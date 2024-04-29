Yup, We ALL Saw This Coming: Fast Food Chains Get Rid of Workers After $20 Minimum Wage Hike

'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It...
Amy Curtis  |  4:55 PM on April 29, 2024

Gee. It's amazing how all those 'experts' -- politicians, economists, journalists -- are never, ever able to see the consequences of the policies they support while gals like this writer (with an English and Nursing degree) can see those consequences coming from a mile away.

Heck, even Stevie Wonder could've seen this one coming:

More from The Washington Times:

In response to recent minimum wage increases in California, fast food restaurants across the state are shifting to automation to get rid of wage-earning humans.

The move to making customers place orders at digital kiosks alleviates what owners say is the financial strain of rising labor costs after the minimum wage for the state’s fast food workers increased on April 1 from $16 to $20 per hour.

Harsh Ghai, a Burger King franchise owner who manages 140 outlets along the West Coast, is leading the transition to automation. He plans to introduce digital kiosks across all his restaurants within months — a drastic acceleration from his original timeline of five to 10 years.

Thanks, Gavin!

All those minimum wage workers who find themselves on the unemployment line now are so grateful for your advocacy!

Totally shocked.

Not.

We all did.

The real minimum wage is always zero.

And it will do that.

There will be another minimum wage hike in the future, and the same thing will happen.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

And learn nothing.

Business only stay open when they make a profit. That's how this works.

No one goes into business to not make money.

It's not a charity.

EVERYONE.

And by 'surprising' she means not at all surprising.

If only.

Totally crazy.

They'll learn that lesson the hard way.

Maybe Panera is hiring, though. Being buddies with Newsom has its advantages, after all.

Totally not a coincidence.

Don't give them any ideas.

