Kristi Noem says Homeland Security Is Investigating Swatting Calls Targeting Online MAGA Influencers

There has been a rash of swatting incidents specifically targeting conservative and MAGA online influencers. Swatting is where someone maliciously calls emergency services to have armed authorities show up at a person’s door.

Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is aware of the attacks and says they are under investigation. (READ)

Secretary Kristi Noem says the Department of Homeland Security will begin assisting and hunting down swatters who are targeting conservatives Our government works for WE THE PEOPLE again! “DHS has the ability to trace phone numbers and track location information. We will use it to hunt these cowards down. This is an attack on our law enforcement and innocent families and we will prosecute it as such.” Thank you @Sec_Noem!

🚨 #BREAKING: Secretary Kristi Noem says the Department of Homeland Security will begin assisting and hunting down swatters who are targeting conservatives



Our government works for WE THE PEOPLE again! 🔥



“DHS has the ability to trace phone numbers and track location… pic.twitter.com/4jG7weiqxN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 19, 2025

Matt Van Swol was one of those targeted in a swatting. He says police showed up at his home in the early morning hours while his children were sleeping. He says the person who called the police said he had murdered his wife and that he was hiding in the basement with a gun.

Van Swol is happy the incident is being investigated by federal authorities.

You will be found, terrorists.



FAFO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dNMgiiqAHT — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 19, 2025

I genuinely believe the Trump administration will go to the ends of the earth to find these fckers.



An example will be made. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 19, 2025

I just truly hope Bondi & the DOJ will do their part. I have no doubt on the rest, but I just don't trust Bondi. She hasn't shown us anything, other than spots on FOX. Everyone else has been all stars. — Kristina B. 🇺🇸 #TrumpGirl #AmericaFirst (@MAGAGurl86) March 19, 2025

I sure hope so because an example MUST be made of them. — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) March 19, 2025

Until the perpetrator is identified and charged these attacks will probably continue.

One poster says the calls are coming from outside the U.S.

Advertisement

well the problem is that the calls are from india — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) March 19, 2025

That won’t stop DHS and FBI. Trust me. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 19, 2025

Yup, That’s not really a problem. DHS and FBI have the tools to trace back spoofed or rerouted calls. They can use forensic voice analysis, metadata tracking, and network-level tracing to identify the actual origin, even if it was bounced through multiple countries. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 19, 2025

Swatters are domestic terrorists, and they should be treated as such. Glad to see DHS and Kash Patel on the hunt, justice is coming! — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 19, 2025

Commenters feel confident Homeland Security and the FBI can get to the bottom of these swatting cases.