Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis

Texas House Democrat Nicole Collier is a bit of a drama queen. She was among the lawmakers to delay a vote on redistricting in Texas that they knew they were going to lose by fleeing to Illinois. When the runaway Democrats finally returned to Texas, Collier refused to sign a "permission slip" to leave the House chamber and instead staged a photo of herself sleeping at her desk. She streamed a video call with Sen. Cory "Spartacus" Booker and Gov. Gavin Newsom from a bathroom in the House.

The Texas House Democrats are finally back at work, and they're making their speeches for the cameras. Collier asked the chairman if he was aware that blacks fled slavery and that Jews fled the Nazis — they were fleeing their oppressors. There was some half-hearted scattered applause among the booing.

TX State Rep Nicole Collier (D) compares Democrats fleeing Texas to black people fleeing slavery and jews fleeing the nazis pic.twitter.com/U8pFUI81Rp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2025

So the Texas House Republicans, who hold the majority, are oppressors like Nazis and slave owners. Way to tone down the rhetoric.

They have no shame. — AZSuburbs 🏜️🌵 (@noprezzie2012) August 21, 2025

This is how Democrats act when they're not in power.

Jail this traitor to Texas. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 21, 2025

The Left's spin on issues of the day has been ludicrous & baseless for over a century, but as the Dem Party crumbles to dust & is swept into the trashcan of history it seems that they aren't even putting any effort into it anymore. It's as though it's written by drunk children. — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 🌲 (@Furrystoat) August 21, 2025

For sure... staying in the chamber like that is right up there with Anne Frank. — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) August 21, 2025

Nope. Not even close. Don't demean the suffering of the two groups at the hands of evil. — Dic Verbum Verax (@DicVerbumVerax) August 21, 2025

Yes, taking a private jet to Chicago and staying in one of Gov. JB Pritzker's luxury hotels is just like fleeing the Nazis.

We need to close the schools that she attended. — Jay Shepard (@JaytheShepard1) August 21, 2025

Man, comparing skipping a vote to escaping slavery or the Holocaust? That's just disrespectful to real history. These politicians need to stop playing the victim card every time they don't get their way. It's not a game, and those comparisons are way out of line. — Caroline (@car_oline2001) August 21, 2025

Always the race card — STATENDD2023 (@statendd2023) August 21, 2025

Beto O'Rourke is the engineer of the Underground Railroad, I guess. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 21, 2025

Robert Francis O'Rourke called Collier a "hero" fighting fascism while she played out her stunt of sleeping in the House chamber.

The hubris is staggering. — Lafree (@Lafree101) August 21, 2025

She's definitely milking her 10 minutes of fame — tugiep8 (@tugiep) August 21, 2025

My eyes rolled so hard I can now see out the back of my head. — Riley Jane Meli (@oldwomaninwoods) August 21, 2025

Do they ever NOT play those tired worn out cards? — FAAFO (@RobertB50304898) August 21, 2025

No, never. They'll never stop. Maybe win some elections, and that will solve your "oppression" problem. Or move to a blue state and run for office there. But give the slavery comparisons a rest.

***

Editor’s Note: Texas Democrats ran away rather than allow a vote they were going to lose.

