Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female...
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now...
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)
VIP
Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He...
Scott Jennings Stuns CNN Panel! Who Is the Dumbest Democrat?
VIP
This Seems Like a Good Time to Look at Gallup's Latest 'Trust in...
'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PER...
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE...
Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's...

NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 27, 2025
Meme

Scott Jennings is the only reason to watch CNN these days. 

In the last two days, we shared how he smacked down his fellow panelists over changes to the White House Press Corps, shamed Democrats for cheering on recession and illegal immigration, and schooled Toure on the Constitution.

Advertisement

Here he is -- once again -- speaking straight truth about the Left's beloved 'two-state solution' in the Middle East:

He is correct.

We're sure Jennings' remarks went over like a lead balloon.

We were right.

Exactly. 'From the river to the sea' means Israel ceases to exist.

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They voted for Hamas to run things.

'Nuff said.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

As he always is.

The despicable 'parade' of the Bibas family's bodies was the last straw, even for the UN.

It's as plain as day: a two-state solution would never work.

Tags: CNN ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MIDDLE EAST PALESTINE SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Grateful Calvin
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female Blue Origin Gamble
justmindy
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)
Amy Curtis
Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted
justmindy
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now That He's Free
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement