More Whiny than Formidable, Michelle Obama Proves She Could Only Be Complainer-in-Chief
David French Tries Shaming Christians for Not Being OUTRAGED Over Trump's 'Mission from...
So Much for a 'Fair Plan!' James Woods ROASTS Cali Government for Raising...

Jake Tapper Unconvincingly Says He Didn’t Write Biden Book to Make $$$ as Cash Registers Go ‘Cha-Ching!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:15 PM on May 29, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN’s Jake Tapper, whose ‘Original Sin’ book is number one on The New York Times Best Seller list, says money wasn’t a factor in writing and selling his book. We’ll give you a moment to stop laughing. Ok, let’s continue. He was asked about his motives for writing the Biden-centric book by Stephen A. Smith.

Here’s what Tapper had to say. (WATCH)

Tapper clearly wrote it to deflect from the legacy media’s active involvement in covering for President Joe Biden and, of course, make a lot of money while doing it.

Commenters say there are three main reasons Tapper wrote the book and is all over the media pushing it so hard right now.

‘I did it because I’m a virtuous journalist who shuns financial gain!’

One poster has a more appropriate and honest cover for Tapper’s tome.

The truth is that a lot of what’s in Tapper's book was news months ago when it happened. Instead of waiting until it was safe, Tapper could have covered all of this on his CNN show while Biden was still in office. Tapper could have done entire segments of breaking news that the public needed and deserved to know while it was being uncovered. You know, actual journalism and holding power to account. Instead, Tapper covered it up and is now making money off it like the shameless hack that he is.

