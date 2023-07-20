NO SURPRISE: Whoopi Goldberg gets EVERYTHING wrong when criticizing 'Try That In A Small Town'

Twitchy has been covering the controversy over Jason Aldean's song 'Try That In A Small Town' extensively and we just could not let Whoopi Goldberg's criticism go by without pointing out that she literally gets EVERYTHING wrong.

Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Jason Aldean’s song:



- Gets the name of it wrong

- Says it had “racist lyrics” even though it doesn’t mention race once

- Says that BLM rioters were “taking care of the people in their town” by burning them down.

pic.twitter.com/4Snmpx9p8R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2023

YUP. She got the song title wrong. She mispronounces Governor Noem's name. She goes on to say the people burning buildings in the BLM riots were trying to take care of their cities.



Ummm ... we don't know about you but when we take care of people it does not involve burning down places they shop or own. Maybe that is just us.

Twitter had A LOT to say!

Very few, if any, blm/antifa were from those towns they beat, killed, burned and pillaged. — Maggie (@drillanwr) July 21, 2023

Many people were brought in to cause trouble and they had no thoughts of 'helping' their fellow man.

Whoopi's 2 cents wasn't worth that much. — Dave H (@dbh00034) July 20, 2023

Whoopi has Fetterman for brains. — 5ini5ter (@5ini5ter) July 20, 2023

OUCH. We would apologize for laughing but both Fetterman and Whoopi deserve to be the butt of the jokes.

So not wanting crime and theft in your hometown is racist? — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) July 20, 2023

According to Whoopi and her ilk, the answer is YES.

Good is evil. Evil is good. The criminal is the law abiding. The law abiding are criminals. https://t.co/7VOeRex8Bf — Great Plains Patriot (@plains_patriot) July 20, 2023

Oh are we outraged over songs now? Because there are songs out there that talk about killing cops and buying hookers that liberals can’t seem to care about. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) July 20, 2023

We have said it before and we will say it again, if not for DOUBLE standards, the Left would have no standards at all.



We did find someone trying to defend Whoopi!

Well you twisted her words quote well.

Congrats. — desertskys. (@desertskys) July 21, 2023

Good for him. He tried but you guys can click the audio and listen for yourselves. There is nothing to twist. She gets EVERYTHING wrong.

Whoopi never misses an opportunity to prove how dumb she is, ever https://t.co/48KCbzxlT1 — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) July 20, 2023

This is true. We also try not to miss any opportunity to point and laugh when a Leftist is WRONG.

We do not think the canceling of Aldean's song has gone the way the Left hoped it would go, this writer is not even that big of a country music fan and we know that song by heart.

Small-town America will keep taking care of their neighbors of all races and Whoopi along with the other critics can keep burning stuff down.

*******************************************************

