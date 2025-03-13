Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air...
'Your Hate Fuels Me': Nick Sortor Is ANGRY and DEFIANT After His Dad and Sister Were Both Swatted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 13, 2025
imgflip

Swatting someone is a terrible act of intimidation and, one could argue, terrorism. It happens far too frequently and -- in recent political climes -- is often targeted at outspoken conservatives.



Nick Sortor, who did some brilliant reporting on a very drunk, very scummy Eric Swalwell last month is the latest victim of swatting. More accurately, his dad and sister were both swatted in separate incidents last night:

The entire post reads:

In my dad’s case, the caller told police my dad was killing my entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force.

This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father.

Unfortunately for the swatter, I WILL NOT stop. I WILL NOT shut up. And you WILL NOT win.

If anything, my family is behind me even more than they were before. Because they just got a first hand look at the forces I’m fighting with on a daily basis.

Your hate fuels me. I’m over the target.

As President Trump says: FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.

This is very scary, but Sortor's response is the only appropriate one.

X users rallied around Sortor and his family:

We would pay good money to watch this.

Yes, they should be.

At a minimum.

This stuff stops when there are consequences.

Sortor isn't taking any chances.

It's sad it has to come to that, but they'll be safe and that's what matters.



This needs to change. They could track down grannies who were within a mile of the Capitol on January 6, they can find these actual criminals.

This legislation should happen. Sooner rather than later.

They are absolute scum.


