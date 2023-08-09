Patrick Bet-David wants 3 unlikely groups to UNITE to protect CONSERVATIVE family values

Author, podcaster, and minority owner of the Yankees, Patrick Bet-David posted a proposition to 3 unlikely allies to protect conservative family values on X (Twitter) today.



He proposed Christians, Jews, and Muslims work together AGAINST the establishment to protect CONSERVATIVE FAMILY VALUES.

It’s a scary day for the establishment if Christians, Jews & Muslims can unite on to defend conservative family values.



There’s a time and place to debate religion.



But when there’s a concerted effort to try to confuse + gas light the next generation, it’s a worthy cause to… — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) August 9, 2023

We hope the groups might put aside their differences and listen. We were not the only people who thought this idea was worth talking about. There were MANY in agreement.

It's time to wake up and shine light into darkness. — Lynn Barringer (@BarringerLynn) August 9, 2023

Well maybe we all need to get on the same page and put and end to the nonsense! They loose when we unite — Clint VanDeRiet (@cavanderiet) August 9, 2023

Let it happen.

People should keep their differences aside and unite to fight for the values that they have in common. — The Samurai (@thesamurai132) August 9, 2023

We saw people from various groups wanting to join in.

I spoke to the Jews, we’re in. — Liam Rosenberg (@rosenberg_liam) August 9, 2023

Exactly brother, people of the book should unite on common grounds because there's more in common than what divides us! — Max Sari (@titan_says) August 9, 2023

I’m a Christian, we are called to love ALL of God’s children, not some ALL. With that said, we are in a battle against good vs evil. Do I wish everyone loved Jesus? Yes, but that’s a personal choice. I’m not to judge. We need to unite on the good. — Julie Emanuele (@j__king1) August 9, 2023

We even saw a few people who were not in any of the groups but were happy to jump on the wagon anyway.

I don't follow any religion. But I'm human just like you count me in! 💙👋🌍☀️✨ — The Unified (Zbyněk Kozlík) (@theunifiedspace) August 9, 2023

Of course, there were many who were not on board at all. We are not going to give them oxygen in this post.



We did see a lot of people upset at the idea of a 'One world religion'. Nobody is saying the groups need to unite under a single religion. He is just asking that they work together on ONE goal to protect conservative family values and children. If you see some recent school board meetings you KNOW that it IS possible.



Let us also say. Uniting for a goal is NOT a description of the Anti-Christ. It is just a group of people agreeing to protect one thing. They are not agreeing to bow down and honor the same God. That was all over the comments on this post and honestly, this writer is a Christian who happens to know a bit about theology and we found it annoying.

Maybe aliens can do the trick?! https://t.co/UaVNB3QcYM — Remco Friederich 🔴 (@remco1012) August 9, 2023

Hey if Aliens want to protect conservative family values we should welcome them. ACJMUTPC+: Aliens, Christians, Jews, and Muslims United to Protect Children. We need a flag and a logo ASAP. The flag needs a rainbow and maybe an alien head.



In closing, nobody wants the groups to make religion and deny their faith. We just want them to show up at school board meetings and say we should not let kids look at porn in the library or hide any transition actions from their parents. They should unite for one goal: protecting children and the family.



It could happen but it is highly unlikely.

