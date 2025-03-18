'This Needs to Stop!' Juanita Broaddrick Is the Latest Victim in Rash of Swatting Incidents

There has been a deeply troubling rash of swatting incidents targeting conservative media personalities and influencers. We told you about DataRepublican's deep dive into the patterns behind the incidents here.

Advertisement

And now we can add another name to the list of swatting victims: Juanita Broaddrick.

WATCH:

Well, I just got swatted.



About 10 police and swat team showed up.



They said the caller said there were 2 masked men and people inside had been shot.



This s**t needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/HpsUBlN6YZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 18, 2025

Someone is going to get killed. Which might be what whoever is behind these calls is aiming for.

Whoever is doing this needs to face justice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025

Here's hoping Elon, who has the ear of the administration, can get them to act on this.

I am so sorry @atensnut . This is ridiculous. What time zone and in which time zone were you hit? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 18, 2025

There's our girl, collecting more data to do more awesome work.

Police can geolocate these calls and determine not only who and where but why…yes, it must be stopped. Someone is going to get killed and maybe that’s the purpose of the psychopaths that do it. Sad and insane. — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 18, 2025

It is sad and insane.

. @FBIDirectorKash please figure this out before someone gets shot . — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 18, 2025

Please.

The Biden administration could find a grandma who sneezed in the direction of the Capitol on January 6. They can find the people behind the swatting calls.

Absolutely insane. Swatting is not a joke. It is attempted murder by proxy. This needs to stop and people need to go to prison for it for a very long time. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 18, 2025

'Attempted murder by proxy' is exactly what this is.

I know her personally this is not a lie. This really did happen for those of you who think it’s funny or those of you who think she is lying about this you are wrong. Is this what we do now we try to m;rder 82 year-old women. because you don’t like their comments.



If you’re… https://t.co/pMaIXHrgHL — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) March 18, 2025

Leftists always reveal their true colors.

'Believe all women' comes with conditions, apparently.

Juanita Broaddrick was sent @dominos, @pizzahut, and @PapaJohns delivery orders days prior to this swatting incident.



While I was on the phone with her local Pizza Hut store gathering information, another order was placed, but quickly voided for her home.



I’ve sent Juanita’s… https://t.co/6dDjDw3pyv — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 18, 2025

Advertisement

So this is how the swatters are getting and confirming addresses, it seems.

Good to know.

None of this happened to democrats in the last 4 years. These people can’t handle loss. They’re mental and trying to get people killed. https://t.co/kyVod3DlF4 — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) March 18, 2025

When the Left is out of power, they engage of acts of terrorism against their political opponents.

When the Left is in power, they engage in lawfare against their political opponents.

There's a pattern here.