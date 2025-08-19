Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected...
Democrats Tell Us Not to Believe Our Lying Eyes About Voter Fraud (Because...

Heroic Texas House Dem Refuses to Leave, Sleeps Overnight at Her Desk in Staged Photo

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on August 19, 2025
Meme

You might not yet have heard of the Left's newest hero: Texas State Representative Nicole Collier, who slept in the Capitol overnight rather than sign the permission slip required to allow lawmakers to leave the Capitol under escort by a Department of Public Safety trooper. She's not signing the permission slip, and she's not leaving. 

If she is truly locked in the House chamber, she's locked in there with a photographer, who got a shot of her sleeping arrangements.

Wake up. You lost. You all fled the state for a week and then flew back. Redistricting is going to pass no matter how many stunts they pull.

The Texas Tribune reports:

State Rep. Nicole Collier, a Fort Worth Democrat who has been on the floor of the Texas House since Monday afternoon, filed a lawsuit challenging the chamber’s authority to put members under police surveillance, according to a filing obtained by Courthouse News.

Collier was the lone member who declined the surveillance, saying in a statement that she refused “to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative.” Fellow Fort Worth Rep. Charlie Geren, a Republican and chair of the House Administration Committee, said she’d be arrested if she left the Capitol without an escort, according to her lawsuit.

She stayed in the House chamber overnight — alongside Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and Rep. Vince Perez, D-El Paso — and is expected to stay until the House returns Wednesday morning to take up the map.

Even Reps. Gene Wu and Vince Perez only stayed one night.

No less than Beto O'Rourke has called her a hero.

A tiny group of protesters stationed themselves outside the chamber doors to support Collier in her sleep-in.

… if they hadn't refused to go, which we're sure they did.

More theatrics from the Texas House Democrats. 

***

