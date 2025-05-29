Jake Tapper Unconvincingly Says He Didn’t Write Biden Book to Make $$$ as Cash Registers Go ‘Cha-Ching!’

CNN’s Jake Tapper, whose ‘Original Sin’ book is number one on The New York Times Best Seller list, says money wasn’t a factor in writing and selling his book. We’ll give you a moment to stop laughing. Ok, let’s continue. He was asked about his motives for writing the Biden-centric book by Stephen A. Smith.

Here’s what Tapper had to say. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper squirms and stammers when asked if he wrote his book as a money grab:



“The idea that I would do this for money is just silly and not true."



The man lies for a living. You’d think he’d be better at it by now. pic.twitter.com/NfIA8RZNBV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

Of course he wrote it for the money. Why else do it? And he's making a lot of money for it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 29, 2025

Oh, it was all about the money. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) May 29, 2025

Among other things, yep — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

Tapper clearly wrote it to deflect from the legacy media’s active involvement in covering for President Joe Biden and, of course, make a lot of money while doing it.

Commenters say there are three main reasons Tapper wrote the book and is all over the media pushing it so hard right now.

More than being a money grab, I believe he wrote this book at the behest of the media-industrial complex, to deflect blame from them & onto the Democratic Party.



A crime has been committed against the American people, and they are trying to cover it up. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 29, 2025

Oh, absolutely. This is meant to



1) Absolve the media from blame

2) Pivot to covering Trump harder (we learned our lesson!)

3) $$$ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

It's all totally HILARIOUS 😆 — DJ Day (@RealDJDay) May 29, 2025

‘I did it because I’m a virtuous journalist who shuns financial gain!’

One poster has a more appropriate and honest cover for Tapper’s tome.

Fixed it



ORIGINAL LIAR pic.twitter.com/ceVQtYCNcJ — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) February 26, 2025

😂 Well done — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

He was just as much a part of the cover up all along, attacked Trump daily since 2016. Now he’s trying to act like he’s one of the “good guys.” He has never changed. — Lee Hinton (@lee_littlebugs1) May 29, 2025

He denied it the whole time Biden was in office.



Yet now it’s his ethical duty to bring this information to light… Instead or writing about it online for free he decides to write a Book for sale $17.99



At least he finally admitted that Biden was mentally unfit. — James Flood (@RealJamesFlood) May 29, 2025

Fantastic.

What charity is donating all proceeds to? — TheBiggestOfAllEd's (@wonderlump) May 29, 2025

The truth is that a lot of what’s in Tapper's book was news months ago when it happened. Instead of waiting until it was safe, Tapper could have covered all of this on his CNN show while Biden was still in office. Tapper could have done entire segments of breaking news that the public needed and deserved to know while it was being uncovered. You know, actual journalism and holding power to account. Instead, Tapper covered it up and is now making money off it like the shameless hack that he is.