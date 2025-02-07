TIME Magazine Insists Climate Change Impacts the NFL (Check Out What They Point to As 'Proof')

Climate change. Is there anything it can't do? It causes wildfires in California. It both causes snow in the south and means we'll never see another snowy winter again. It makes insurance rates skyrocket.

Even the NFL isn't safe from climate change.

According to TIME, anyway:

How climate change is affecting the NFL: https://t.co/Bfy7dqb1qY — TIME (@TIME) February 7, 2025

Let's see what they write:

If you were among the 68,500 fans in the stands to watch the National Football League’s (NFL) San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 6, 2024, you could be forgiven for forgetting that football is a fall and winter sport. Temperatures at game time that day peaked at 98°F—hot enough that the 49ers swapped out their uniforms, switching from red jerseys and gold pants to red jerseys and white pants, to reflect more heat away. 'Hopefully [that] helps a little,' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told ESPN before the game. The two teams got through the day without serious injury, but athletic exertion in extreme heat can be dangerous—even deadly. Players are at risk of heat exhaustion, characterized by symptoms including faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse, and low blood pressure; and heat stroke, with symptoms including high core body temperature, change in mental or emotional state, racing heart rate, rapid breathing, nausea, and headache. In extreme cases, excessive heat can lead to organ damage, heart failure, and death.

It's hot in the desert. Film at 11.

Tomorrow, TIME will tell us water is wet.

Yes. Do this in February. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to put on my parka to go outside BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF SUFFICIENT GLOBAL WARMING. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 7, 2025

It's currently 22° where this writer lives. She could use some global warming.

😂😂😂

This is what happens when you have a "climate beat" reporter who simply HAS to have content to earn their paycheck, so they gin up some story on their beat that relates to some current event of popular interest



Completely contrived



Absolutely laughable — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) February 7, 2025

It really is laughable.

Oh good the Tide Pods challenge is back. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 7, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

This is why nobody takes you seriously. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) February 7, 2025

Not a soul.

This is hilarious! I guess that propaganda money hasn't been cut off yet from USAID. This a clown publication. — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) February 7, 2025

A three-ring circus, really.

That is also climate change, of course.

Decades ago, I took Time magazine seriously. Now, it's an ineptly crafted parody of itself. https://t.co/OFgtEGzeNb — Garrick I - Rex Britannia - Imperator Americæ (@Boydesian) February 7, 2025

Woke ruins everything it touches.

"What picture should we use with the 'global warming is affecting the NFL story?"



"Use a player who's sweating in Miami... never been hot there before." https://t.co/jlv4eV2pi9 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 7, 2025

'What should we do for the opener?'

'Talk about a game in Arizona. It's hot there.'

'Brilliant!'

When being tone deaf is a professional sport, Time magazine is vying to be the world champion. https://t.co/MiebmKKjiR — N2 Rotation (@BlisteredSkies) February 7, 2025

They're really vying for that top spot in the Tone Deaf Olympics.