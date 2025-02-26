Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They...
Scott Jennings Says Dems Shaking Pom-Poms, Cheering for Recession, Big Government, and Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Desperate, demented Democrats are shaking their pom-poms hoping for a devastating recession to hit America. They’re also cheering on a sequel to big government and the return of unfettered illegal immigration. Wow, those are all winners! All because President Donald Trump’s at the wheel. That’s the message Scott Jennings heard on CNN Wednesday. 

Here ya go. (WATCH)

It all comes down to power.

Democrats want Trump to fail and so far they’re doing everything to impede his agenda to undo the damage of the Biden administration. So, it’s hilarious when they blame him for things not getting better instantly. This poster sees what they’re doing.

Besides setting their party on fire, the Democrats sometimes turn their flamethrower towards the country. These commenters explain.

That America must fail for Democrats to succeed should be a wake-up call to voters and members of the party.

There’s something severely wrong with them and it goes deep. They may have pom-poms but they're not cheering for America to succeed.

