Yup, We ALL Saw This Coming: Fast Food Chains Get Rid of Workers After $20 Minimum Wage Hike

Gee. It's amazing how all those 'experts' -- politicians, economists, journalists -- are never, ever able to see the consequences of the policies they support while gals like this writer (with an English and Nursing degree) can see those consequences coming from a mile away.

Heck, even Stevie Wonder could've seen this one coming:

Fast food chains find a way around $20 minimum wage: Get rid of the worker

More from The Washington Times:

In response to recent minimum wage increases in California, fast food restaurants across the state are shifting to automation to get rid of wage-earning humans. The move to making customers place orders at digital kiosks alleviates what owners say is the financial strain of rising labor costs after the minimum wage for the state’s fast food workers increased on April 1 from $16 to $20 per hour. Harsh Ghai, a Burger King franchise owner who manages 140 outlets along the West Coast, is leading the transition to automation. He plans to introduce digital kiosks across all his restaurants within months — a drastic acceleration from his original timeline of five to 10 years.

Thanks, Gavin!

All those minimum wage workers who find themselves on the unemployment line now are so grateful for your advocacy!

Totally shocked.

Not.

If only anyone had seen this coming…

We all did.

"News"

The real minimum wage is always zero.

This was only designed to destroy small businesses

And it will do that.

There will be another minimum wage hike in the future, and the same thing will happen.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

And learn nothing.

Well, they ARE a business and will figure out how to make a profit and you cannot blame them.

Business only stay open when they make a profit. That's how this works.

No one goes into business to not make money.

It's not a charity.

Who could have predicted?

EVERYONE.

And by 'surprising' she means not at all surprising.

If only some had warned them...

If only.

Totally crazy.

California fast food workers learn that the true minimum wage is zero dollars.

They'll learn that lesson the hard way.

Maybe Panera is hiring, though. Being buddies with Newsom has its advantages, after all.

The same week they were in DC lobbying to raise the minimum wage the restaraunt automation folks were there as well. #Coincidence

Totally not a coincidence.

“Looks like it’s time for the government to step in and force those companies to actually hire real human beings.”



- Nobody Ever https://t.co/HbcUbrW4pc — John Moore (@johnmooreshow) April 29, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.