewing is recommended on YouTube:

The best character development was on Twitter / X:

There is a young man who swims across from one boat to the dock to help out the security guard and the internet made up so many names for him. Our personal favorite was Scuba Gooding Jr.

The memes from this #riverboatbrawl is probably more entertaining than the fight. And #blackaquaman deserves a gold medal. Somebody called him Scuba Gooding Jr. ad I have been laughing all morning. pic.twitter.com/9WSrS35xBe — Uncle Johnny’s hemline…. heated! (@JustCallmeRod) August 7, 2023

Top 10 names given to this young hero:

10. Black Aquaman

9. JJ Fish

8. Michael B Phelps

7. Captain Hook

6. Catfish Cuz

5. Kofi Kingfish

4. Tyrone Lochte

3. 21 Tilapia

2. Lil' Namor

1. Shaquille O'Gills pic.twitter.com/a6c4lbe4HP — Mike Kincaide (@mikekincaide) August 7, 2023

Best jokes also awarded to TwiXer:

These folks went back the next day and found the dang chair. Gotta put it in a Black History Museum now. 🤣🤣 #MontgomeryAlabama #riverboatbrawl pic.twitter.com/NefhqFxuV7 — Captain James T. Jerk (@Libra_King73) August 7, 2023

HA! We gotta take up chair self-defense ASAP.

The best commentary is awarded to TikTok:

My favorite review of the Alabama Riverboat Brawl 😂 pic.twitter.com/vQe7E2e5RV — Kenny Kixx (@DJKennyKixx) August 7, 2023

AAAAAaaaand the OSCAR goes to this community who acted out the brawl at their local pool.

Bruh this community really sat up here and recreated the Riverboat scene😂😂😂😂😂😅. Shout out to all the participants. This also shows we can coexist with each other and have a great time👏🏾 #MontgomeryAlabama #Montgomery #riverboat #riverboatbrawl pic.twitter.com/ga4WPx3YW9 — Ken Minaj Omega/FanPage (@BUGATTI_BOI_BWS) August 7, 2023

*SNORT*

We get it, some people were hurt, but that last video PROVES we can all come together and laugh at stuff together when it is funny and that stuff is HILARIOUS. That last tweet alone should help restore race relations.

Sometimes the internet is GLORIOUS!

