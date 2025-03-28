Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy...
This Video of Illegals Being Deported Sparked the Same Question (Hint: 'Almost As If the Dems Lied!')

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on March 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Recent videos of the deportations that are taking place now that the U.S. has an administration in office that actually cares about enforcing immigration laws have invited questions. 

But before getting to the specific question, here's one of those videos: 

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office in early 2021, they opened up the borders while assuring Americans the people they were letting in were to a large degree women and little kids just seeking a better life. 

That video was among the many that had many people asking about something: 

Gee, it's almost like the Democrats were lying about the kinds of people who were getting into the U.S. illegally thanks to Biden and Mayorkas' intentionally porous border. 

Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy Are Desperately Needed
Amy Curtis
Yeah, where are they, anyway?

The Dems lied? Shocker!

If the country had a corporate media that cared about telling the truth they'd be pointing that out.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

