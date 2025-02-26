Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on February 26, 2025
Twitchy

Legacy media outlets are freaking out at new rules which have removed the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) entirely from the press access equation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday that the White House will determine which media outlets will get access to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The WHCA is furious like any child who no longer gets his or her way. Oh, well. Leave it to Scott Jennings to tell seething CNN panel guests to get over themselves.

Here you go. (READ)

“In the first months of the Trump administration, the president took 1009 questions, hardly dictatorial behavior. Same stat for Joe Biden, 141."

"And I would remind you all that in 2023, the Biden administration revoked the hard passes of 442 journalists."

"And at the time, the White House Correspondents Association took a non-committal stance. So if you're worried about transparency, Trump is being just more transparent.

Here’s the full reaction. (WATCH)

The WHCA was standing in the way of progress for hundreds of outsider media outlets. Instead of being ruled over by these unelected ‘journalistic’ oligarchs, the White House has opened news briefings and media access on a level we’ve never seen. 

Commenters can see how angry and spoiled the WHCA is reacting to this new reality.

We’ve never had a person in the White House who has interacted with and provided media access like President Donald Trump.

It’s funny how these ‘journalists’ who voted for President Barack Obama forget how anti-press he was. Posters remember.

It’s ridiculous the WHCA was lording over new media outlets whose audiences dwarfed those of its legacy media members.

Commenters agree that we should not have legacy media outlets that have pushed destructive hoaxes on the public getting to decide who is allowed press access to the White House.

WHCA should be panicking. All the lies and deception they've participated in have brought us to this moment. Their time is over. New media is finally getting its chance. The WHCA can no longer deny them their place in the White House.

Tags: CNN FREE SPEECH PRESS BRIEFING PRESS SECRETARY WHITE HOUSE WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

