Pro-Life and Voting for Trump

In COMPLETELY PREDICTABLE Outcome, Shake Shack Closing Several CA Locations Following Minimum Wage Hike

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

Everyone with two brain cells to rub together knew this was going to happen. Which is why California Democrats went ahead and did it. Between the lot of them, there aren't two brain cells to rub together.

When you raise the minimum wage, businesses hurt. The Left can pretend corporations are greedy and make a lot in profits, but most don't. They can lie and conflate gross and net profit, but anyone who runs (or has ran) a business knows the difference.

Making businesses pay more means they'll raise prices on the consumers and then they'll lay off employees.

It's a tale as old as time and one being repeated in California. Where Shake Shake is now closing six of its California locations, including five in Los Angeles.

More from The New York Post:

Shake Shack will shutter six underperforming California locations — the latest fast food chain to close restaurants after the state enacted its controversial $20 minimum wage.

The burger chain, which will close nine Shake Shacks overall, said the move was a result of a periodic evaluation of its portfolio of company-operated units, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

“These Shacks are not projected to provide acceptable returns in the foreseeable future,” the filing said. 

Five of the doomed locations are in the Los Angeles area and another is in Oakland, lowering its total to 37 in the state — where wages for fast-food workers shot up to $20 an hour on April 1.

The company said its decision was based “in part due to changes in the trade area,” according to its filing.

Completely predictable and completely avoidable.

Excellent job, Gavin.

Because they want to destroy businesses and the middle class.

It doesn't get more complicated than that.

And Democrats keep making it more expensive.

Very skilled.

They're like locusts.

And this guy will be running for President in 2028.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Every. Single. Time.

Always and forever.

'Living waged' right into the unemployment line.

EVERYONE.

Because Democrats said so!

Joyful closures and vibes!

As if 818,000 weren't enough.

Why don't they just operate at a loss?

Oh, lots of them.

