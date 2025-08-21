Texas Rep. Ann Johnson Goes on Rant Against Her Racist White Male Colleagues

Runaway Texas House Democrat Rep. Ann Johnson is a real peach. She responded to claims that the representatives were abandoning their jobs by fleeing to Illinois to postpone a vote by saying that Sen. Ted Cruz's escorting his daughter to Cancun during an ice storm was real abandonment, as was "slashing health care" and "defunding private schools."

As we reported earlier, Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier, who posted staged photos of herself sleeping at her desk rather than be escorted out so she wouldn't run away again, compared the Democrats' abandoning their jobs and fleeing the state to slaves fleeing their masters, or Jews fleeing the Nazis.

Collier wasn't the only one to pull the race card on the House floor. Johnson declared that the whole redistricting effort in Texas was all about racism and went on a rant about how her father was white and she came from privilege.

Listen to @VoteAnnJohnson call out Republicans for their blatant racism against minority communities in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/L6NOu0nTeL — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) August 20, 2025

The Texas Democrats themselves posted that snippet, so you know they thought it was powerful stuff.

AWFL getting nothing done but sowing discord — Mek Ju (@mek_ju) August 21, 2025

My goodness these people have no clue how ridiculous they sound. — Terry Dickson🇺🇸 (@SSN674Trepang) August 21, 2025

As a mixed race person, I find everything she said reprehensible. — Tonya C - Hypocrisy Sucks (@hypocrisy_sucks) August 20, 2025

It is about racism because the DOJ told Texas their current congressional map is racially gerrymandered and they need to fix it . — Rose Griswold (@Tinybird333) August 20, 2025

OK white lady — JW 🇺🇸🧊 (@joshuawoodward_) August 20, 2025

Such theatrics! You all spent two weeks with the biggest racist of all, if gerrymandering is racist. — Conservative Deb (@Debbie_Jenkins1) August 21, 2025

Illinois was not the state to flee to to protest gerrymandering.

The good old race card when all else fails!



You know Republicans are winning when they accuse of being racist. Waiting for the Nazi accusation. — HRH Scott (@Addicted2Java) August 21, 2025

Collier took care of that one. We're not sure which representative spoke first.

Oh look, a middle aged white woman wagging her finger at people. What a surprise.



This is all you have and it’s why no one likes you. Go away. — Vonnegan (@vonnegan) August 20, 2025

More theater — Jill G (@Geiger5Jill) August 21, 2025

Surprised it took this long for the race card to get pulled out — SomeoneElse (@Jepsonio) August 21, 2025

According to Democrats, everything and anything is racism. — Love Texas Life 🇺🇸 (@lovetexaslife) August 20, 2025

Petulant little children.



Try doing something productive other than just being a doorstop. 🤡🤡🤡 — RandyInTexas 🇺🇸 (@TrueTxPatriot) August 21, 2025

What would the Democrat Party have if they didn't see race in everything? — Chris Mattlin (@chrismattlin) August 21, 2025

That's a good question. They've even managed to make climate change racist.

