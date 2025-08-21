Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
VIP
The Seven Dollar Cheese Grater Shock: Why Pedicures Aren’t a Treat Anymore and...
Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems...
Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest...
Caught by Surprise, Rep. Eric Swalwell Claims Trump Is Defending Slavery
‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
VIP
This Is How Much Gavin Newsom Respects Democracy
She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney...
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...
Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories...
Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis

Texas Rep. Ann Johnson Goes on Rant Against Her Racist White Male Colleagues

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Twitter

Runaway Texas House Democrat Rep. Ann Johnson is a real peach. She responded to claims that the representatives were abandoning their jobs by fleeing to Illinois to postpone a vote by saying that Sen. Ted Cruz's escorting his daughter to Cancun during an ice storm was real abandonment, as was "slashing health care" and "defunding private schools."

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier, who posted staged photos of herself sleeping at her desk rather than be escorted out so she wouldn't run away again, compared the Democrats' abandoning their jobs and fleeing the state to slaves fleeing their masters, or Jews fleeing the Nazis.

Collier wasn't the only one to pull the race card on the House floor. Johnson declared that the whole redistricting effort in Texas was all about racism and went on a rant about how her father was white and she came from privilege.

The Texas Democrats themselves posted that snippet, so you know they thought it was powerful stuff.

Recommended

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears
Sam J.
Advertisement

Illinois was not the state to flee to to protest gerrymandering.

Collier took care of that one. We're not sure which representative spoke first.

That's a good question. They've even managed to make climate change racist.

***

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
Brett T.
‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
Brett T.
Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems Shriek
Doug P.
Caught by Surprise, Rep. Eric Swalwell Claims Trump Is Defending Slavery
Brett T.
She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears Sam J.
Advertisement