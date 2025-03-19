EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000...
Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh...
Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla...
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have...
VIP
Gender Studies Prof Says ‘White Empiricism’ Undermines Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts...
The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men
VIP
Walz and Newsom: Why Is Our Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Party Losing with Pro-Border...
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught...

Elon Musk Recalls Biden White House Refusing His Help to Bring Astronauts Home Because of Politics

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:12 AM on March 19, 2025
Keegan Barber/NASA via AP

President Joe Biden’s pride (or the will of whoever was actually in charge of the White House) kept two American astronauts orbiting the Earth for almost a year when their original mission was only supposed to last several days. The astronauts are back home now thanks to Elon Musk and SpaceX. 

Advertisement

Musk recounts the stubbornness of the Biden administration. (WATCH)

It’s hard to believe this is happening but it’s true. Even Tim Walz dissed Musk Tuesday night as his party’s dishonest rhetoric has led to firebombings of Tesla dealerships and more.

This video sums up where we’re at. (WATCH)

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It’s not hard to imagine legacy media and their Democrat Party hoping something would go wrong so they could use it against President Donald Trump and Musk.

We’re glad Musk was able to disappoint them and bring the astronauts home safely.

Tags: DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK FOX NEWS CHANNEL JOE BIDEN JOURNALISTS PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh Off Tesla Terror Attacks
Warren Squire
EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000 American Employees to Lose Their Jobs
Warren Squire
Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla Dealership
Warren Squire
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg and Gas Prices Fall
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement