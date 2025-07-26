Gavin Newsom Has a Sudden Love of Free Speech and He Has to Lie About Trump to Prove It

Gavin Newsom is one of the most shameless and opportunistic politicians to have ever held political office. Given the stiff competition, that's quite an achievement.

But here he is -- once again -- proving how fundamentally smarmy and dishonest he truly is:

In Donald Trump’s America, if you disagree — you are silenced. Shameful. https://t.co/jvT7HOOqTr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 25, 2025

You'll be not shocked to learn, dear readers, that the actual story is far different.

The man arrested is Isaiah Martin, a candidate for Congressional District 18. Martin attended a redistricting hearing at the Texas Capitol, where he refused to yield the floor after his allotted speaking time and had to be escorted from the room.

Like other Democrats, including Cory 'Spartacus' Booker and Alex 'Jose' Padilla, Martin was doing this for the political performative aspect. He wanted to get arrested so that his arrest would be the story and the Left could use it to attack Trump.

As Gavin Newsom is doing.

Yeah, Gavin has no leg to stand on here. He hates our freedom and made that VERY clear during COVID.

What’s shameful is what a pathological liar you are.



Here’s the full video showing Isaiah Martin talking way past his allotted time, refusing to be quiet after being warned multiple times, and then physically resisting being removed.



Typical Democrat.pic.twitter.com/4TutJefAUo — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2025

Once again, Democrats pick the worst possible person and situation as their latest cause du jour. And -- once again -- it'll backfire.

And yet here you are still running your mouth, weird. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 25, 2025

So weird.

In Gavin Newsom’s California,

water reservoirs are still empty. pic.twitter.com/J8pyJpjLB4 — Jen (@JPo1369) July 25, 2025

PRIORITIES, Jen.

Hey, Gav. When’s your next public event? I have some things to say. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 26, 2025

This writer suspects Gavin wouldn't take kindly to that.

LMAO ok I’ll show up to your next press conference and start shouting questions at you and refuse to stop. I’m sure you’ll just sit there and let me rant.



RESIGN. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) July 25, 2025

There's no chance Gavin would let you rant against him.

And there's no chance he'll resign. He's got his eyes on the Oval Office.

Dude...parents who spoke out at school meetings were arrested, jailed, and labeled "domestic terrorists." People who disagreed with others online had their accounts suspended. This was all ordered by the Democratic Biden administration. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) July 26, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

In Gavin Newsom's California, if you disagree -- you are silenced. Shameful.



- COVID

- environment

- taking kids away from parents over trans — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 25, 2025

Correct.

In Newsom’s California if you are fire victim and question legislation you get called a c list reality star and bullied by his media https://t.co/icEsm2NdkB — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 26, 2025

Gee, Gavin Newsom is a hypocrite?

You don't say.

You mean, like all of the parents that tried to speak at school board meetings during COVID but were shut out, shut down and targeted?



Nice try Gavin. https://t.co/h864o9Ch7p — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) July 25, 2025

He's so bad at this.

Hey Hairdo, why did you remain silent when parents were being dragged out of school board meetings and arrested for something you now claim to agree with them on? You fraudulent piece of s**t. https://t.co/SgApZAS7sM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 25, 2025

He approved of parents getting dragged out of school board meetings. That's the difference.

FBI counter-terrorism literally came to my front door on a "knock and talk" because I publicly criticized Biden. https://t.co/JD5Iyw4FMX — Mike Belcher (@MikeBelcher14) July 25, 2025

Oh, look: Joe Biden was the fascist Gavin claims Donald Trump is.

It's actually a crime in Texas to impede a government proceeding, dumba**. And this is rich coming from the governor of the most gerrymandered state in America. https://t.co/J8nzxG8i5w — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) July 26, 2025

And no one is above the law, Gavin.

Then why is South Park still on the air? https://t.co/VAuYMtuQ8u — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 26, 2025

Answer that question, Gavin. South Park was merciless in their mockery of Trump in a recent episode, and they just secured a $1.5 billion

