Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers

It's no wonder CNN's Jake Tapper allegedly hired a crisis PR firm to tell him to use the word "humility" in every stop on his media blitz for his and Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin," about the White House's cover-up of President Joe Biden's psysical and cognitive decline. The book may be a New York Times bestseller, but Tapper is being accused of being a fraud, knowingly covering for Biden in an effort to get him reelected, and then cashing in by writing a book after the fact. (He claims he didn't write it for the money.)

Every interview that Tapper and Thompson do seems to make them look even worse — either as terrible journalists who couldn't see what was in front of their faces, or opportunists who are now going on in an effort to open up President Donald Trump to criticism of his cognitive health.

The two were on Bari Weiss' podcast, and Thompson managed to make themselves and the media look even worse.

Axios’s @AlexThomp: The media’s failure to report on Biden’s mental decline was less about a liberal ideological mission—and more due to groupthink, intimidation from the White House, concern about being ostracized by peers, and a fear of losing sources. pic.twitter.com/3eQLuQSWfy — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 29, 2025

Oh, so they were afraid of being ostracized by their peers if they reported the truth. Real stunninv and brave, guys.

He's not supposed to admit this part out loud. https://t.co/R6zgcEVLhb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2025

If your sources are lying to you are they worth keeping? — Old Men at a Bar (@OldMenataBar) May 29, 2025

"We are biased because that is what is expected of us" is a bold strategy, let's see how that works out for them. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 29, 2025

The argument is that they aren’t ideological, but instead sold out their ethics for social and professional status. And they think this is a defense of their bona fides. — Jared (@Jar3d__) May 29, 2025

"Peter Baker did something"



Peter Baker didn't do a fucking thing. He covered this shit up too, Alex. Show me one of his tweets calling out Biden. Just one. The fuck do you think you are kidding. Try again. — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) May 29, 2025

So...they knew.



And, if it wasn't about ideological mission, why worry about ostracization from peers? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 29, 2025

Those claims merely displace the question: Why does the group think this way rather than that; why doesn't the WH (successfully) intimidate when POTUS is a Republican; who are the "peers" and "sources" and why are they not considerations when a Republican is in the White House — Victor Morton (@vjmfilms) May 29, 2025

Huh? So they cared more about being seated at the cool kids table than the security of our country?



We will never hate the media enough. — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) May 29, 2025

That's what it sounds like he's saying.

Hilarious ass-covering here. — NandoTheRando (@NandoElRando) May 29, 2025

Sure seems like they don't give a shit about any of that when there is a GOP POTUS...which is the whole point about media bias.



They need to GFT. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 29, 2025

So it was gutless cowardice. Got it. — CLB (@tigermkv) May 29, 2025

Yes, intimidation from the White House is what kept them from reporting on Biden's cognitive decline. And they didn't want to lose the sources who were lying to them, at least until after Biden lost, and there was no point in covering for him anymore.

