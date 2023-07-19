'You are an absolute reptile with a forked tongue': Kamala pushes GUN CONTROL with a LIE

Another day another Kamala Harris LIE. This time Kamala thought she could just spread a lie about the leading cause of death in children being GUN VIOLENCE.



Look we know that if a Leftist is talking it usually means a lie is going to be heading our way but this one is easily proven wrong so we are not sure why she did it.

Gun violence is the number one cause of death for children in America.



Our children deserve to live free from violence.



Congress must have the courage to act and pass commonsense gun safety laws, including an assault weapons ban. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 19, 2023

Do you remember that time when Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina yelled 'YOU LIE' at then President Obama? WE DO and we wanted to yell that at this tweet. OK, being honest, we may have actually yelled that to the screen when reading this tweet, and from the responses we are not alone.

It's not. That's a barefaced lie. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 19, 2023

This is a lie. You are a liar. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) July 19, 2023

There were a lot of tweets like that. :)

Since you are so very dim but also so very leftist, I can't tell if your first sentence is a stupid lie or just simply stupid. The second sentence is a lie because you do nothing about the fentanyl flooding our towns and cities, killing thousands of American children. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) July 19, 2023

Ok, we think we can help out here. She is a Leftist. She is stupid and both parts are purposeful lies to push an agenda.



We saw a lot of people pointing out that when calculated correctly gun violence is NOT the leading cause of death in children.

False. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading causes of death for children under the age of 18 in the United States vary depending on the age group. Here are some of the most common causes of death among children in different age groups:… — Jeremy Stamper 🇺🇦 (e/acc) (@jeremymstamper) July 19, 2023

We KNOW we are not the biggest fans of the CDC since COVID either, but they do have statistics and that does prove Vice President Harris to be WRONG.

We all know what the REAL leading cause of death for INFANTS is and the Left will not recognize them as children but WE DO and so did many others.

Sadly, @KamalaHarris is wrong, again.



Abortion is the number cause of premature death for young Americans--and it's not even close.



Abortion is 100% intentional and also a violent death.



The leading provider receives HALF A BILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR from federal taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/uFXkxeWUsT — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) July 19, 2023

Oh, now do abortions!



Those children deserve to live. pic.twitter.com/dirUxCesUC — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 19, 2023

are they doing abortions with guns now??? — 𝕿𝕽𝕺𝖄 (@TroyRubert) July 19, 2023

Not yet, but give them time ...

Ummm Planned Parenthood called and wants a word with you, Liar. https://t.co/dl2DRvzm9f — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) July 19, 2023

Planned Parenthood would NEVER recognize an unborn child as a REAL child and neither will the Left but it does not change the truth.



The next Tweeter made a great point.

At that summit days ago…you said it was fentanyl. Which is it…? — Todd Jeffries (@ToddJeffries) July 19, 2023

Hmmmmm ... maybe it is gun violence on Wednesdays and back to fentanyl on Fridays but only if they can find a way to pretend their own open borders are not the cause of the fentanyl coming in.

Cali has the strictest gun control measures in the nation and ranks in the top 3 of mass shootings. Criminals don’t care about your stupid laws, and fentanyl, thanks to Biden-Harris open border policies is the number one cause for youth deaths. https://t.co/eVGL072uyw — Carl Jackson (@carljacksonshow) July 19, 2023

All True. Harris will never acknowledge any of these truth bombs Twitter is throwing at her.

You are an absolute reptile with a forked tongue. You don't even know what reality is. https://t.co/PSW2JF4YAH — Mark A. Dever (@MarkADever) July 19, 2023

HA! Look. We spend a lot of our time on Twitter trying to come up with ways to insult others without being crude and that one was a winner. It had to make it into the article.



Finally, we had many calling on Twitter's 'Community Notes' to come in and set her straight.

Community notes incoming — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) July 19, 2023

@CommunityNotes as usual, padding these numbers with legal adults 18-20 (which obviously includes many gang members) — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) July 19, 2023

We need @CommunityNotes here. Harris cites a discredited survey that includes 18 and 19 year-olds (some studies include 20+ age) as "children" to inflate this claim. Removing this bad data shows that automobiles are most responsible ( https://t.co/srb3yw5Rs1 ) https://t.co/WE57is9qgK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2023

BOOM. One of our favorites Dana Loesch called on Community Notes to join the fight. At the time of this piece, Community Notes had not yet weighed in but we will keep you posted if they do!

