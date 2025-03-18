Anti-Trump Leftist Account Celebrates the Day Obamacare Ruined Healthcare for Millions of...
Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven...
VIP
No, Seriously, the Feds Shouldn’t Turn Public Lands Into Another Housing Debacle
It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump...
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get...
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants
Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for...
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8...
We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...

'This Needs to Stop!' Juanita Broaddrick Is the Latest Victim in Rash of Swatting Incidents

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

There has been a deeply troubling rash of swatting incidents targeting conservative media personalities and influencers. We told you about DataRepublican's deep dive into the patterns behind the incidents here.

Advertisement

And now we can add another name to the list of swatting victims: Juanita Broaddrick.

WATCH:

Someone is going to get killed. Which might be what whoever is behind these calls is aiming for.

Here's hoping Elon, who has the ear of the administration, can get them to act on this.

There's our girl, collecting more data to do more awesome work.

Recommended

Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven Into Hiding'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It is sad and insane.

Please.

The Biden administration could find a grandma who sneezed in the direction of the Capitol on January 6. They can find the people behind the swatting calls.

'Attempted murder by proxy' is exactly what this is.

Leftists always reveal their true colors.

'Believe all women' comes with conditions, apparently.

Advertisement

So this is how the swatters are getting and confirming addresses, it seems.

Good to know.

When the Left is out of power, they engage of acts of terrorism against their political opponents.

When the Left is in power, they engage in lawfare against their political opponents.

There's a pattern here.

Tags: FBI POLICE SWAT JUANITA BROADDRICK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven Into Hiding'
Grateful Calvin
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and Change in Front of Boy
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …
Brett T.
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
Brett T.
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven Into Hiding' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement