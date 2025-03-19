Elon Musk Recalls Biden White House Refusing His Help to Bring Astronauts Home Because of Politics

President Joe Biden’s pride (or the will of whoever was actually in charge of the White House) kept two American astronauts orbiting the Earth for almost a year when their original mission was only supposed to last several days. The astronauts are back home now thanks to Elon Musk and SpaceX.

Musk recounts the stubbornness of the Biden administration. (WATCH)

🚨ELON: "SpaceX could have brought the astronauts back after a few months at most. And we made that offer to the Biden administration."



"It was rejected for political reasons. And that's just a fact." pic.twitter.com/ot1jUn8zap — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

The left is burning Teslas and calling this guy “Hitler”, and he’s hard at work saving people from space, and saving people’s tax dollars.



Elon deserves a medal 🎖️ — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 19, 2025

It’s hard to believe this is happening but it’s true. Even Tim Walz dissed Musk Tuesday night as his party’s dishonest rhetoric has led to firebombings of Tesla dealerships and more.

This video sums up where we’re at. (WATCH)

Your post, in split screen: pic.twitter.com/NR9J88JafY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

It's not even a question that the Biden administration did not want to hand Trump team a win. They reshuffled the schedules to avoid looking like clowns. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 19, 2025

That's just wrong that the Biden administration was that petty. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 19, 2025

Politics and power above all. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

It’s not hard to imagine legacy media and their Democrat Party hoping something would go wrong so they could use it against President Donald Trump and Musk.

The fact of the matter is, legacy media and their army of nameless trolls were hoping the mission would end in tragedy. It's disgusting but can anyone actually deny the plausibility of the idea? — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 19, 2025

Wow. You just know some folks had pre-written statements ready in case the mission failed. "Musk was spending too much time in DC firing gov employees and ignoring SpaceX. He has blood on his hands." Guaranteed. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 19, 2025

We’re glad Musk was able to disappoint them and bring the astronauts home safely.