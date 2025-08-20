Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...
It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive...
Amid the Democratic Party's Collapse Is an Opportunity for the GOP
CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was...
The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because...

Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas Female Rep In Capitol Restroom

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on August 20, 2025
Senate Television via AP

It seems Democrats will do anything to get men into women’s restrooms - that includes their own party’s members! On Wednesday, Senator Cory Booker, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and DNC Chair Ken Martin did a conference video call with Texas Rep. Nicole Collier, who was hiding out in a restroom in the Texas Capitol. Booker had a huge meltdown while she was forced out of the restroom for allegedly violating the law while the Texas redistricting vote was taking place.

Start here. (READ)

Cory Booker has a nuclear meltdown after TX Rep Nicole Collier is thrown out of a BATHROOM in the Texas Capitol, where she's on a video call with him and Gavin Newsom.

Spartacus: “Representative Collier in the bathroom has more dignity than Donald Trump in the Oval Office!"

Newsom: "There ya go."

They’re doing bathroom conference calls now.

What a raging dumpster fire this party is.

Here’s how it all played out. (WATCH)

The Democrats’ approval numbers are in the toilet, so they might as well join them.

Commenters say Democrats are not used to Republicans having a spine. It’s a wake-up call (even when they’re in the can).

Of course they are!

Posters say thanks to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., Democrats will be able to host video meetings in public toilets and even Porta-Potties when they feel the urge.

Democrats are flush with excitement at the prospect!

To celebrate, Democrats have dropped a retro campaign video. (WATCH)

We’re pretty sure we saw Booker doing the robot in that '80s music video. The Democrats are definitely plumbing new depths of irrelevance.

