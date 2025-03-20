Be Still Our Hearts! CNN Actually Covered Story About Conservative Influencers Being Swatted

Over the last couple of weeks, several prominent conservative media figures and influencers were swatted. DataRepublican ran, well, the data and found clear patterns. Victims of swatting included Nick Sortor, Shawn Farash, and Juanita Broaddrick.

Kristi Noem says the administration is investigating the swatting incidents, which is welcome news.

Now CNN is covering the story, too, which genuinely shocks us.

We got CNN to cover left-wing domestic terrorism.



Here they are covering the swatting story. pic.twitter.com/i7Qa7J3zTL — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 20, 2025

Usually, when bad things happen to conservatives, it's ignored by the media or spun in a way that says 'Those Right-wingers had it coming.'

Joe was also one of the swatting victims, by the way.

