Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:00 AM on July 19, 2023

Roseanne Barr has been a somewhat controversial subject since she returned to her sitcom and was then removed after what some called a 'racist' joke about Valerie Jarrett. 

We are not going to wade into everything controversial Roseanne has said since that time, but we have to say, no matter what you think about her, she caught the internet on fire this week with a joke about Hunter Biden. 

*SNORT* Yes we are laughing but the snort laugh is appropriate given the joke. :) 


Many people saw the tweet and declared Roseanne the winner of Twitter for that day, we think she should maybe get that title for the entire month. 

Even if you hate Roseanne you have to admit that one is funny and it led to several replies with memes that made us chuckle. 

Then we had people who just wanted to talk about how hilarious Roseanne has been since she returned to Twitter. 

We do remember watching the original Roseanne TV show. It was a massive deal back then. There just was nobody showing that side of life. A lower-middle-class family still loving life and having fun in the struggle. Roseanne being overweight at the time was also a BIG deal. It was groundbreaking and it was funny. Not to mention Barr has a great laugh. Some may think it was annoying but it was contagious and if you have a laugh that makes other people laugh, it is indeed a great laugh. 

After winning the month of Twitter with that savage joke at Hunter Biden's expense, Roseanne is trending again today because she took to Twitter to let us all know she now has her blue check and is ready to get paid to tweet! 

She does have stuff to say and it is 100% guaranteed to be controversial but she will also be funnier than most people on Twitter. 

Will you subscribe to see what in the world Roseanne has to say? We might. We like to laugh and we also like pointing and laughing while other people lose their minds. :) 

***********************************

Tags: COCAINE HUNTER BIDEN ROSEANNE ROSEANNE BARR TWITTER

