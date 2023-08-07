Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!

The New York Times Proves Biden Lied About Weaponization
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:38 AM on August 07, 2023
AngieArtist

The irrational hatred of J.K. Rowling has gotten increasingly insane over the past few years but it may have reached a milestone with the Seatle Museum of Pop Culture literally removing her from an exhibit celebrating Harry Potter. 

We encourage you to read that piece. It gives great insight into the lunacy of the Left. The ending sentence says all you need to know about the Leftists running the museum. 

Last summer, MoPOP set up a drag-themed summer camp for boys aged 12 to 18 years old to learn to create their own drag persona and appearance where they "explore hair and makeup techniques, and develop your character's stage presence."

J.K. Rowling INVENTED HARRY POTTER and everything to do with that wizarding world. This behavior is outrageous even for the Left.

The museum is trying to do some magic of their own by making her disappear but it is NOT going to work. No matter how hard they try, SHE IS STILL THE CREATOR OF HARRY POTTER!

The responses to the Museum behaving like the 'Ministry of Magic' in Rowling's books were awesome! 

EXACTLY. They have no problems making money off of her intellectual property but they have to send out the virtue signals to all the right people. 

Leftists who identify as adults but are actually children do. :) 

How very 1984 of them. 

We are guessing they have not. This writer happens to be a BIG fan and we can promise you that the Seatle Museum of Pop Culture is behaving EXACTLY like when Voldemort took over the Ministry of Magic and they are labeling J.K. Rowling as Undesirable number ONE! 

They can not women just out here saying anything they want and having ideas all their own! FALL IN LINE or DISAPPEAR! 

We have said it before and we will say it again: If it were not for double standards, the Left would have no standards at all. 

Creative spellwork there. Hermione Granger would be proud. 

Hopefully, this story eventually has the same ending as the Harry Potter books. (SPOILER AHEAD) Good WILL overcome evil and the Dark ones will stop being in charge of everything. KEEP STANDING UP!

In the words of Albus Dumbledore: 'Words are, in my not so humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both influencing injury and remedying it.' 

*****************************************************************************

Tags: J.K. ROWLING SEATTLE TRANS

