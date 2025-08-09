Runaway Texas House Democrat Says Ted Cruz's Flight to Cancun Was Real Abandonment

Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on August 09, 2025
Twitchy

As this editor has noted before, Sen. Ted Cruz posts some great content on X, but to this day, his replies are filled with people scolding him for escorting his daughter to Cancun during an ice storm in Texas. "Cancun Cruz" flew back immediately, even though there was nothing he could do as a senator.

One of the Texas House Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on redistricting is Rep. Ann Johnson, and she favorably compared her and her colleagues' abandonment of their jobs to Cruz's short diversion to Cancun.

So, fleeing the state you're supposed to be representing in the House is NOT abandonment of your duties — it's your job … not to do your job.

Note the fawning treatment by the media. We see a little CBS logo in the bottom corner, so we're not sure if this was on the network or a local affiliate.

She claims she's doing her job by fleeing the state and not voting.

"Defunding public schools is abandonment." How stupid does this woman think we are?

Do they ever plan on returning to Texas, or are they going to live in Illinois and New York forever? Cruz flew home the moment there was a hint of controversy. The runaway Texas Dems are out of state and living off of money from Beto O'Rourke's PAC. And she calls it doing her job.

***

