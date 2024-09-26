Rep. Ro Khanna Wants to Cap Child Care at $10 a Day

More price controls, huh? Capping child care costs at $10 a day would lead to the closing of a lot of child care centers. They'd have to make it up in volume to survive financially. TIME Magazine reports that Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna has introduced a bill that would cap the cost at $10 per day.

Exclusive: Rep. Ro Khanna plans to introduce a bill that would cap the cost of childcare at just $10 a day for families earning under $400,000 annually https://t.co/3XzguPq3fa — TIME (@TIME) September 26, 2024

Nik Popli reports:

As parents across the U.S. juggle work commitments and soaring childcare costs, a California Democrat wants Congress to offer a lifeline to struggling families, and sees a way in which it might actually happen. On Friday, Rep. Ro Khanna plans to introduce a bill that would cap the cost of childcare at just $10 a day for every family earning under $250,000 annually. If it succeeds, the proposal could establish the U.S. equivalent of Canada’s landmark childcare initiative, known for significantly lowering costs and improving access. … “As a father of young kids, I understand how difficult this is for families,” Khanna says. “Particularly for those who are away from grandparents or uncles or aunts and are working or middle class. But I also think that it is fundamental to giving people a fair shot at the American dream—that the biggest investment we can make is in young children to have a big economic return.”

The American dream of turning your child over to a government-run baby factory where the caregivers apparently work for free.

Absurd. This would end childcare. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 26, 2024

The goal here is clearly to put all private daycares out of business so that the government to take over daycare and start indoctrinating children even before they begin traditional K-8 schooling. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 26, 2024

This bad legislation is not designed to pass. It’s designed to create anger for his base and to fundraise. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) September 26, 2024

lol and who will do that job for 10 dollars a day? lol — Elizabeth Maness 🇺🇸 (@elmmaness) September 26, 2024

Try to find a teenager who'll babysit for your child for two hours for $10. Now make it eight hours a day, every day. For $10.

So the plan is to enslave people to provide childcare. Got it. 👌 — Dean (@0__Dean__0) September 26, 2024

Who pays for that? Every daycare in America would go out of business.



Pandering idiots. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) September 26, 2024

Everything comes with a cost. Fix prices, and the cost is shortages.



The state should ALWAYS stay out of markets. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 26, 2024

That would lead to one of two outcomes:



1) Massive taxpayer-funded subsidies for child care.

2) Almost every child care provider going out of business. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) September 26, 2024

It sounds like a jobs program for illegal immigrants.

This would put every daycare center in the country out of business — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) September 26, 2024

This means, before other costs, day care workers would need to to take on 8 kids per day just to make *minimum wage* — Chris Ruderschmidt 🇺🇸 (@cruderschmidt) September 26, 2024

* Rep. Ro Khanna plans to introduce a bill that would eliminate childcare. There. Fixed it for you — Andy Baan (@andybaan) September 26, 2024

Is he implying the government will pay the balance?



Cause $10 a day won't keep the lights on. — Tom Ealey CPA (@tom_ealey) September 26, 2024

So he wants to ruin all childcare options? Even if a childcare business was able to stay open with some sort of government subsidy just image how poor the care would be. — 1994_EZ-E (@1994_EZE_) September 26, 2024

That’s insane. Quality childcare is already hard enough to get, this will just make it worse. — Tracy (@TracyWaldren1) September 26, 2024

This is such a stupid idea. As everyone has pointed out, this would lead to every daycare going out of business.

Price controls don't work, dummies.

***