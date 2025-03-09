‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republ...
VIP
Daily Beast Praises Rachel Maddow for Educating Numbskull Trump About Transgender Mice
Cringe Convo: Dem Tina Smith Sits with Influencer Chris Mowrey to Explain Calling...
USDA Cancels $600,000 Grant to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men
VIP
'International Women's Day' Is Farcical Feminism at Its Worst
Dems Release Another Cringe Dance Video
Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the...
Michael Steele Says Elon Musk Should 'Go Back to His Day Job' After...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? WI Judge OKs Early Release for Mentally Ill...
Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Irish Teacher to Be Stripped of His Salary for Not Using Student's 'They/Them'...

Anti-Musk Madness: Arrests Made as Leftist Protest Groups Target Tesla Showroom in New York City

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:33 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democrats and leftist radicals are not getting their way so they’re employing full intimidation tactics against Elon Musk. Protesters and vandals are being spurred on by increasingly unhinged rhetoric from the Democrat Party. On Saturday, a Tesla showroom in New York City was targeted resulting in several instigators being arrested.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Here’s more video from Saturday. (WATCH)

Musk named several wealthy individuals he says are working with ActBlue and other groups to stage the protests. Commenters say they all need to be investigated.

Recommended

Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican
Warren Squire
Advertisement

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been pushing fake stories that Musk is a Nazi. At least two Democrat politicians have used anti-legal immigrant language towards Musk calling for him to ‘go back to where he came from.’ Other Tesla dealerships and even charging stations have been targeted in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Maryland, and France. These have all happened since Musk aligned himself with President Donald Trump and started working with DOGE to root out fraud and wasteful spending in the federal government.

Tags: CAR ELECTRIC CARS ELON MUSK PROTEST PROTESTERS TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican
Warren Squire
‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters Want Her to Do a Deep Red District Town Hall
Warren Squire
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Amy Curtis
USDA Cancels $600,000 Grant to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men
Brett T.
Dems Release Another Cringe Dance Video
Brett T.
Expert: Invading Canada Would Ultimately Destroy the United States
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican Warren Squire
Advertisement