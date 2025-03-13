'Your Hate Fuels Me': Nick Sortor Is ANGRY and DEFIANT After His Dad and Sister Were Both Swatted

Swatting someone is a terrible act of intimidation and, one could argue, terrorism. It happens far too frequently and -- in recent political climes -- is often targeted at outspoken conservatives.

Advertisement

Nick Sortor, who did some brilliant reporting on a very drunk, very scummy Eric Swalwell last month is the latest victim of swatting. More accurately, his dad and sister were both swatted in separate incidents last night:

Both my dad and my sister were swatted tonight.



A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint.



This is literal f**king terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such.



Before calling in the swat, this dumbs**t sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course.… pic.twitter.com/LVNgXZ16Im — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

In my dad’s case, the caller told police my dad was killing my entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force. This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father. Unfortunately for the swatter, I WILL NOT stop. I WILL NOT shut up. And you WILL NOT win. If anything, my family is behind me even more than they were before. Because they just got a first hand look at the forces I’m fighting with on a daily basis. Your hate fuels me. I’m over the target. As President Trump says: FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.

This is very scary, but Sortor's response is the only appropriate one.

X users rallied around Sortor and his family:

Send us the name. We'll take this little beta cuck storm chasing in Dixie Alley this weekend! 😜🐊 — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) March 13, 2025

We would pay good money to watch this.

This is terrorism. They need to be arrested. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2025

Yes, they should be.

This is domestic terrorism and attempted murder. These people should get 20 years in prison — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 13, 2025

At a minimum.

This stuff stops when there are consequences.

This is just horrible. Is everyone okay? — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 13, 2025

Sortor isn't taking any chances.

I’ll be placing private security outside their homes for the foreseeable future.



They don’t deserve to live in fear. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

It's sad it has to come to that, but they'll be safe and that's what matters.

Swatting has been a serious problem for over a decade now. @FBI has been consistent in sucking at doing anything about it. https://t.co/U1XVlJnltl pic.twitter.com/xw04FpZMw6 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 13, 2025

Advertisement

This needs to change. They could track down grannies who were within a mile of the Capitol on January 6, they can find these actual criminals.

There have been multiple swatting episodes the past few days, and it has been targeted against certain Republicans.



Swatting needs to be a federal crime, and it needs harsh penalties. Minimum of 20 years, no parole. If someone is harmed by it, then minimum of a life sentence. https://t.co/8R3O7f37yI — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) March 13, 2025

This legislation should happen. Sooner rather than later.

Swatting should automatically earn you a life sentence.



Nick is a good friend, and his family are good people. The people going after his family are scum. https://t.co/4uMjQLSkNK — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) March 13, 2025

They are absolute scum.