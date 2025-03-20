Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed...
Musk Must Go! Joe Scarborough Attacks Legal Immigrant Government Employee for Being from...
Slow Demise of DEI: University of California System Stops Requiring Diversity Statements i...
Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot...
SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith...
Judiciary Dems' Attempt to Make Trump the One Who Coddles Criminals Is the...
Georgetown’s Hamas Fanboy Gets the Boot: DHS Set to Deport Visa-Holding Propagandist
Stephen Miller Tears Into the Department of Education's 'Radical Left Marxist Bureaucrats'
Trump Sends Invitations to His Signing of Executive Order Abolishing Department of Educati...
This Is Gonna HURT! Democrats Reach New Low in NBC Polling and It...
Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa...
We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up...
Aurora PD Declines to Interrupt Their Donut Break to Help ICE Catch Escaped...
'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back In School...

Be Still Our Hearts! CNN Actually Covered Story About Conservative Influencers Being Swatted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 20, 2025
ImgFlip

Over the last couple of weeks, several prominent conservative media figures and influencers were swatted. DataRepublican ran, well, the data and found clear patterns. Victims of swatting included Nick Sortor, Shawn Farash, and Juanita Broaddrick.

Advertisement

Kristi Noem says the administration is investigating the swatting incidents, which is welcome news.

Now CNN is covering the story, too, which genuinely shocks us.

WATCH:

Usually, when bad things happen to conservatives, it's ignored by the media or spun in a way that says 'Those Right-wingers had it coming.'

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Joe was also one of the swatting victims, by the way.

As was Gunther.

Wrong political affiliation.

Recommended

Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed Voters
justmindy
Advertisement

There need to be severe consequences for this.

Neither did we.

Amazing, we know.

Throw the book at 'em.

Yeah, we noticed that, too.

CNN gonna CNN, even when the come close to actually being a news network.

Tags: CNN RIGHT WING SWAT RIGHT-WING MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed Voters
justmindy
We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives
Sam J.
Musk Must Go! Joe Scarborough Attacks Legal Immigrant Government Employee for Being from South Africa
Warren Squire
'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith in the Electorate
Amy Curtis
Georgetown’s Hamas Fanboy Gets the Boot: DHS Set to Deport Visa-Holding Propagandist
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed Voters justmindy
Advertisement