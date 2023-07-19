Man arrested for threatening journo suing over the release of Audrey Hale's manifesto
'You are an absolute reptile with a forked tongue': Kamala pushes GUN CONTROL with a LIE

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:04 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Another day another Kamala Harris LIE. This time Kamala thought she could just spread a lie about the leading cause of death in children being GUN VIOLENCE. 

Look we know that if a Leftist is talking it usually means a lie is going to be heading our way but this one is easily proven wrong so we are not sure why she did it. 

Do you remember that time when Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina yelled 'YOU LIE' at then President Obama? WE DO and we wanted to yell that at this tweet. OK, being honest, we may have actually yelled that to the screen when reading this tweet, and from the responses we are not alone. 

There were a lot of tweets like that. :) 

Ok, we think we can help out here. She is a Leftist. She is stupid and both parts are purposeful lies to push an agenda. 

We saw a lot of people pointing out that when calculated correctly gun violence is NOT the leading cause of death in children. 

We KNOW we are not the biggest fans of the CDC since COVID either, but they do have statistics and that does prove Vice President Harris to be WRONG. 

We all know what the REAL leading cause of death for INFANTS is and the Left will not recognize them as children but WE DO and so did many others. 

Not yet, but give them time ... 

Planned Parenthood would NEVER recognize an unborn child as a REAL child and neither will the Left but it does not change the truth. 

The next Tweeter made a great point. 

Hmmmmm ... maybe it is gun violence on Wednesdays and back to fentanyl on Fridays but only if they can find a way to pretend their own open borders are not the cause of the fentanyl coming in. 

All True. Harris will never acknowledge any of these truth bombs Twitter is throwing at her. 

HA! Look. We spend a lot of our time on Twitter trying to come up with ways to insult others without being crude and that one was a winner. It had to make it into the article. 

Finally, we had many calling on Twitter's 'Community Notes' to come in and set her straight. 

BOOM. One of our favorites Dana Loesch called on Community Notes to join the fight. At the time of this piece, Community Notes had not yet weighed in but we will keep you posted if they do! 

****************************************************************

