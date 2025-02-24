Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets...
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...

PIVOT: Jasmine Crockett Dusts Off the 'Disinformation' Card to Explain Why Democrats Are Faltering

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democrats' polling freefall continues, with approval of Congressional Democrats sitting at 21%. Sure seems like the Democrats posting their daily lists of 'accomplishments' isn't working out the way they'd hoped.

Of course, the issue here is the Democratic Party itself and pretty much everything it stands for these days: whacky environmentalism, transgender activism, hating Israel, kissing up to celebrities, and outrageous wasteful spending on everything and anything except the American people.

Instead of changing the party platform, however, they're pivoting back to their old tried and true line of attack: Democrats are disliked because of Republican 'disinformation.'

Here's rising Democratic star Jasmine Crockett going all in on attacking free speech:

And the Left owns nearly every newspaper, television station, and social media website.

But X is the problem.

Sure, Jasmine. Whatever you say.

It must be part of MSNBC's plan to return to their 'progressive' roots.

Next verse, same as the first.

In the ditch, upside down, and still flooring it.

Exactly this.

Democrats don't have a 'messaging' problem.

They have a message problem.

You really do. Their commitment to willful ignorance is, in its own way, admirable.

MSNBC wouldn't do that. That would be something akin to journalism.

Which is why we hope they keep running with this.

We're totally fine with them continuing to play the 'disinformation' card.

They have to censor others because their ideas, and the arguments in favor of them, are that bad.

This is not entirely true. Before Musk, it had a heavy Left-wing bent.

After Musk, the ideological split on the platform was 48-47%, with the Left having a one-point advantage.

That is a more accurate reflection of the nation. But people used to Left-wing ideology being the norm will find a shift to reality 'Right-wing.'

