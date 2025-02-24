PIVOT: Jasmine Crockett Dusts Off the 'Disinformation' Card to Explain Why Democrats Are Faltering

The Democrats' polling freefall continues, with approval of Congressional Democrats sitting at 21%. Sure seems like the Democrats posting their daily lists of 'accomplishments' isn't working out the way they'd hoped.

Of course, the issue here is the Democratic Party itself and pretty much everything it stands for these days: whacky environmentalism, transgender activism, hating Israel, kissing up to celebrities, and outrageous wasteful spending on everything and anything except the American people.

Instead of changing the party platform, however, they're pivoting back to their old tried and true line of attack: Democrats are disliked because of Republican 'disinformation.'

Here's rising Democratic star Jasmine Crockett going all in on attacking free speech:

CROCKETT: The real problem for Democrats is communication, because conservatives have a "disinformation ecosystem."



“X is owned by Elon…So there's an actual ecosystem that pumps out this disinformation consistently."



Democrats in Congress currently have a 21% approval rating. pic.twitter.com/qC0xJo3Axj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

And the Left owns nearly every newspaper, television station, and social media website.

But X is the problem.

Sure, Jasmine. Whatever you say.

Crockett is on fake news MSNBC accusing Republicans of disinformation.



You can’t make this up. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 24, 2025

It must be part of MSNBC's plan to return to their 'progressive' roots.

“Disinformation”. Where have I heard that before? 🤔



Oh yahhh.. Russian Collusion hoax, Hunter’s Laptop, Covid mandate efficacy…



They have now made their own phony word completely meaningless and impotent. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 24, 2025

Next verse, same as the first.

The Democrats are driving blind. They’re not even in the road anymore. They’re in the ditch. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 24, 2025

In the ditch, upside down, and still flooring it.

She seems to forget that BlueSky, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and all sorts of other left-wing social media platforms exist. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) February 24, 2025

Exactly this.

Democrats don't have a 'messaging' problem.

They have a message problem.

You have to give the Democrats credit I guess for refusing to learn any lessons — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 24, 2025

You really do. Their commitment to willful ignorance is, in its own way, admirable.

Ask her point blank if boys can become girls. https://t.co/Zmoztvu887 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2025

MSNBC wouldn't do that. That would be something akin to journalism.

Democrats always think their problem is messaging and not policy. You’re just too stupid to understand how great they are because of “disinformation.”



That’s their argument, and it’s a losing one. https://t.co/kPGq1PVpyf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 24, 2025

Which is why we hope they keep running with this.

Good. The Dems are making this person the ignorant, racist face of their party. Dems have a s**tty message and s**tty positions. The message IS the problem. People are hearing it and rejecting the party. But, please keep looking outward and destroying your party. https://t.co/3CZjD2xAN8 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 24, 2025

We're totally fine with them continuing to play the 'disinformation' card.

The problem is that no one is buying their bankrupt propaganda anymore. That is why they are constantly attempting to limit opposing views by controlling speech or applying labels like "disinformation." They know they will never win the battle of ideas. https://t.co/kevzsuj7tm — Jerry Gigowski (@GigowskiJerry) February 24, 2025

They have to censor others because their ideas, and the arguments in favor of them, are that bad.

If there’s one big take away, the information funnel is KEY



Before Elon, Twitter was hardline leftist and leftist influencers drove the drumbeat.



After Elon, Twitter is right wing, and right wing influencers are driving the drumbeat beat. https://t.co/o9PZvcCgNV — Philagelio (@philagelio) February 24, 2025

This is not entirely true. Before Musk, it had a heavy Left-wing bent.

After Musk, the ideological split on the platform was 48-47%, with the Left having a one-point advantage.

That is a more accurate reflection of the nation. But people used to Left-wing ideology being the norm will find a shift to reality 'Right-wing.'