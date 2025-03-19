Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers...
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So It's Not Terrorism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

We've seen unhinged Leftists protest at, vandalize, and even torch Teslas and Tesla dealerships in recent weeks. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ will impose severe consequences on the perpetrators of these crimes. 

But the Left isn't content with that. 

They published a website listing the personal information of every Tesla owner in America. To get off that list, you have to prove to them you sold your Tesla.

But just like the Minneapolis George Floyd riots were 'fiery but mostly peaceful', Leftists are running to the defense of their comrades, saying the things happening at Tesla dealers and to Tesla owners isn't terrorism.

There is a clear legal definition of terrorism.

Per Grok:

U.S. Code (Title 22, Chapter 38) defines it as 'premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents.' Other nations and organizations, like the UN, emphasize similar elements: intent, fear, and ideological motivation. It’s distinct from regular crime due to its purpose and scope, aiming to send a message beyond the immediate victims.

What the Left is doing is a textbook example of terrorism. 

But if you think that post is off-base, wait until you see his follow up:

SERIOUSLY?!

We commend Williams for writing for The Atlantic when he's clearly blind.

There is AMPLE evidence this is all driven by a 'systematic political or ideological agenda.'

The Left is mad Elon Musk is a Trump supporter. They're mad Musk is taking a chainsaw to federal spending.

EVERYTHING is political with the Left.

This writer would be if she owned a Tesla.

It's just 'vandalism!' 

Or something.

There's always a post.

He addressed this by saying he doesn't see any political motivation behind the TORCHING of Tesla dealerships.

Stevie Wonder could see the political motivation here.

Totally not politically motivated.

Totally.

It doesn't get more clear than that.

Just a disagreement. Nothing to see here.

They sure do.

That standard has some MASSIVE wiggle room, apparently.

The law is very clear on this.

