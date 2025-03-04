Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace...
Musk Madness? Police Suspect Arson in Blazes That Destroyed Tesla Chargers in Massachusetts Town

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Authorities are investigating suspicious fires that destroyed seven Tesla charging stations at a shopping center in Littleton, Massachusetts early Monday morning. Police say they suspect arson. They’re even offering a $5,000 reward for information.

Here are more details. (WATCH)

Thankfully, no one was injured during the fires. Tesla says the charging stations will be replaced quickly.

Many feel these fires were set due to Elon Musk’s recent venture into politics.

The chargers do not have security cameras so identification and arrests of the suspects may be difficult. Commenters say it’s time for the chargers to get security upgrades.

Police have not said if the chargers were set ablaze because of politics. There have been recent attacks, vandalism, and protests at Tesla dealerships in Colorado, New York, Oregon, Maryland, and France.

Tags: ARSON ATTACKS CAR ELECTRIC CARS FIRE MASSACHUSETTS

