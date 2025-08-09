Runaway Texas House Democrat Says Ted Cruz's Flight to Cancun Was Real Abandonment

As this editor has noted before, Sen. Ted Cruz posts some great content on X, but to this day, his replies are filled with people scolding him for escorting his daughter to Cancun during an ice storm in Texas. "Cancun Cruz" flew back immediately, even though there was nothing he could do as a senator.

Advertisement

One of the Texas House Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on redistricting is Rep. Ann Johnson, and she favorably compared her and her colleagues' abandonment of their jobs to Cruz's short diversion to Cancun.

Republicans say I’m “abandoning my duty” by breaking quorum.



Let’s be clear:

❌Flying to Cancun is abandonment.

❌Slashing healthcare is abandonment.

❌Defunding public schools is abandonment.



Protecting the constitution is NOT abandonment — it’s the job. pic.twitter.com/Wnd6XvcxPs — Ann Johnson (@VoteAnnJohnson) August 8, 2025

So, fleeing the state you're supposed to be representing in the House is NOT abandonment of your duties — it's your job … not to do your job.

You are a coward — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) August 8, 2025

Note the fawning treatment by the media. We see a little CBS logo in the bottom corner, so we're not sure if this was on the network or a local affiliate.

None of that is true, unless of course you don’t come back when summoned from Cancun — Marc Fedorko (@marcfedorko) August 9, 2025

Deflection: this is what it looks like — Bad Taco Breath (@troubadour210) August 8, 2025

Then show up at your office. — Jeff Lewis (@1975jeffery) August 9, 2025

A collective protest by officials is dereliction of duty.



Irresponsible behavior with adversarial consequences. — rickharmon (@rickharmon) August 9, 2025

It’s not only Republicans saying that, dear.



YOU are prioritizing the wants of the @DNC over the needs of your constituents — and denying them access to representative democracy.



The end. — Mystic Crusader (@CognitaVagabond) August 8, 2025

She claims she's doing her job by fleeing the state and not voting.

You were a no call no show at your job. Anyone else would be fired. Welcome to reality, Ann. — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) August 8, 2025

And your job is to show up in person to “protect the Constitution.” — Honoring Cara @Annieoldenough (@AnnieOldenough) August 9, 2025

"Defunding public schools is abandonment." How stupid does this woman think we are?

Was your job description "be present and vote" or was it "run away to break quorum"? simple question. — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) August 9, 2025

Redistricting is constitutional. Running away is dereliction. — MarcusTullius (@MarcusT86062424) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

Leaving to avoid responsibility is the definition of abandonment. What is worse is that you fled instead of staying to help the flood victims and families of those killed. I think abandonment is not harsh enough for the betrayal to constituents you have committed. — Paralax Problem Child (@Hellbound8541) August 9, 2025

Do they ever plan on returning to Texas, or are they going to live in Illinois and New York forever? Cruz flew home the moment there was a hint of controversy. The runaway Texas Dems are out of state and living off of money from Beto O'Rourke's PAC. And she calls it doing her job.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about these runaway Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.