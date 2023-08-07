Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!

The irrational hatred of J.K. Rowling has gotten increasingly insane over the past few years but it may have reached a milestone with the Seatle Museum of Pop Culture literally removing her from an exhibit celebrating Harry Potter.

The MoPOP decided to remove all mentions from @jk_rowling. I’m writing this article for @TPostMillennial it reminded me what TRAs took issue with, and it was that she objected to women being called “people who menstruate” it also how the MoPOP grooms kidshttps://t.co/KM3slwDq2y — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) August 7, 2023

We encourage you to read that piece. It gives great insight into the lunacy of the Left. The ending sentence says all you need to know about the Leftists running the museum.

Last summer, MoPOP set up a drag-themed summer camp for boys aged 12 to 18 years old to learn to create their own drag persona and appearance where they "explore hair and makeup techniques, and develop your character's stage presence."

Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture is so bent out of shape over JK Rowling having very rational, scientific views of sex... so they straight up airbrushed her out of their exhibition celebrating her life's work.



“There’s a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of… pic.twitter.com/oyITH6iDyM — Andrea Mew (@andreajmew) August 6, 2023

J.K. Rowling INVENTED HARRY POTTER and everything to do with that wizarding world. This behavior is outrageous even for the Left.

So this Seattle museum is erasing JK Rowling as the author of Harry Potter because reasons. pic.twitter.com/xQQFCWT52l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2023

The museum is trying to do some magic of their own by making her disappear but it is NOT going to work. No matter how hard they try, SHE IS STILL THE CREATOR OF HARRY POTTER!

The responses to the Museum behaving like the 'Ministry of Magic' in Rowling's books were awesome!

So why keep the display?



Oh yeah, because normal people don't care about whiny transes and will still pay money to see the exhibit and the vapid virtue signaling museum doesn't want to lose revenue. — Topher.pg (@PgTopher) August 7, 2023

EXACTLY. They have no problems making money off of her intellectual property but they have to send out the virtue signals to all the right people.

“super hateful” do adults really talk like that? — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) August 7, 2023

Leftists who identify as adults but are actually children do. :)

the erasure of history — MuteToggle (@MuteToggle) August 7, 2023

How very 1984 of them.

Have they ever read Harry Potter? 🤦‍♂️ — Jim McDonald (@CatchYrselfOn22) August 7, 2023

We are guessing they have not. This writer happens to be a BIG fan and we can promise you that the Seatle Museum of Pop Culture is behaving EXACTLY like when Voldemort took over the Ministry of Magic and they are labeling J.K. Rowling as Undesirable number ONE!

Erasing the achievements of women is progress! — Dr. Mass Formation #ISupportCurrentThing 🏳️‍🌈🌺 (@RhythmRogue415) August 7, 2023

Liberals are useless. “Let’s empower women but erase the one woman who empowers women”. — Jordan21 (@jordanforever66) August 7, 2023

They can not women just out here saying anything they want and having ideas all their own! FALL IN LINE or DISAPPEAR!



We have said it before and we will say it again: If it were not for double standards, the Left would have no standards at all.

Authorus disappearus — Derek W Logue of OnceFallen.com (@DerekLogue2) August 7, 2023

Creative spellwork there. Hermione Granger would be proud.

erasure is your punishment for not conforming. https://t.co/6vlVrfQ5sO — AmEricAn (@MistralComet) August 7, 2023

Hopefully, this story eventually has the same ending as the Harry Potter books. (SPOILER AHEAD) Good WILL overcome evil and the Dark ones will stop being in charge of everything. KEEP STANDING UP!



In the words of Albus Dumbledore: 'Words are, in my not so humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both influencing injury and remedying it.'





