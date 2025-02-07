TIME Magazine Insists Climate Change Impacts the NFL (Check Out What They Point to As 'Proof')

BEEP BEEP! Check Out the Gift Benjamin Netanyahu Gave 'Greatest Ally' Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Climate change. Is there anything it can't do? It causes wildfires in California. It both causes snow in the south and means we'll never see another snowy winter again. It makes insurance rates skyrocket.

Even the NFL isn't safe from climate change.

According to TIME, anyway:

Let's see what they write:

If you were among the 68,500 fans in the stands to watch the National Football League’s (NFL) San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 6, 2024, you could be forgiven for forgetting that football is a fall and winter sport. Temperatures at game time that day peaked at 98°F—hot enough that the 49ers swapped out their uniforms, switching from red jerseys and gold pants to red jerseys and white pants, to reflect more heat away. 'Hopefully [that] helps a little,' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told ESPN before the game. 

The two teams got through the day without serious injury, but athletic exertion in extreme heat can be dangerous—even deadly. Players are at risk of heat exhaustion, characterized by symptoms including faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse, and low blood pressure; and heat stroke, with symptoms including high core body temperature, change in mental or emotional state, racing heart rate, rapid breathing, nausea, and headache. In extreme cases, excessive heat can lead to organ damage, heart failure, and death.

It's hot in the desert. Film at 11.

Tomorrow, TIME will tell us water is wet.

It's currently 22° where this writer lives. She could use some global warming.

It really is laughable.

EL. OH. EL.

Not a soul.

A three-ring circus, really.

That is also climate change, of course.

Woke ruins everything it touches.

'What should we do for the opener?'

'Talk about a game in Arizona. It's hot there.'

'Brilliant!'

They're really vying for that top spot in the Tone Deaf Olympics.

