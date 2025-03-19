All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's Accomplishments

One of the highlights of the year so far was yesterday's return of American astronauts. Those two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, were stranded in space for nine months after the Boeing capsule they were going to use for return malfunctioned. The Biden administration -- mad at Elon Musk's disloyalty -- would not let SpaceX retrieve them. But after President Trump was inaugurated, Elon Musk made it clear they were coming home.

This is a huge win for America and Elon Musk. In a saner time, Musk would be heralded as a stellar citizen. But because he's supported President Trump, he's a pariah.

At least in certain circles.

Twitchy favorite Justine Bateman hopes children actually learn about Musk and his accomplishments rather than the vitriol and Hitler comparisons:

I hope school children are being properly told of all the good things @elonmusk has done for this country and the world. He is exactly the type of person who should have a statue erected, honoring him. pic.twitter.com/ac1Oj89Aip — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) March 19, 2025

This is what they should learn.

Elon said incrimination things about the scummy politician I pray to for graft pay-outs! That means Elon is is Hitler/Satan. pic.twitter.com/ls1t5IZWR6 — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) March 19, 2025

That's exactly how the Left thinks.

I sincerely doubt it. Schools are cesspits of leftist indoctrination for the most part. That has to change, too. — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) March 19, 2025

Elon Musk’s name must be added to school textbooks, including California’s, for all the great things he’s done. 💪🏼✊🏼



Elon Musk is an American hero. 🇺🇸



Gotta love Elon. ❤️ — CA Corruption Capital (@busybirdie10) March 19, 2025

The Left changed a lot of names after the George Floyd protests. Maybe they should pick worthy people to rename things after.

He definitely should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom award from President Trump at the very minimum. — Jude (@Judes_Law310) March 19, 2025

Imagine the meltdowns if Trump did this.

What is admirable is not only his good acts, but the composure he has maintained to continue his work for the betterment of humanity despite the threats and attacks on his businesses. — Cym (@cymg769) March 19, 2025

He's a role model for how to respond to the hatred of the Left.

I agree, Justine. One of the most important figures in modern history. Overcame Asperger’s and severe bullying, raised by a single mother mostly. Achieved amazing things quite young. Had a dramatic political awakening. Saw freedom on the brink in the western world-realized he… — Lisa Okesson-Dong (@QuantumMalarkey) March 19, 2025

And here's the thing: a guy like Musk can't exist or achieve anything if he was part of today's Leftist crowd.

They have stopped creating, innovating, and looking for achievement in favor of grievances, wokeness, and authoritarianism.

This post from Justine Bateman is spot on. Elon Musk is helping America in so many, very important ways.



He should be applauded and honored for everything he has done and all that he is continuing to do. https://t.co/aYVMB35RRR — Jamie Lynn Rollins (@jamieLrollins) March 19, 2025

Seriously. We stopped everything and watched the shuttle launches in the 80s. No one cared which party was in the White House. How many teachers celebrated yesterday’s amazing achievement? https://t.co/cf5YOf4fB0 — atryts (@atryts) March 19, 2025

(But, in fairness, it happened after the school day ended)

The left hates Elon but they loved Michael Avenatti https://t.co/wMuNyErG5J — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 19, 2025

They wanted Avenatti to run for POTUS.

Visionaries are usually persecuted by the fearful and ignorant. https://t.co/o8e4CItHdI — Jim Lopardo - Independent, Unintimidated (@SandboxMusicLLC) March 19, 2025

