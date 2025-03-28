ROLL TAPE! Enjoy This Supercut That Proves Joy Behar WRONG About Presidents Attacking Previous Admins

Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 28, 2025
Townhall Media

We were waiting for this.

The second this writer saw the clip of Joy Behar claiming President Donald Trump is the only president to ever criticize a previous administration, she was waiting for a supercut to drop that would utterly destroy Behar.

And here it is.

She hopes you enjoy it as much as she did:

Hahahahahahahaha.

'The View' is utter garbage.

Obama also trashed George W. Bush.

We're amazed this show is still on the air.

Nice work if you can get it.

But, see, only President Trump is uniquely bad.

Or something.

They're lying because they're so infected with TDS they know no other way of being.

+1000 for the 'Spaceballs' reference.

And Obama's administration.

That's a long time to be hiding under a rock.

George W. Bush, for his many flaws, is a nicer person than this writer would ever be.

They really do think history began yesterday.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

