A Mirror of the Nation: X Now More Representative of U.S. Than Any Other Platform

When historians and political scientists look back on the 2024 election, they'll have to point to October 2022 as the watershed moment in American political discourse: that's when Elon Musk purchased Twitter. Since then, Musk has turned X into a social media platform with tremendous political influence.

This writer contends X -- back in 2020 -- helped elect Joe Biden by censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story (something this writer was suspended over for nearly three weeks), and in that same vein it helped re-elected Donald Trump two weeks ago.

The Left are fleeing X for Bluesky, and engaged in the sort of censorship they love, but while they lounge in their echo chamber, X itself is actually more reflective of America's political makeup.

X is a mirror to the US.



More than any other platform, we represent the ENTIRE country! pic.twitter.com/t1qRQuviUr — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) November 19, 2024

X is not necessarily real life, but the fact it's no longer a Leftwing bastion and more evenly split is a good thing.

A quarter of democrats do not want to ever hear or see an opposing viewpoint. They demand censorship or their own safe space. Those are the really hateful, destructive, brain dead people. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2024

And it's going to harm them with voters. But we won't tell them that.

X is the new media — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 19, 2024

That's why they're all leaving for BlueSky. They hate actual Americans. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) November 19, 2024

And different opinions. They hate that, too.

In addition to its ideological shift, X has become the dominant platform for news influencers, with 85% of news influencers maintaining an account on X, compared to just 50% on Instagram and 44% on YouTube (https://t.co/1WzHzf642K) pic.twitter.com/Xq0bztOi18 — Overton (@overton_news) November 19, 2024

And yet the legacy media scratches their heads about what happened in the election 😄 — Adam Brimson Designs (@AdamBrimson) November 19, 2024

They'd do well to pay attention and learn. But they won't.

Explains why myself & so many others on here were able to predict the election so much more accurately than people I interact with IRL who don’t use X



Most Democrat extended family/acquaintances had ZERO clue how much the tide shifted & arrogantly thought they’d win by landslide — BowTiedOx | Chad Bodybuilder (@BowTiedOx) November 20, 2024

It is nice to hear directly from different people, not have it filtered through a top-down narrative. We don’t have to agree - but occasionally one can really discuss premises, look at some data, find heterodoxy and enjoy it. — JimminyCritHit (@JymnEcrct) November 20, 2024

Which is what Musk said he wanted to do when he bought it: make it a free speech platform.

With some notable exceptions (this writer has someone close to her who was suspended ages ago and never got his account back), it's working.

For all those who say X/Twitter is just a mouthpiece of the @GOP. Funny that they're flocking to @bluesky . The sheeple need their echo chamber. https://t.co/ErlYhnXr1i — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) November 20, 2024

All that's going to happen is the Lefties on Bluesky will think their ideas dominate the culture and they'll get bit on the butt by reality because they don't know anyone with different political views.

I bet at least 20% of those in the “Democrat” count are no longer Democrats. https://t.co/QYjmDRqogt — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 19, 2024

Claim I’ve heard:

“𝕏 is a right wing echo chamber!”

Reality:

It was Left leaning before Elon.

Now it just matches the population. https://t.co/MbP8S6KhrT — Austin M. Craig (@austinmcraig) November 19, 2024

Because the Left has moved so far to the Left, they think this country -- which is mostly center-right -- are far right.

What's that quote leftist like? "When you're accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression."



Twitter was artificially left-wing due to ideological censorship before @elonmusk bought it. Now everyone is on the same plane and leftists claim it's right-wing coded. https://t.co/0ZH8xDHDGQ — RIP (@Marshal_Dov) November 20, 2024

The last 2 elections I followed a bunch of people from the left, right, and center. In 2024, X was by far the most diverse and representative of the results. People uncomfortable with views they don't agree with are fleeing X, but they're moving away from diversity and reality. https://t.co/0rdBmvEbTG — John Parris (@John_Parris) November 20, 2024

To their own detriment.