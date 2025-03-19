BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So It's Not Terrorism

We've seen unhinged Leftists protest at, vandalize, and even torch Teslas and Tesla dealerships in recent weeks. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ will impose severe consequences on the perpetrators of these crimes.

But the Left isn't content with that.

They published a website listing the personal information of every Tesla owner in America. To get off that list, you have to prove to them you sold your Tesla.

But just like the Minneapolis George Floyd riots were 'fiery but mostly peaceful', Leftists are running to the defense of their comrades, saying the things happening at Tesla dealers and to Tesla owners isn't terrorism.

People making the leap from “vandalism” to “terrorism” in describing burning Teslas are in the same hyperbolic rhetorical register as the people who described George Floyd’s “murder” as a “genocide.” We can be appalled by bad things without reaching for superlatives. — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) March 19, 2025

There is a clear legal definition of terrorism.

Per Grok:

U.S. Code (Title 22, Chapter 38) defines it as 'premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents.' Other nations and organizations, like the UN, emphasize similar elements: intent, fear, and ideological motivation. It’s distinct from regular crime due to its purpose and scope, aiming to send a message beyond the immediate victims.

What the Left is doing is a textbook example of terrorism.

But if you think that post is off-base, wait until you see his follow up:

While Tesla as a company carries political and ideological associations (e.g., Elon Musk’s polarizing figure), I am unaware of any clear evidence that these attacks are driven by "a systematic political or ideological agenda." If the motivation is personal frustration (e.g.,… — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) March 19, 2025

SERIOUSLY?!

We commend Williams for writing for The Atlantic when he's clearly blind.

There is AMPLE evidence this is all driven by a 'systematic political or ideological agenda.'

The Left is mad Elon Musk is a Trump supporter. They're mad Musk is taking a chainsaw to federal spending.

EVERYTHING is political with the Left.

Is it though? You don't think many Tesla owners are terrified that they're going to be victimized because of their perceived political affiliation with Elon or the Republicans? — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) March 19, 2025

This writer would be if she owned a Tesla.

Setting fire to people's businesses with Molotov cocktails and chasing them on the highway is mere youthful hijinks! Like spray painting on an abandoned building. Yes, very smart. (Also, we don't believe George Floyd was "murdered." See The Fall of Minneapolis.) — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) March 19, 2025

It's just 'vandalism!'

Or something.

Were you being sarcastic when you called defacing art terrorism then? pic.twitter.com/ODuOobp5Ef — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) March 19, 2025

There's always a post.

And what is vandalism - a form of physical violence - called when it is done in pursuit of political aims?



Give me a sec…



Rhymes with “berrorism.” pic.twitter.com/QiBuUDV6Mv — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) March 19, 2025

He addressed this by saying he doesn't see any political motivation behind the TORCHING of Tesla dealerships.

Stevie Wonder could see the political motivation here.

Hmm. Shots fired. People chasing families driving their Teslas is totally normal. Making videos suggesting Elon Musk be killed is good politics, and doxxing every single Tesla owner and suggesting firebombings with Molotov Cocktails is political speech. "Mostly peaceful." — David Strom (@DavidStrom) March 19, 2025

Totally not politically motivated.

Totally.

It doesn't get more clear than that.

Just a disagreement. Nothing to see here.

The Atlantic continues to send their best. https://t.co/YXB6vjZhmV — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) March 19, 2025

They sure do.

This guy once wrote “words are not violence, violence is violence” but apparently that standard has some serious wiggle room. https://t.co/qJCEcUxS4L — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) March 19, 2025

That standard has some MASSIVE wiggle room, apparently.

There is literally a public database of the doxes of Tesla owners names and addresses with a threat that they will sell it or suffer the consequences. If you want to be retarded and call that vandalism then I guess that is up to you but it's terrorism under the law. https://t.co/wvFatAwjIx — Anime is Unstoppable (@bad_tits) March 19, 2025

The law is very clear on this.