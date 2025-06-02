LOL! Lester Holt Says 'Facts Matter' As He Signs Off From a Career of Lying for Democrats on NBC News

The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on June 02, 2025
Townhall Media

You'd be hard pressed to find a group of Americans who have a higher opinion of themselves than journalists. They think they're brave firefighters, defending us against the BAD ORANGE MAN.

Unless they risked being ostracized by their fellow journalists for reporting the truth, that is.

We knew months ago that 'NBC Nightly News' host Lester Holt was leaving the network, and on May 30, he signed off for the final time.

More from Deadline:

“It has been an honor to lead this program and an honor to be welcomed into your homes,” Lester Holt said Friday, signing off for the final time as anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News. “I’m so grateful for your trust around here. Facts matter, words matter, journalism matters, and you matter.”

In a news-packed show leading with tornados in the South, Elon Musk‘s DOGE exit and drug use reports, Sean “Diddy” Combs sex-trafficking trial, wildfires in Canada, and Taylor Swift finally buying back her music, Holt’s departure was one of the biggest stories of all.

And here are Holt's final words:

Before we go tonight, a word about me. You may recall the announcement back some months ago that I would be leaving my post here at Nightly News in order to expand my role as host of Dateline. Well, today is that day. After 10 years, this is my last Nightly News broadcast as anchor.

It has been an honor to lead this program and an honor to be welcomed into your homes.

I’m so grateful for your trust around here. Facts matter, words matter, journalism matters, and you matter. Over the last decade, we have shared some dark and harrowing days and nights from our country, the pandemic, mass shootings, natural disasters, each testing our resilience and our compassion. That’s why I often like to leave you with something to smile about, moments that reassure and connect us. I’ll miss our evenings together, and I will miss the team that puts it all together, my dear friends and my colleagues. But for now, I just want to say thank you to my incredibly supportive and patient family and all of you. NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas premieres Monday, and I wish Tom great success.

I’ll see you on Dateline. In the meantime, please continue to take care of yourself, and each other. And I’ll do the same.

Yes. Facts and words matter.

Which is why we'd like to remind you, Lester Holt implied Trump deserved the second assassination attempt for his 'baseless claims' about Haitians in Ohio.

After the July assassination attempt, Holt interviewed President Biden and Biden was ... not well. Holt didn't bother digging into why Biden thought the Secret Service Director was a man.

Holt also interviewed Biden following the disastrous June debate, and Biden claimed he didn't use the kind of rhetoric Donald Trump did, including the 'bloodbath' remark. Holt didn't bother correcting Biden nor did he point out that Biden himself once called MAGA an 'extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.'

But facts and words matter, we guess.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

They sure do.

The projection is strong.

They never learn.

And Brian Stelter chimed in, too.

Tater talking about facts is also peak irony.

Where's the lie?

