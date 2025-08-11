Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up...
Dems Crime Stats Delusion: Alex Thompson of 'Axios' Goes on CNN to Call Out Their Reality-Free Bubble

August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Alex Thompson is a journalist for 'Axios' and a frequent CNN contributor. Today, he went on CNN to add his thoughts about crime in DC. He thinks the Democratic Party is once again disconnected from reality, much like they were last election cycle when it came to the economy. 

It's like the Democrats think if they proclaim something enough times, the public will automatically believe them instead of what is in front of our lying eyes. That's not how it works. 

They apparently no longer believe in 'the Science' or 'The Math'. 

They've also 'allegedly' been cooking the books. So, that helps.

Yes, one would think reigning in crime would be great and no sane human would object. Democrats are impossible to understand. 

It's horrific. 

Democrats think the voters are stupid. That is for certain. 

Maybe they should think about listening to the residents and the voters and truly hearing their experiences. What a novel idea!

