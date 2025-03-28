ROLL TAPE! Enjoy This Supercut That Proves Joy Behar WRONG About Presidents Attacking Previous Admins

We were waiting for this.

The second this writer saw the clip of Joy Behar claiming President Donald Trump is the only president to ever criticize a previous administration, she was waiting for a supercut to drop that would utterly destroy Behar.

And here it is.

She hopes you enjoy it as much as she did:

NEW: The View's Joy Behar tries slamming Trump, says she has never in her life remembered a sitting president trash the president who served before him.



I don't know what planet this woman has been living on.



Roll the tapes... 👇 pic.twitter.com/8iDTOJYBex — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2025

Hahahahahahahaha.

'The View' is utter garbage.

Obama regularly trashed Trump after he left office.



Whoopi is loopy. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) March 27, 2025

Obama also trashed George W. Bush.

The harpies on @TheView must have been sleeping through Biden’s time in office.



Just kidding….they’ll blatantly lie about anything.



Good job @ABCNetwork

Keep it up. You’re doing great. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) March 27, 2025

We're amazed this show is still on the air.

Joy Behar’s salary for co-hosting The View is widely reported to be around $7 million per year.



She is more than happy to spew lies, propaganda and support any narrative the Globalists need.



The View is owned by ABC, which is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 27, 2025

Nice work if you can get it.

Joy Behar seems to forget the numerous times Obama openly criticized Bush. The idea that Trump is the first to challenge his predecessor doesn’t hold up, political history is filled with rivalries. But, of course, for some, it’s only a problem when Trump does it. Roll those… — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) March 28, 2025

But, see, only President Trump is uniquely bad.

Or something.

They're lying because they're so infected with TDS they know no other way of being.

We've gone from ludicrous to delusional speed... https://t.co/WpcuYwFhGl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 27, 2025

+1000 for the 'Spaceballs' reference.

She must have been living under a rock for Biden’s entire administration. https://t.co/sPbazrukzE — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) March 27, 2025

And Obama's administration.

That's a long time to be hiding under a rock.

That may be the most ridiculous thing she’s ever said and the competition is fierce. Obama spent eight years talking s**t about George Bush and blaming him for everything that went wrong during his administration. It was so bad that I can’t believe Bush is actually friends with… https://t.co/BcpKYhIp0i — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) March 28, 2025

George W. Bush, for his many flaws, is a nicer person than this writer would ever be.

😆😅🤣 they act like the internet is erased daily https://t.co/ndZYBGvDLT — Thomas m Hamilton (@ThomashamiltonM) March 28, 2025

They really do think history began yesterday.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



