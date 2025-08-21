Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis

Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Texas House Democrat Nicole Collier is a bit of a drama queen. She was among the lawmakers to delay a vote on redistricting in Texas that they knew they were going to lose by fleeing to Illinois. When the runaway Democrats finally returned to Texas, Collier refused to sign a "permission slip" to leave the House chamber and instead staged a photo of herself sleeping at her desk. She streamed a video call with Sen. Cory "Spartacus" Booker and Gov. Gavin Newsom from a bathroom in the House.

The Texas House Democrats are finally back at work, and they're making their speeches for the cameras. Collier asked the chairman if he was aware that blacks fled slavery and that Jews fled the Nazis — they were fleeing their oppressors. There was some half-hearted scattered applause among the booing.

So the Texas House Republicans, who hold the majority, are oppressors like Nazis and slave owners. Way to tone down the rhetoric.

This is how Democrats act when they're not in power.

Yes, taking a private jet to Chicago and staying in one of Gov. JB Pritzker's luxury hotels is just like fleeing the Nazis.

Robert Francis O'Rourke called Collier a "hero" fighting fascism while she played out her stunt of sleeping in the House chamber.

No, never. They'll never stop. Maybe win some elections, and that will solve your "oppression" problem. Or move to a blue state and run for office there. But give the slavery comparisons a rest.

Editor’s Note: Texas Democrats ran away rather than allow a vote they were going to lose.

