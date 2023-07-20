John Kirby insists Biden was being 'very, very clear' in this video (what...
NO SURPRISE: Whoopi Goldberg gets EVERYTHING wrong when criticizing 'Try That In A Small Town'

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:34 PM on July 20, 2023

Twitchy has been covering the controversy over Jason Aldean's song 'Try That In A Small Town' extensively and we just could not let Whoopi Goldberg's criticism go by without pointing out that she literally gets EVERYTHING wrong.

YUP. She got the song title wrong. She mispronounces Governor Noem's name. She goes on to say the people burning buildings in the BLM riots were trying to take care of their cities. 

Ummm ... we don't know about you but when we take care of people it does not involve burning down places they shop or own. Maybe that is just us. 

Twitter had A LOT to say!

Many people were brought in to cause trouble and they had no thoughts of 'helping' their fellow man. 

OUCH. We would apologize for laughing but both Fetterman and Whoopi deserve to be the butt of the jokes. 

Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans are here for it
justmindy

According to Whoopi and her ilk, the answer is YES. 

We have said it before and we will say it again, if not for DOUBLE standards, the Left would have no standards at all. 


We did find someone trying to defend Whoopi!

Good for him. He tried but you guys can click the audio and listen for yourselves. There is nothing to twist. She gets EVERYTHING wrong. 

This is true. We also try not to miss any opportunity to point and laugh when a Leftist is WRONG. 

We do not think the canceling of Aldean's song has gone the way the Left hoped it would go, this writer is not even that big of a country music fan and we know that song by heart. 

Small-town America will keep taking care of their neighbors of all races and Whoopi along with the other critics can keep burning stuff down. 

*******************************************************

