Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention
Did Joe Biden just admit America has won the war on climate change?...
'Say it to my face!' ... Chris Christie calls out Trump for labeling...
With gas prices rising, Biden reminds us he's still trying to end 'ALL...
WH bag of coke reportedly belonged to person in 'Biden family orbit' (but...
Dom Lucre asks who would be the BETTER president in a Biden...
ANOTHER Senator Feinstein medical emergency renews concerns about her ability to serve
House Oversight releases another damning 'follow the money' memo on payments to the...
Did terrorism win in Andy Ngo v. AntiFA?
Researcher & ex climate change alarmist tells John Stossel how 'The Science' is...
BOOM! Ron DeSantis suspends another WOKE Soros backed DA and Leftists are BIG...
Roseanne Barr is back and Twitter(X) is fun again
MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues
A DC Councilman's plea for the National Guard conjures memories of an old...

Patrick Bet-David wants 3 unlikely groups to UNITE to protect CONSERVATIVE family values

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:32 PM on August 09, 2023
AngieArtist

Author, podcaster, and minority owner of the Yankees, Patrick Bet-David posted a proposition to 3 unlikely allies to protect conservative family values on X (Twitter) today. 

He proposed Christians, Jews, and Muslims work together AGAINST the establishment to protect CONSERVATIVE FAMILY VALUES.

We hope the groups might put aside their differences and listen. We were not the only people who thought this idea was worth talking about. There were MANY in agreement. 

We saw people from various groups wanting to join in.

Recommended

Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention
Doug P.

We even saw a few people who were not in any of the groups but were happy to jump on the wagon anyway. 

Of course, there were many who were not on board at all. We are not going to give them oxygen in this post. 

We did see a lot of people upset at the idea of a 'One world religion'. Nobody is saying the groups need to unite under a single religion. He is just asking that they work together on ONE goal to protect conservative family values and children. If you see some recent school board meetings you KNOW that it IS possible.

Let us also say. Uniting for a goal is NOT a description of the Anti-Christ. It is just a group of people agreeing to protect one thing. They are not agreeing to bow down and honor the same God. That was all over the comments on this post and honestly, this writer is a Christian who happens to know a bit about theology and we found it annoying. 

Hey if Aliens want to protect conservative family values we should welcome them. ACJMUTPC+: Aliens, Christians, Jews, and Muslims United to Protect Children. We need a flag and a logo ASAP. The flag needs a rainbow and maybe an alien head. 

In closing, nobody wants the groups to make religion and deny their faith. We just want them to show up at school board meetings and say we should not let kids look at porn in the library or hide any transition actions from their parents. They should unite for one goal: protecting children and the family. 

It could happen but it is highly unlikely. 

*********************************************************
Related: 
Who would be the better President?
#AlabamaBoatBrawl
J.K. Rowling removed from Harry Potter pop culture museum exhibit
*********************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHRISTIAN CHRISTIANITY CHRISTIANS JEWISH JEWS MUSLIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention
Doug P.
Dom Lucre asks who would be the BETTER president in a Biden photo and the answers are COMEDY GOLD
ArtistAngie
Researcher & ex climate change alarmist tells John Stossel how 'The Science' is corrupt
Doug P.
Did Joe Biden just admit America has won the war on climate change? -- WATCH
RickRobinson
Did terrorism win in Andy Ngo v. AntiFA?
Aaron Walker
'Say it to my face!' ... Chris Christie calls out Trump for labeling him a "FAT PIG' (LOL)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention Doug P.