Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the...
U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and...
UH OH! Ex Journo Connie Chung Fears 'the End of CBS As I...
VIP
Organizers Dig Up Ancient Fossil for Democrat ‘Voters for Tomorrow’ Youth Summit +...
Beantown Bigotry: Dem Mayor Michelle Wu's Housing Plan Discriminates Against White Neighbo...
WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic...
Dem Party Favorability Trend Shows They DEFINITELY Need to Keep Up the Insanity
PETTY CHILDREN: WisDems Delayed Evers' Retirement News to Spite Milwaukee Radio Host and...
Matt Taibbi Spotted 'the Perfect Snapshot of Modern News' Taking Place on MSNBC
NY Times Tries to Downplay Declassified Russia Collusion Info (But There ARE Some...
VIP
The Dem/Media 'Don't Want to Give the Story Oxygen' Spin About Gabbard's Doc...
House Homeland Security Dems' Attempt to Mock Trump Admin Officials Is ANOTHER Party...
DOOOOM! 'Scientists' Spot Hostile Alien Spacecraft, Provide Oddly Specific Attack Date for...
Clear for Takeoff: DeSantis Slams Media as 'ICE Air' Begins Deportation Flights From...

Gavin Newsom Has a Sudden Love of Free Speech and He Has to Lie About Trump to Prove It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gavin Newsom is one of the most shameless and opportunistic politicians to have ever held political office. Given the stiff competition, that's quite an achievement.

Advertisement

But here he is -- once again -- proving how fundamentally smarmy and dishonest he truly is:

You'll be not shocked to learn, dear readers, that the actual story is far different.

The man arrested is Isaiah Martin, a candidate for Congressional District 18. Martin attended a redistricting hearing at the Texas Capitol, where he refused to yield the floor after his allotted speaking time and had to be escorted from the room.

Like other Democrats, including Cory 'Spartacus' Booker and Alex 'Jose' Padilla, Martin was doing this for the political performative aspect. He wanted to get arrested so that his arrest would be the story and the Left could use it to attack Trump.

As Gavin Newsom is doing.

Yeah, Gavin has no leg to stand on here. He hates our freedom and made that VERY clear during COVID.

Once again, Democrats pick the worst possible person and situation as their latest cause du jour. And -- once again -- it'll backfire.

Recommended

WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

So weird.

PRIORITIES, Jen.

This writer suspects Gavin wouldn't take kindly to that.

There's no chance Gavin would let you rant against him.

And there's no chance he'll resign. He's got his eyes on the Oval Office.

That's (D)ifferent.

Correct.

Gee, Gavin Newsom is a hypocrite?

You don't say.

Advertisement

He's so bad at this.

He approved of parents getting dragged out of school board meetings. That's the difference.

Oh, look: Joe Biden was the fascist Gavin claims Donald Trump is.

And no one is above the law, Gavin.

Answer that question, Gavin. South Park was merciless in their mockery of Trump in a recent episode, and they just secured a $1.5 billion 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control
Aaron Walker
U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and Gaza Aid
Amy Curtis
Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the Dems Over Russiagate Hoax
Amy Curtis
Beantown Bigotry: Dem Mayor Michelle Wu's Housing Plan Discriminates Against White Neighborhoods
Amy Curtis
UH OH! Ex Journo Connie Chung Fears 'the End of CBS As I Knew It' (Yeah, About That...)
Doug P.
Matt Taibbi Spotted 'the Perfect Snapshot of Modern News' Taking Place on MSNBC
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control Aaron Walker
Advertisement