Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
R&B Vocalist Roberta Flack Dead at 88
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They...
Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense...
VIP
Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...
HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5...
ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys...
Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and...
FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED...
VIP
This Warning About Firing Federal Workers Isn't the Indictment of Trump and DOGE...
WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old...
As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden...
'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe...
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles...

MSNBC Learned NOTHING from the Election and Will Lean Into 'Progressive Roots' While Covering Trump Era

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitter

Talk about not reading the room. 

Yesterday, MSNBC announced it had canceled Joy Reid's primetime show, The ReidOut, as the network seeks to shake things up following a ratings nosedive. This cancelation came on the heels of MSNBC settling a hefty defamation lawsuit brought by a Georgia doctor who Rachel Maddow accused of performing mass hysterectomies on illegal alien women.

Advertisement

You'd think part of the shake-up at MSNBC would include figuring out why their ratings plummeted and why they just gave what we can only assume is tens of millions in lawsuit settlements. 

This writer will even help MSNBC out: it's because you're a Left-wing Democrat propagandist. That's why your ratings are in the toilet, and that's why you lost a defamation lawsuit.

If they changed that, maybe they could turn things around.

But they're doubling down on being progressives.

More from Axios:

MSNBC's new president Rebecca Kutler plans to announce broad programming changes to the network that elevate some of its most progressive voices, sources told Axios.

Why it matters: The changes signal the network's intent to double down on its liberal bend instead of moving toward the center in a new Trump era.

State of play: The programming shifts, which will impact dayside, weekend and primetime programming, include moving former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, currently the host of the weekend show, 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' to anchor one of the primetime hours during the week.

  • Psaki could be named anchor of MSNBC's 9 p.m. hour, which Rachel Maddow currently helms, sources told Axios. Maddow has returned to the anchor chair five times per week during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. She plans to return to anchoring just once per week on Mondays after that.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They replaced Reid with Symone Sanders and Maddow with Jen Psaki.

Yeah, they've learned nothing.

No one is fooled. There's a reason why ratings plummeted after the election.

Nothing.

We're not gonna stop them.

Makes perfect sense.

It'll be a joyful day.

Let's see how it works out for them.

It's adorable they think it will.

Advertisement

We never said they were good at this.

This writer is certain we haven't heard the last of that.

Yeah. Bring it on.

Tags: JEN PSAKI JOY REID MSNBC PROGRESSIVE AXIOS SYMONE D. SANDERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0
Sam J.
HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump
Sam J.
Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense BUT Is Actually Nonsense
Doug P.
ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys Even Cenk Uygur
Sam J.
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement