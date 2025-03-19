Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or...
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six...
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the...
Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems...
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster,...
Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY...
There's a Target on Elon Musk
VIP
MSNBC Hosts Look Annoyed While Correcting Fake News Report About Trump's 'Very Good...
Ron DeSantis to Congress: Quit Fumbling and Rip the Gavel from Rogue Judges...
Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America...
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like...
OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock...

All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's Accomplishments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

One of the highlights of the year so far was yesterday's return of American astronauts. Those two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, were stranded in space for nine months after the Boeing capsule they were going to use for return malfunctioned. The Biden administration -- mad at Elon Musk's disloyalty -- would not let SpaceX retrieve them. But after President Trump was inaugurated, Elon Musk made it clear they were coming home.

Advertisement

This is a huge win for America and Elon Musk. In a saner time, Musk would be heralded as a stellar citizen. But because he's supported President Trump, he's a pariah.

At least in certain circles.

Twitchy favorite Justine Bateman hopes children actually learn about Musk and his accomplishments rather than the vitriol and Hitler comparisons:

This is what they should learn.

That's exactly how the Left thinks.

Yes, they do.

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Left changed a lot of names after the George Floyd protests. Maybe they should pick worthy people to rename things after.

Imagine the meltdowns if Trump did this.

Also this.

He's a role model for how to respond to the hatred of the Left.

And here's the thing: a guy like Musk can't exist or achieve anything if he was part of today's Leftist crowd.

They have stopped creating, innovating, and looking for achievement in favor of grievances, wokeness, and authoritarianism.

Advertisement

She is spot-on, as always.

Few, if any.

(But, in fairness, it happened after the school day ended)

They wanted Avenatti to run for POTUS.

Truth.

Tags: ELON MUSK NASA STATUE JUSTINE BATEMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas (Wink, Wink)
Grateful Calvin
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words
Amy Curtis
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour
Doug P.
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or Kiss Millions Goodbye
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems Are 'No Longer a Party of Men'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read Amy Curtis
Advertisement