Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They Can’t Give Any

Democrats keep screaming that President Donald Trump is ‘shredding’ the Constitution but when pressed for details they can’t give any specifics. Scott Jennings encountered this hyperbole on CNN Wednesday night where he tried to drag the info from Touré.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

JENNINGS: “Your view is that Trump is shredding the Constitution. It seems to me that you both believe that the unelected part of our government, the bureaucracy, has a responsibility to resist the political leadership." TOURE: "Seriously, we have to do a civics lesson that we have. We've put all power in the executive branch, the legislative branch. The FBI. Now we're in control of the military, silencing media. This is what you do in a dictatorship." JENNINGS: "Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander in chief of the military?" TOURE: "I'm suggesting that the president is going to put in charge somebody who's going to contravene the Constitution. And at some point, this conversation will look very silly for you, because it will be clear."

JENNINGS: ‘I'm interested in this conversation. He's going to put someone in charge who will contravene the like. Who? What do you mean by that? The president is in charge of the military. Is he not? You said he's going to put someone in charge of the military. Who??" After Abby Phillip jumps in to end the smackdown…. JENNINGS: "I don't think he has done anything in the first month that is outside the bounds of the power vested in him by the Constitution. He was elected president. We, according to the Constitution, vest all executive authority in a president and the concept that the military should be an independent agency, or that the bureaucracy should resist the political leadership of this government is extraordinarily dangerous."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings schools hyperventilating CNN panel after they declare Trump is “shredding the Constitution” —



JENNINGS: “Your view is that Trump is shredding the Constitution. It seems to me that you both believe that the unelected part of our government, the bureaucracy, has… pic.twitter.com/i9Naw6oVGo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

As expected, Touré and the other guest have no idea what they’re talking about. Commenters are laughing at them.

Excellent example of how to look like an idiot. Do they even hear themselves? — Jen 𝕏🗽 (@jenreneeX) February 27, 2025

They couldn’t name a single thing Trump has actually done to “shred the constitution”



Just screeching hysteria — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

It feels like ‘journalists’ are their fellow Democrats are trying out a new phrase to see if it will stick. We guess this week it’s ’shredding the constitution.’

I'm convinced they all receive their talking points and dutifully repeat them. They say things like "shredding the Constitution without really knowing what they're talking about. And then here comes Scott with some reality. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 27, 2025

He gave them multiple opportunities to actually name something



All Toure could come up with was “dictator!” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Advertisement

Big eyes, hands, theatrics, giggles, talking in circles, anything but substance to their claim — Jen 𝕏🗽 (@jenreneeX) February 27, 2025

Then CNN wonders why they are on life support — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 27, 2025

This panel was total 🤡🌎 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

It seems so far that the Democrats' plan to counter President Donald Trump is to scream catchphrases. We are happy to report that it's not working. But, it's hilarious to watch.