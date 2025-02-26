Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press

Legacy media outlets are freaking out at new rules which have removed the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) entirely from the press access equation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday that the White House will determine which media outlets will get access to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The WHCA is furious like any child who no longer gets his or her way. Oh, well. Leave it to Scott Jennings to tell seething CNN panel guests to get over themselves.

“In the first months of the Trump administration, the president took 1009 questions, hardly dictatorial behavior. Same stat for Joe Biden, 141." "And I would remind you all that in 2023, the Biden administration revoked the hard passes of 442 journalists." "And at the time, the White House Correspondents Association took a non-committal stance. So if you're worried about transparency, Trump is being just more transparent.

The WHCA was standing in the way of progress for hundreds of outsider media outlets. Instead of being ruled over by these unelected ‘journalistic’ oligarchs, the White House has opened news briefings and media access on a level we’ve never seen.

Commenters can see how angry and spoiled the WHCA is reacting to this new reality.

Hundreds of journalists/dozens of outlets want access. None of these lying propaganda outlets have earned a “right” to access. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 26, 2025

Exactly. And — most of the legacy propagandists will still be there



I mean, America still needs Trump vs Fake Media takedown clips 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

We’ve never had a person in the White House who has interacted with and provided media access like President Donald Trump.

It’s funny how these ‘journalists’ who voted for President Barack Obama forget how anti-press he was. Posters remember.

Should go back even further. When Obama was prosecuting Journalists. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 26, 2025

How soon they forget. pic.twitter.com/hLCbaQJKns — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

It’s ridiculous the WHCA was lording over new media outlets whose audiences dwarfed those of its legacy media members.

Ironically, the podcasters and alt-media now allowed into the WH have 10-20x the reach of the traditional entitled bunch. — RaiderF16 (@F16RaiderF22) February 26, 2025

The days of ossified outlets with minuscule audiences gatekeeping WH access and information are over — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

fake News no longer gets to gatekeep. That's what they are really upset about — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 26, 2025

Commenters agree that we should not have legacy media outlets that have pushed destructive hoaxes on the public getting to decide who is allowed press access to the White House.

Decades of lies, hoaxes and propaganda finally carries a bit of a cost. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

All thanks to Elon Musk purchasing 𝕏 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 26, 2025

WHCA should be panicking. All the lies and deception they've participated in have brought us to this moment. Their time is over. New media is finally getting its chance. The WHCA can no longer deny them their place in the White House.