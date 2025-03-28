This Video of Illegals Being Deported Sparked the Same Question (Hint: 'Almost As If the Dems Lied!')

Recent videos of the deportations that are taking place now that the U.S. has an administration in office that actually cares about enforcing immigration laws have invited questions.

But before getting to the specific question, here's one of those videos:

Illegals being deported from the US back to Venezuela 😏



pic.twitter.com/bQgKvHg8Yf — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 28, 2025

Plane full of illegals deported from the US back to Venezuela.



I voted for this. pic.twitter.com/jTlWkgJr4z — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2025

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office in early 2021, they opened up the borders while assuring Americans the people they were letting in were to a large degree women and little kids just seeking a better life.

That video was among the many that had many people asking about something:

Selena - where are all the women and children?



cc: @selenagomez — ploppity plop (@supercalifrag33) March 28, 2025

Gee, it's almost like the Democrats were lying about the kinds of people who were getting into the U.S. illegally thanks to Biden and Mayorkas' intentionally porous border.

Look at all those women and children. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 28, 2025

Yeah, where are they, anyway?

I'm confused, these guys don't look like the sad and crying women, children and elderly folks that the Dems said they all were. — Lil Whiskies (@LilWhiskies) March 28, 2025

It’s almost as if the Dems lied to us. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2025

The Dems lied? Shocker!

All men. No women or children. We have been invaded and the clean up operation is underway. https://t.co/zUInd0hFQV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 28, 2025

Flight back to Venezuela! Funny I don’t see any women or Children 🤡 This is what Democrats are Protesting and Protecting 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gFdREWVito — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) March 27, 2025

If the country had a corporate media that cared about telling the truth they'd be pointing that out.

