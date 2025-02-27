NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family (WATCH)

Scott Jennings is the only reason to watch CNN these days.

In the last two days, we shared how he smacked down his fellow panelists over changes to the White House Press Corps, shamed Democrats for cheering on recession and illegal immigration, and schooled Toure on the Constitution.

Here he is -- once again -- speaking straight truth about the Left's beloved 'two-state solution' in the Middle East:

Scott Jennings just said on CNN what everyone needs to hear.



"I think the idea of a two state solution died with the Bibas family and the disgusting, carnival like display that was put on by Hamas and the Palestinian people" pic.twitter.com/SyAjFwdYFM — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 27, 2025

He is correct.

Thank you for cutting off the clip before Abby Phillips and the other CNN nitwits got going, I would not have been able to stomach their response, I am quite sure. — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) February 27, 2025

We're sure Jennings' remarks went over like a lead balloon.

They deflected and changed the subject! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 27, 2025

We were right.

The two state solution was always dead because it is not what the Palestinians want or wanted. — Gerry (@GerryDales) February 27, 2025

Exactly. 'From the river to the sea' means Israel ceases to exist.

Time and again, the Palestinians have appointed leaders and made decisions that only worsened their situation. This is what they’ve been doing for a hundred years—until Gaza is no more, and all Palestinians simply go back to being Arabs, as they always were. — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) February 27, 2025

They voted for Hamas to run things.

'Nuff said.

Two-state solutions have been bandied about for 100 years. The Arab nations are the ones that continually reject it. The primary reason being they want a one state solution: no more Israel. — HuskerHammer (@cptcrunch84) February 27, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Brother Jennings is spot on! https://t.co/58e6y0b1TV — Rep. Mike Sanders (@mikeasanders) February 27, 2025

As he always is.

The two-state “solution” died long before the Bibas family monstrosity … https://t.co/a27TL4WOKD — cheryl chumley (@ckchumley) February 27, 2025

The despicable 'parade' of the Bibas family's bodies was the last straw, even for the UN.

It died a long time ago (assuming it ever lived). But yes, it’s deader now.



If you don’t like my remark, don’t blame me for stating what should be obvious. https://t.co/oDPHuzlHzZ — Matthew S. Shugart (@laderafrutal) February 27, 2025

It's as plain as day: a two-state solution would never work.