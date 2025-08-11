Dems Crime Stats Delusion: Alex Thompson of 'Axios' Goes on CNN to Call Out Their Reality-Free Bubble

Alex Thompson is a journalist for 'Axios' and a frequent CNN contributor. Today, he went on CNN to add his thoughts about crime in DC. He thinks the Democratic Party is once again disconnected from reality, much like they were last election cycle when it came to the economy.

.@AlexThomp: “What’s striking is that national Democrats are not following Mayor Bowser’s lead on this, and that national Democrats have been insisting, ‘just look at the statistics. We have 30 year, 30 year low, you know, violent crime’...I’ve talked to Democrat strategists… pic.twitter.com/XaLP9GvwBd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2025

It's like the Democrats think if they proclaim something enough times, the public will automatically believe them instead of what is in front of our lying eyes. That's not how it works.

Democrats can’t win because people don’t believe stats. The end result of populism. https://t.co/Ei0ZBxsSES — Jack Prefontaine 🇺🇸 (@jackhpre) August 11, 2025

They apparently no longer believe in 'the Science' or 'The Math'.

Dead on --



People are telling you how they feel.



Republicans respond with action.

Dems respond with academic studies and numbers, telling you things aren't what they seem.



Who do you think the public responds to? https://t.co/l3LhgUyj3M — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 11, 2025

About those statistics and crime in DC. 5 years ago the City Council & Mayor Bowser literally defunded the police, leading to a huge force reduction & a predictable surge in violent crime. Now their argument is violent crime has gone from really, really bad to just really bad. https://t.co/rbCkHNQRHm — Rob Simms (@Robasimms) August 11, 2025

They've also 'allegedly' been cooking the books. So, that helps.

Spending time and resources altering the stats so that they will say what is politically expedient? Don't be disappointed no one believes the statistics when they don't conform to experience. "Someone just got car jacked, odd, I was told that was rare." https://t.co/ayVB4byFe1 — David Dorotheos (@DavidDorotheos) August 11, 2025

Ultimately they’re putting up resistance to efforts to lowering crime. Put another way, this is like them saying, “The economy is good enough as it is; we don’t need to try to grow it even larger.” Why are you getting in the way of making something better? — Charles Blauvelt (@blauvelt_) August 11, 2025

Yes, one would think reigning in crime would be great and no sane human would object. Democrats are impossible to understand.

It's easy to have lows in crime stats when "crime" gets redefined down. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) August 11, 2025

96 people have been murdered in the first 6 months of 2025. That is a rate of 25 per 100,000, which is insane. — American (@AmericanEighth) August 11, 2025

It's horrific.

Democrats think the voters are stupid. That is for certain.

One reason why Dems saying "but the statistics show crime is down in DC!" wouldn't work pic.twitter.com/nS4VwBo5Cs — Truth Bombs (@TRUTHB0MBZ) August 11, 2025

Maybe they should think about listening to the residents and the voters and truly hearing their experiences. What a novel idea!

