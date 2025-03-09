Anti-Musk Madness: Arrests Made as Leftist Protest Groups Target Tesla Showroom in New York City

Democrats and leftist radicals are not getting their way so they’re employing full intimidation tactics against Elon Musk. Protesters and vandals are being spurred on by increasingly unhinged rhetoric from the Democrat Party. On Saturday, a Tesla showroom in New York City was targeted resulting in several instigators being arrested.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨Several protesters have been arrested at a Tesla showroom in NYC, per NYP.



Earlier today, Elon revealed that an investigation has uncovered “5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests.'"



"ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler,… pic.twitter.com/4VF2XJDTVI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Several protesters arrested at Tesla showroom in Meatpacking District https://t.co/DHMSr1s9rW pic.twitter.com/v3IIPApFN0 — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2025

Here’s more video from Saturday. (WATCH)

Anti-Elon protesters arrested after storming a Tesla dealership in New York City.



Will any Democrats condemn the targeting of Tesla locations by Leftist activists? pic.twitter.com/cY5bDLQ3sC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

I’m glad they made an example out of them. — ★𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓾𝓼𝓽★ (@Stardust11M31) March 9, 2025

Musk named several wealthy individuals he says are working with ActBlue and other groups to stage the protests. Commenters say they all need to be investigated.

It’s time that Act Blue is investigated as a domestic terror organization, and financier of lawless acts on American soil. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 8, 2025

Indivisible is a massive network. If this investigation takes them down, it will be insane. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 8, 2025

good



the rising paid protest against Tesla has to be investigated — S.O.L.O.M.O.N (@AnyalorAriwa) March 8, 2025

I don’t see one successful looking person there — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) March 8, 2025

These mentally ill cretins need to be put in jail for a long time. — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) March 8, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been pushing fake stories that Musk is a Nazi. At least two Democrat politicians have used anti-legal immigrant language towards Musk calling for him to ‘go back to where he came from.’ Other Tesla dealerships and even charging stations have been targeted in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Maryland, and France. These have all happened since Musk aligned himself with President Donald Trump and started working with DOGE to root out fraud and wasteful spending in the federal government.