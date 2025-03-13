'Your Hate Fuels Me': Nick Sortor Is ANGRY and DEFIANT After His Dad and Sister Were Both Swatted

Swatting someone is a terrible act of intimidation and, one could argue, terrorism. It happens far too frequently and -- in recent political climes -- is often targeted at outspoken conservatives.
Nick Sortor, who did some brilliant reporting on a very drunk, very scummy Eric Swalwell last month is the latest victim of swatting. More accurately, his dad and sister were both swatted in separate incidents last night:
Both my dad and my sister were swatted tonight.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025
A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint.
This is literal f**king terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such.
Before calling in the swat, this dumbs**t sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course.… pic.twitter.com/LVNgXZ16Im
The entire post reads:
In my dad’s case, the caller told police my dad was killing my entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force.
This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father.
Unfortunately for the swatter, I WILL NOT stop. I WILL NOT shut up. And you WILL NOT win.
If anything, my family is behind me even more than they were before. Because they just got a first hand look at the forces I’m fighting with on a daily basis.
Your hate fuels me. I’m over the target.
As President Trump says: FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.
This is very scary, but Sortor's response is the only appropriate one.
X users rallied around Sortor and his family:
Send us the name. We'll take this little beta cuck storm chasing in Dixie Alley this weekend! 😜🐊— United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) March 13, 2025
We would pay good money to watch this.
This is terrorism. They need to be arrested.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2025
Yes, they should be.
This is domestic terrorism and attempted murder. These people should get 20 years in prison— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 13, 2025
At a minimum.
This stuff stops when there are consequences.
This is just horrible. Is everyone okay?— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 13, 2025
Sortor isn't taking any chances.
I’ll be placing private security outside their homes for the foreseeable future.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025
They don’t deserve to live in fear.
It's sad it has to come to that, but they'll be safe and that's what matters.
Swatting has been a serious problem for over a decade now. @FBI has been consistent in sucking at doing anything about it. https://t.co/U1XVlJnltl pic.twitter.com/xw04FpZMw6— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 13, 2025
This needs to change. They could track down grannies who were within a mile of the Capitol on January 6, they can find these actual criminals.
There have been multiple swatting episodes the past few days, and it has been targeted against certain Republicans.— Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) March 13, 2025
Swatting needs to be a federal crime, and it needs harsh penalties. Minimum of 20 years, no parole. If someone is harmed by it, then minimum of a life sentence. https://t.co/8R3O7f37yI
This legislation should happen. Sooner rather than later.
Swatting should automatically earn you a life sentence.— TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) March 13, 2025
Nick is a good friend, and his family are good people. The people going after his family are scum. https://t.co/4uMjQLSkNK
They are absolute scum.
