Joy Behar Has Selective Memory Loss, Claims Trump Is the Only POTUS to 'Trash' Previous Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 27, 2025
imgflip

Whenever this writer is out in public she carries her headphones in her pocket. Not to be anti-social, but to make sure if she's stuck in a place where 'The View' is on television she can block out the idiocy and lies.

This is a prime example of both idiocy and a bald-faced lie:

Was Behar in a coma for the past 20 years?

Barack Obama blamed George W. Bush for his bad economy and geopolitical woes. Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump for his bad economy and geopolitical woes.

It's a pattern.

Can't wait for someone to make a supercut that proves Joy is an idiot who lies.

Absolute clown show.

They sure were.

It's funny because Joy Behar is a joke in human form.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
