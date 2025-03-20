STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a...
Kristi Noem says Homeland Security Is Investigating Swatting Calls Targeting Online MAGA Influencers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on March 20, 2025
Screencap of the SWATting of Adam Guillette

There has been a rash of swatting incidents specifically targeting conservative and MAGA online influencers. Swatting is where someone maliciously calls emergency services to have armed authorities show up at a person’s door.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is aware of the attacks and says they are under investigation. (READ)

Secretary Kristi Noem says the Department of Homeland Security will begin assisting and hunting down swatters who are targeting conservatives

Our government works for WE THE PEOPLE again!

“DHS has the ability to trace phone numbers and track location information. We will use it to hunt these cowards down. 

This is an attack on our law enforcement and innocent families and we will prosecute it as such.”

Thank you @Sec_Noem!

Updated list of swatting victims:

@OwenShroyer1776
@realstewpeters
@realchasegeiser
@nicksortor
@catturd2
@atensnut
@Shawn_Farash
@GuntherEagleman
@RealHickory
@JoeTalkShow
@ImFiredUp2
@HistoryBoutique
@WCdispatch_
@Beard_Vet

@GrageDustin

@matt_vanswol
@LarryTaunton

Matt Van Swol was one of those targeted in a swatting. He says police showed up at his home in the early morning hours while his children were sleeping. He says the person who called the police said he had murdered his wife and that he was hiding in the basement with a gun.

Van Swol is happy the incident is being investigated by federal authorities.

Until the perpetrator is identified and charged these attacks will probably continue.

One poster says the calls are coming from outside the U.S.

Commenters feel confident Homeland Security and the FBI can get to the bottom of these swatting cases. 

Tags: ARREST CONSERVATIVES HOMELAND SECURITY INVESTIGATION KRISTI NOEM PODCAST

