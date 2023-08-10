No BULL-shhh 900 pound bull is STILL loose in Charlotte NC

We here at Twitchy have covered some real BULL-Shhhh but this one is FULL OF IT (literally). A Bull got loose and was running around Charlotte, NC during the storms this week and it is STILL on the loose! The PUNS were on point.

NO BULL: @WCCBCharlotte photographer, Kevin Pinto, captured this video on Moores Chapel Road in West Charlotte on his way home from his shift. If someone lost their steer, that area is a good place to start looking. #CLTwx #CltTraffic #Clt pic.twitter.com/DRwx7RxXw2 — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) August 7, 2023

WOW. A bull running about in Charlotte is one thing. The fact he is still not found is HILARIOUS!

A 900-pound longhorn bull was seen trotting down Charlotte streets https://t.co/QAzBlNt5py via @WFMY — Reuben Davis (@RD28327) August 10, 2023

Steer clear! The bull is still on the loose in Charlotte!



WATCH & READ our @WBTV_News story: https://t.co/r8yeE1aiNT — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 9, 2023

STEER Clear. That might have been one of our favorite puns.

No updates on the longhorn bull. It is still missing, I'm told. https://t.co/F5d3Z20Jti pic.twitter.com/GfTF65nH89 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 9, 2023

The answers to this tweet where the bull is still missing were GOLD!

Check for a large BBQ in the area! — Kim (@Nightwing123) August 9, 2023

It is North Carolina. BBQ is not out of the question.

he's on the MOOOOve — Jonathan deShetler (@JondeShetler) August 9, 2023

*SNORT* As of the time of writing this article he was indeed still MOOOooooOOOOving.

Day 4 of the bull loose in west Charlotte



Has this steer been located yet????



We need answers — CHARLOTTEMAN (@CHARLOTTEMAN3) August 10, 2023

NOPE, but we are invested in this now. We will try to keep you posted.

Is there a bull tracking app for that Charlotte longhorn? — Luke Russell-ish ($8 parody) (@LukeRussell1281) August 10, 2023

If we had the time and the money we would get on that app ASAP.



All of those tweets were fun but this tweet with a link to one of the funniest things we have ever read in the Charlotte Observer is our favorite. For context, The Charlotte Observer is a real paper it is not a satire paper. WE ARE ROLLING!

There’s a 900-pound bull on the loose in Charlotte. Here’s what to do if you see it https://t.co/b7MC7Ktbyv — Kendrick Marshall (@KD_Marshall) August 9, 2023

Be constantly vigilant when the bull is around.

Look for signs of aggression in the bull, such as pawing at the ground.

Don’t turn your back on the bull.

Don’t surprise the bull.

“No one should ever completely trust a bull due to the possibility of an attack,” the university says. “When scared, bulls can unintentionally hurt humans working with them due to their size and strength.”

HA! We do not expect anyone to 'turn their backs on the bull or try to surprise it. We just can not imagine a bunch of people in uptown Charlotte deciding to sneak up on the bull, that would be some SNEAKY BULL SHHH.

KEEP SAFE we know the economy is sluggish and people are looking for any ray of hope but this does NOT mean we are in a bull market. We know we BULLED out all of the stops here but seriously. LET US KNOW IF YOU SEE THE BULL!

