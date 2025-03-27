Joy Behar Has Selective Memory Loss, Claims Trump Is the Only POTUS to 'Trash' Previous Administration

Whenever this writer is out in public she carries her headphones in her pocket. Not to be anti-social, but to make sure if she's stuck in a place where 'The View' is on television she can block out the idiocy and lies.

Advertisement

This is a prime example of both idiocy and a bald-faced lie:

Joy Behar: “They blame the Biden administration. I never remember in my lifetime a sitting president trashing a previous president.” pic.twitter.com/WpzPysSaBf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 27, 2025

Was Behar in a coma for the past 20 years?

Barack Obama blamed George W. Bush for his bad economy and geopolitical woes. Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump for his bad economy and geopolitical woes.

It's a pattern.

Can't wait for someone to make a supercut that proves Joy is an idiot who lies.

Absolute clown show.

Well, in all fairness, his handlers were terrified Biden might actually answer a media question. — pwl 🇺🇸 (@PeppersGenXDad) March 27, 2025

They sure were.

I laughed embarrassingly loudly just now. I'm in a waiting room no less. Lol — Free Speech Lover Gary Korman (@gkorman) March 27, 2025

It's funny because Joy Behar is a joke in human form.

This needs to have like four hours of Biden trashing Trump edited in. — Jeff Schmidt (@JeffJSchmidt) March 27, 2025

Yes, please.

She might want to consider getting a CT scan then. — Anastasia Beaverhousen (@WindahlLisa) March 27, 2025

Might be wise.

This is not a parody. The jokes just write themselves at this point https://t.co/L1vkcfgR32 — Ashley Moir (@ashleymoirDC) March 27, 2025

No one could parody this. It's too absurd.

But I've heard in my lifetime alot of lies from these women. Someone needs to make a compilation of all the times the Biden administration said "Trump" while trashing him. https://t.co/H7fztBxC1Y — Christy Parker (@backbonegiver) March 27, 2025

It's coming. We all know it's coming.

And it'll be glorious.

I can't tell if she knows she's lying or if she's just that stupid https://t.co/RoIBnFGEm5 — Haley Worth (@haley_worth) March 27, 2025

Both? Both.

Both is good.