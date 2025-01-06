GASLIGHT! Weeks After Woman Was Set on Fire in Subway, New York MTA...
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum Wage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Rep. Ro Khanna has so many thoughts on economic issues, and they're all so wrong. In September we told you of his genius idea to make child care absolutely suck by capping the cost at $10 per day per family.

Now he's back in 2025 to demand an increase to the federal wage.

When California raised its minimum wage, Shake Shack closed several locations, other businesses cut hours or let workers go altogether. Fast food prices also skyrocketed.

In response, California legislators proposed a bill to ban self-checkouts.

The kicker here is Khanna is from California. He should know this.

He should also know the real minimum wage is always, invariably, zero.

And the more government meddles with the minimum wage, the more they make things worse.

According to the LA Times, Khannah has a net worth of $27 million.

None of this negatively impacts him.

They are absolutely counterproductive.

THIS.

Also this.

They know this. The destruction is the point.

Yes, please.

Because they are wealthy, and they never work real jobs or run companies that need to make payroll.

They are completely insulated from the damaging effects of their policies.

That day needs to come, quickly.

