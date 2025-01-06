Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum Wage

Rep. Ro Khanna has so many thoughts on economic issues, and they're all so wrong. In September we told you of his genius idea to make child care absolutely suck by capping the cost at $10 per day per family.

Now he's back in 2025 to demand an increase to the federal wage.

The minimum wage is worth nearly 30 percent less than it was 15 years ago and hasn’t been raised since. That’s appalling.



Congress needs to give Americans a family-supporting wage. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) January 5, 2025

When California raised its minimum wage, Shake Shack closed several locations, other businesses cut hours or let workers go altogether. Fast food prices also skyrocketed.

In response, California legislators proposed a bill to ban self-checkouts.

The kicker here is Khanna is from California. He should know this.

He should also know the real minimum wage is always, invariably, zero.

And the more government meddles with the minimum wage, the more they make things worse.

Congress exists on the backs of taxpayers. You don't give Americans family-supporting wages. You merely parasitically live off of those who do.



Stop debasing the currency. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) January 6, 2025

According to the LA Times, Khannah has a net worth of $27 million.

None of this negatively impacts him.

If it was possible to raise wages by fiat, then there would be no poverty.



Not only is it not possible - not only do attempt merely fail - the attempts are counterproductive. pic.twitter.com/uSNmU06qJc — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) January 5, 2025

They are absolutely counterproductive.

How about congress quit wasting our money and causing inflation? I am positive that would be a better solution that would make many happier.



If you wages are worth less, what about my savings I scrimped and did without to lay up? — C. Richard Archie (@crarchie18972) January 5, 2025

THIS.

1.3% of workers in this country make the minimum wage. You don’t need to raise the minimum wage, companies are doing that themselves. You don’t need the federal government as much as Ro Khanna wants you to believe you do. — Ragnarok (@Ragnarok461) January 5, 2025

Also this.

A little secret… raising the minimum wage doesn’t give families a living wage. In Washington State, we have the highest minimum wage in the country and also have some of the highest costs of living. A higher minimum wage raises costs for everyone. https://t.co/ny1UjCicjX — Joe (@JoeKennewick) January 5, 2025

They know this. The destruction is the point.

Minimum wage is worth less because the dollar is worth less. Stop the government from printing more money and our wealth won’t be stolen. https://t.co/wEc30acB4T — Libertarian Party OH (@LPOhio) January 5, 2025

Yes, please.

Why are Democrats so hopeless when it comes to understanding sound money? https://t.co/QxZH5Ss7Ku — None of These Candidates (@quarter_n_dime) January 6, 2025

Because they are wealthy, and they never work real jobs or run companies that need to make payroll.

They are completely insulated from the damaging effects of their policies.

I'm working toward a day when average Americans will look at this and respond "The minimum wage was never intended to support families, and the vast majority of people making minimum wage are in fact still being supported by their families, so shut up".



The goal should be making… https://t.co/5Jg7eYQMcG — Mitch "NARN Six Actual" Berg (New!) (@MitchBerg_Radio) January 5, 2025

That day needs to come, quickly.