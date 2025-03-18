Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America

After eight months, our astronauts are back, thanks to a "mediocre white man" and his company, SpaceX.

To add insult to injury, here's NASA's coverage:

Tune in for a splashdown!@NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are returning to Earth in their @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. #Crew9 splashdown is targeted for 5:57pm ET (2157 UTC). https://t.co/Yuat1FqZxw — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Welcome home crew — SteLkr (@SteLKNX) March 18, 2025

Is NASA going to thank Elon? — Brother Eric (@01IOTA) March 18, 2025

We will.

Thank you Elon! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) March 18, 2025

🚨THEY’RE BACK🚨



President Trump promised he would bring our stranded astronauts home.



Today, he fulfilled that promise.. pic.twitter.com/NJIeE9MB5K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2025

Great moment. Astronauts stranded by the previous administration splash down in the Gulf of America. But remember, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are the bad guy. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) Mar 17, 2025

Great job, @NASA, @SpaceX, @elonmusk, and @POTUS! Congrats!



Biden delayed the return of the @NASA_Astronauts for whatever reason, but it's great to see everyone finally home! — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) March 18, 2025

It’s amazing watching history in the making — The Colden Child (@TheColdenChild) March 18, 2025

Praying for a safe splashdown!



Insane that the last administration decided, for political reasons, to leave them stranded in space. Thank goodness the adults are back in charge and got this rescue mission on the way! Wonderful to see! — Kadaverous Tony (@trafridrod) March 18, 2025

Never get tired of watching geniuses dazzling humanity via real science, technology and visionaries like @elonmusk teaming up with @NASA and brilliant Astronauts #SplashDown — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) March 18, 2025

Thankfully home!!

Congrats to our astronauts, to Elon and his amazing team, to NASA and their amazing team, to our wonderful President Trump and to our Father God for their safe return! — Tart Nana (@Tartamerican) March 18, 2025

This should have been done months ago.

***