Here's Another Classic From the 'This Is What the Media Called a Conspiracy...

A Mirror of the Nation: X Now More Representative of U.S. Than Any Other Platform

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When historians and political scientists look back on the 2024 election, they'll have to point to October 2022 as the watershed moment in American political discourse: that's when Elon Musk purchased Twitter. Since then, Musk has turned X into a social media platform with tremendous political influence.

This writer contends X -- back in 2020 -- helped elect Joe Biden by censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story (something this writer was suspended over for nearly three weeks), and in that same vein it helped re-elected Donald Trump two weeks ago.

The Left are fleeing X for Bluesky, and engaged in the sort of censorship they love, but while they lounge in their echo chamber, X itself is actually more reflective of America's political makeup.

WATCH:

This is good.

X is not necessarily real life, but the fact it's no longer a Leftwing bastion and more evenly split is a good thing.

And it's going to harm them with voters. But we won't tell them that.

Yes it is.

And different opinions. They hate that, too.

Interesting numbers.

They'd do well to pay attention and learn. But they won't.

This is certainly part of it.

Which is what Musk said he wanted to do when he bought it: make it a free speech platform.

With some notable exceptions (this writer has someone close to her who was suspended ages ago and never got his account back), it's working.

All that's going to happen is the Lefties on Bluesky will think their ideas dominate the culture and they'll get bit on the butt by reality because they don't know anyone with different political views.

Wouldn't surprise us if this is true.

Because the Left has moved so far to the Left, they think this country -- which is mostly center-right -- are far right.

Nailed it.

To their own detriment. 

