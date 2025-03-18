It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump...
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get...
CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants
Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for...
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8...
We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to...
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...

Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America

Brett T. | 6:20 PM on March 18, 2025
NASA via AP

After eight months, our astronauts are back, thanks to a "mediocre white man" and his company, SpaceX. 

To add insult to injury, here's NASA's coverage:

Advertisement

We will.

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Advertisement

This should have been done months ago.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …
Brett T.
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way
justmindy
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8 Weeks Ago
Brett T.
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call justmindy
Advertisement