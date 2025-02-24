MSNBC Learned NOTHING from the Election and Will Lean Into 'Progressive Roots' While Covering Trump Era

Talk about not reading the room.

Yesterday, MSNBC announced it had canceled Joy Reid's primetime show, The ReidOut, as the network seeks to shake things up following a ratings nosedive. This cancelation came on the heels of MSNBC settling a hefty defamation lawsuit brought by a Georgia doctor who Rachel Maddow accused of performing mass hysterectomies on illegal alien women.

You'd think part of the shake-up at MSNBC would include figuring out why their ratings plummeted and why they just gave what we can only assume is tens of millions in lawsuit settlements.

This writer will even help MSNBC out: it's because you're a Left-wing Democrat propagandist. That's why your ratings are in the toilet, and that's why you lost a defamation lawsuit.

If they changed that, maybe they could turn things around.

But they're doubling down on being progressives.

MSNBC will lean into progressive roots in Trump era https://t.co/OLk6hpxi4K — Axios (@axios) February 23, 2025

More from Axios:

MSNBC's new president Rebecca Kutler plans to announce broad programming changes to the network that elevate some of its most progressive voices, sources told Axios. Why it matters: The changes signal the network's intent to double down on its liberal bend instead of moving toward the center in a new Trump era. State of play: The programming shifts, which will impact dayside, weekend and primetime programming, include moving former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, currently the host of the weekend show, 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' to anchor one of the primetime hours during the week. Psaki could be named anchor of MSNBC's 9 p.m. hour, which Rachel Maddow currently helms, sources told Axios. Maddow has returned to the anchor chair five times per week during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. She plans to return to anchoring just once per week on Mondays after that.

They replaced Reid with Symone Sanders and Maddow with Jen Psaki.

Yeah, they've learned nothing.

Calling what @MSNBC does "progressive" won't fool anyone. Theirs is the Democrats' hardcore angry Leftwing base. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 23, 2025

No one is fooled. There's a reason why ratings plummeted after the election.

They learned nothing — Brian B (@BrianRBnwIN) February 23, 2025

Nothing.

Great idea. Love it! Keep talking progressives! — Susan Marie (@salsanbluechips) February 23, 2025

We're not gonna stop them.

So MSNBC is going to double down on what lost the left the election? Makes sense 😂 — Jean (@queens_parents) February 23, 2025

Makes perfect sense.

So the same thing they’ve been doing since, always. Can’t wait until they go out of business. — Jimmy (@JimmyCVAMC) February 23, 2025

It'll be a joyful day.

Doubling down on failure. Bold strategy, etc. https://t.co/pj2mYIcTVC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 23, 2025

Let's see how it works out for them.

MSNBC just keeps making bigger and bigger mistakes. Jen Psaki is not going to save the network. https://t.co/WHHfnFTQN4 — Goldie Star (@star_goldi96373) February 23, 2025

It's adorable they think it will.

What? They just fired progressive activist Joy Reid and promoted former RNC chair Michael Steele and establishment Dem operative Jen Psaki https://t.co/VXWJCDCQeK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 23, 2025

We never said they were good at this.

Doesn't exactly explain why they got rid of Joy Reid. Maybe she wasn't progressive enough? https://t.co/UX8mhMJsi5 — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) February 23, 2025

This writer is certain we haven't heard the last of that.

This will solidify for the world the weakness that is social progressivism and governmental progressive policies. Bring it! https://t.co/FF3BUtdZaW — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 23, 2025

Yeah. Bring it on.