I am a Conservative Who Supports Rule of Law and Trump's January 6...
President Trump Reviews Woke Lecture at National Prayer Service
Jennifer Rubin's 'Contrarian' Election Day Humor Column Is About As Funny As a...
This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its...
Desperately Pathetic Media Reduced to Picking on Vance CHILDREN at Inauguration
Once a 'Richard,' Always a 'Richard': Dick Durbin Brags About Voting Against Laken...
No President Has Ever Done What Trump Just Did on His First Day
The New Yorker Proves It's Still in the Denial Stage of Grief, Lamenting...
GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump...
HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?!...
WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Bishop at Bipartisan Interfaith...
ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X...
Waking Up and Seeing Trump Behind the Resolute Desk Signing EOs ... WE...

So Science-y! Contrasting WaPo Headlines Show What a Joke Climate Reporting Actually Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 21, 2025
ImgFlip

It's January 21 and, for America, that means it's winter. We know this is a newsflash for Lefties who don't seem to understand how seasons or weather work, but trust us: it's supposed to be cold and snowy.

Despite that reality, the Left insist on two very contradictory things: that we still have a global warming problem and somehow global warming makes winter colder.

Make it make sense.

But not one of the environmentalist Left's doom-and-gloom weather predictions has actually come to fruition. New York was supposed to be underwater 25 years ago, and the polar ice caps should've melted by now.

So as a lot of areas in the U.S. face cold and snow -- there are blizzard warnings for southern Louisiana today -- let's reflect on what The Washington Post said a year ago versus this morning:

Oh.

What happened to that 'winter without snow' thing?

It really is.

They're so bad at this.

'Climate change' became the euphemism when they realized people weren't buying 'global warming' anymore.

Because 'climate change' is a catch-all term they can use to strip us of our rights.

That sounds fun. Not gonna lie.

Or science.

Science. Or something.

And that's on media who push this agenda and hysteria.

They actually harm people.

Yes it is.

