ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful...
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big...
Orlando Slant-inel’s Desperate Hit: Smearing a Single Mom’s Success Story to Target Ron...
VIP
HOAX: Pennsylvania Student LIED About School Shooting and the Media Fell for It
Planned Parenthood Continues Margaret Sanger's Eugenics Legacy by Using Loophole to Steril...
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trum...
FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions...
Jake Tapper Unconvincingly Says He Didn’t Write Biden Book to Make $$$ as...
J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to...

Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 29, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

It's no wonder CNN's Jake Tapper allegedly hired a crisis PR firm to tell him to use the word "humility" in every stop on his media blitz for his and Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin," about the White House's cover-up of President Joe Biden's psysical and cognitive decline. The book may be a New York Times bestseller, but Tapper is being accused of being a fraud, knowingly covering for Biden in an effort to get him reelected, and then cashing in by writing a book after the fact. (He claims he didn't write it for the money.)

Advertisement

Every interview that Tapper and Thompson do seems to make them look even worse — either as terrible journalists who couldn't see what was in front of their faces, or opportunists who are now going on in an effort to open up President Donald Trump to criticism of his cognitive health.

The two were on Bari Weiss' podcast, and Thompson managed to make themselves and the media look even worse.

Oh, so they were afraid of being ostracized by their peers if they reported the truth. Real stunninv and brave, guys.

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's what it sounds like he's saying.

Advertisement

Yes, intimidation from the White House is what kept them from reporting on Biden's cognitive decline. And they didn't want to lose the sources who were lying to them, at least until after Biden lost, and there was no point in covering for him anymore.

***

Tags: JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN PODCAST BARI WEISS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful Bill
Brett T.
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
Brett T.
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Brett T.
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful
Warren Squire
NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported Brett T.
Advertisement