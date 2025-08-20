Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas Female Rep In Capitol Restroom

It seems Democrats will do anything to get men into women’s restrooms - that includes their own party’s members! On Wednesday, Senator Cory Booker, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and DNC Chair Ken Martin did a conference video call with Texas Rep. Nicole Collier, who was hiding out in a restroom in the Texas Capitol. Booker had a huge meltdown while she was forced out of the restroom for allegedly violating the law while the Texas redistricting vote was taking place.

Cory Booker has a nuclear meltdown after TX Rep Nicole Collier is thrown out of a BATHROOM in the Texas Capitol, where she's on a video call with him and Gavin Newsom. Spartacus: “Representative Collier in the bathroom has more dignity than Donald Trump in the Oval Office!" Newsom: "There ya go." They’re doing bathroom conference calls now. What a raging dumpster fire this party is.

Cory Booker has nuclear meltdown after TX Rep Nicole Collier is thrown out of a BATHROOM in the Texas Capitol where she's on a video call with he and Gavin Newsom.



Spartacus: “Representative Collier in the bathroom has more dignity than Donald Trump in the Oval Office!"



Newsom:… pic.twitter.com/7Gokox3Exh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

What is she doing recording in a bathroom? lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 20, 2025

It’s about as on-brand as it gets. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

The Democrats’ approval numbers are in the toilet, so they might as well join them.

Commenters say Democrats are not used to Republicans having a spine. It’s a wake-up call (even when they’re in the can).

Democrats are not used to Republicans playing hardball; they have no idea what to do when the shoe is on the other foot, so they cry like spoiled children. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 20, 2025

They’re reduced to conducting top secret ladies’ room conference calls — and then posting it for victim clicks https://t.co/ZPVhXmjehP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

These people are ridiculous.



They broke the rules and are complaining about very light consequences.



I can’t wait when the actual consequences come down.



It will be a beautiful sight. — The New Mexico Ranger (@NewMexicoRanger) August 20, 2025

They’re actually proud of this. It’s incredible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

Of course they are!

Posters say thanks to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., Democrats will be able to host video meetings in public toilets and even Porta-Potties when they feel the urge.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha



This one is wild. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 20, 2025

Spartacus rage level 100 unlocked 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MDwHAN7dnn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

Ha! Pretty soon they'll be doing video calls from the porta-potty on the street. — RD (@rodericdeane) August 20, 2025

Yes they will be a crime is down😂 — Gray Ghost (@ToddLincol82055) August 20, 2025

Democrats are flush with excitement at the prospect!

Cory Booker is either slipping off the rails or he’s a theater kid who is slipping off the rails. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) August 20, 2025

Spartacus is always about a heartbeat or two away from another performative outrage — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

i dont think there's a genuine person in him, just a dem robot — Lord Graypill (@bitfan2011) August 20, 2025

We’re pretty sure we saw Booker doing the robot in that '80s music video. The Democrats are definitely plumbing new depths of irrelevance.

