Musk Madness? Police Suspect Arson in Blazes That Destroyed Tesla Chargers in Massachusetts Town

Authorities are investigating suspicious fires that destroyed seven Tesla charging stations at a shopping center in Littleton, Massachusetts early Monday morning. Police say they suspect arson. They’re even offering a $5,000 reward for information.

Here are more details. (WATCH)

Investigators are examining a suspicious fire at Tesla charging stations in Littleton, believed to be arson. The incident follows multiple vandalism cases targeting Tesla, raising concerns about a backlash from the left. Some attribute this unrest to Elon Musk's controversial… pic.twitter.com/ktmnsicwpY — NewsFlash (@NewsFlashMeta) March 4, 2025

Thankfully, no one was injured during the fires. Tesla says the charging stations will be replaced quickly.

UPDATE: Tesla says no customers were charging when the fire started and that the posts will be replaced within 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/m5rg9IxUIc — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 4, 2025

Many feel these fires were set due to Elon Musk’s recent venture into politics.

Remember when Elon was heavily on the left and none of this happened? But sure the right are the violent ones — Ryan Hamstra (@HamstraRyan) March 4, 2025

Unfortunately this is becoming a too familiar symptom of Elon’s involvement in politics.. :( — JSheridan (@JSherid3333) March 4, 2025

The chargers do not have security cameras so identification and arrests of the suspects may be difficult. Commenters say it’s time for the chargers to get security upgrades.

I hope for the sake of @Tesla @TeslaCharging @elonmusk that the company will consider putting security cameras in each supercharger site so that incidents of vandalism and destruction stop 🛑 — Eddy Castillo (@eddymcastillo) March 4, 2025

All supercharging stations should be equipped with cameras and Starlink — Michael Phan (@mpgenchau) March 4, 2025

Surprised they are not already — NEKK MINNIT (@Foolsfork1) March 4, 2025

My suspicion is that the suspect has blue hair, tattoos inspired by a box of lucky charms and is holding an NGO made "Elon is a Nazi sign" — cmanity (@cmanity69) March 4, 2025

Police have not said if the chargers were set ablaze because of politics. There have been recent attacks, vandalism, and protests at Tesla dealerships in Colorado, New York, Oregon, Maryland, and France.