Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem

Cory Booker’s Marathon Speech Accomplished Its Objective

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 15, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Sen. Cory Booker's marathon 25-hour filibuster wasn't even a filibuster, technically, as he wasn't blocking any legislation from reaching the floor. Instead, it was just a day-long speech that nobody watched and everyone has forgotten about by now. Maybe not everyone, though … The Hill reports that Booker has moved up in a presidential primary poll, which was formerly dominated by Kamala Harris. So, it was just an attention-getting stunt?

Tara Suter reports:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) shot up in a poll that asked about the 2028 Democratic presidential primary after his recent record-breaking Senate speech.

Booker placed second in a hypothetical primary behind former Vice President Kamala Harris in an Echelon Insights poll released this week, drawing support from 11 percent of respondents.

In the same poll last month, Booker drew 2 percent support among party respondents — putting him in line with roughly a dozen other Democratic figures with low single-digit support.

Wow, a whole 11 percent of respondents.

"In a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with Harris, 54 percent backed the former vice president and 34 percent backed Booker," The Hill added. Harris has all but disappeared since losing the election to Donald Trump — we have no idea why she still leads the pack. She's a proven loser … it just goes to show that the Democrats have no leader. All of the attention is being paid to agitators like Rep. Jasmin Crockett, the new face of the Democratic Party.

There are a lot of Democrats fighting it out in that 1 to 2 percent range.

Maybe his girlfriend, Rosaria Dawson, will endorse him again. We're surprised she didn't show up to support her man during his marathon speech.

***

