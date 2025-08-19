Heroic Texas House Dem Refuses to Leave, Sleeps Overnight at Her Desk in Staged Photo

You might not yet have heard of the Left's newest hero: Texas State Representative Nicole Collier, who slept in the Capitol overnight rather than sign the permission slip required to allow lawmakers to leave the Capitol under escort by a Department of Public Safety trooper. She's not signing the permission slip, and she's not leaving.

There is one Democrat still locked into the House chamber because she refuses to sign her permission slip. Rep. Nicole Collier will be here until, well, I guess we’ll see.



Members are really not happy with the individual DPS escorts. Say they are not free to move on their own. pic.twitter.com/VVznN4rBnz — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) August 18, 2025

If she is truly locked in the House chamber, she's locked in there with a photographer, who got a shot of her sleeping arrangements.

Wake up. You lost. You all fled the state for a week and then flew back. Redistricting is going to pass no matter how many stunts they pull.

Texas 95, meet your elected performance artist — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) August 19, 2025

I just chipped a molar from cringing so hard — Jayroo (@jayroo69) August 19, 2025

Yeah right. Staged photo. — Marshall Lucky (@rglancy01) August 19, 2025

“Get a picture of me like this for social media.” — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) August 19, 2025

Wow! Having all that gear ready for a night’s sleep.



It is almost as if the whole thing is staged.



Who took the picture? — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 19, 2025

The Texas Tribune reports:

State Rep. Nicole Collier, a Fort Worth Democrat who has been on the floor of the Texas House since Monday afternoon, filed a lawsuit challenging the chamber’s authority to put members under police surveillance, according to a filing obtained by Courthouse News. … Collier was the lone member who declined the surveillance, saying in a statement that she refused “to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative.” Fellow Fort Worth Rep. Charlie Geren, a Republican and chair of the House Administration Committee, said she’d be arrested if she left the Capitol without an escort, according to her lawsuit. She stayed in the House chamber overnight — alongside Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and Rep. Vince Perez, D-El Paso — and is expected to stay until the House returns Wednesday morning to take up the map.

Even Reps. Gene Wu and Vince Perez only stayed one night.

Who says they have to be "happy"? They vacated their seats like cowards and ran away. They lost their credibility and are not trusted now. She had a choice to go home and didn't. How is that anybody's problem except her own. — Kit (@KitKotler1) August 19, 2025

No less than Beto O'Rourke has called her a hero.

A true hero, refusing to submit, fighting these fascists by herself if she has to.



We are with you Nicole! https://t.co/sf0CUKgRXh — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 19, 2025

Texas is NOT with her. — jjnewboots 🇺🇸🐾🇺🇸 (@jjnewboots) August 19, 2025

Go join her. Lots of empty seats. — Karthik Ramaswamy (@Kramaramb) August 19, 2025

Beta, the 3x loser clown, enters the chat — Jen 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@JenTexas16) August 19, 2025

Oh boy, Beta O’Rourke to the rescue. With all that support she might survive being made to do her damn job. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Daniel G 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BasedPlainsman) August 19, 2025

She abdicated her duties, sworn to under oath, you Muppet. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 19, 2025

A tiny group of protesters stationed themselves outside the chamber doors to support Collier in her sleep-in.

Four fearless women were arrested last night at the Texas Capitol after refusing to leave, standing in solidarity with Rep. Nicole Collier, who remained on the House floor all night rather than submit to ridiculous demands.



Capitol police could have simply walked them out.… pic.twitter.com/tKo0mjskDe — Pooja Sethi (@PoojaforTexas) August 19, 2025

… if they hadn't refused to go, which we're sure they did.

More theatrics from the Texas House Democrats.

