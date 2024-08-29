In COMPLETELY PREDICTABLE Outcome, Shake Shack Closing Several CA Locations Following Minimum Wage Hike

Everyone with two brain cells to rub together knew this was going to happen. Which is why California Democrats went ahead and did it. Between the lot of them, there aren't two brain cells to rub together.

When you raise the minimum wage, businesses hurt. The Left can pretend corporations are greedy and make a lot in profits, but most don't. They can lie and conflate gross and net profit, but anyone who runs (or has ran) a business knows the difference.

Making businesses pay more means they'll raise prices on the consumers and then they'll lay off employees.

It's a tale as old as time and one being repeated in California. Where Shake Shake is now closing six of its California locations, including five in Los Angeles.

Shake Shack to shut 6 California locations, including 5 in LA, after state’s $20 minimum wage hike https://t.co/53201ux8RD pic.twitter.com/nNbES08Nm8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Shake Shack will shutter six underperforming California locations — the latest fast food chain to close restaurants after the state enacted its controversial $20 minimum wage. The burger chain, which will close nine Shake Shacks overall, said the move was a result of a periodic evaluation of its portfolio of company-operated units, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. “These Shacks are not projected to provide acceptable returns in the foreseeable future,” the filing said. Five of the doomed locations are in the Los Angeles area and another is in Oakland, lowering its total to 37 in the state — where wages for fast-food workers shot up to $20 an hour on April 1. The company said its decision was based “in part due to changes in the trade area,” according to its filing.

Completely predictable and completely avoidable.

Excellent job, Gavin.

I don't get it.

We keep telling Democrats that this will happen, and they tell us we're wrong, and then it happens.



And then that pattern happens again and again and again and again and again and again........



Why? — SteveJ777 🇺🇸 (@StevieJ3210) August 28, 2024

Because they want to destroy businesses and the middle class.

It doesn't get more complicated than that.

Gee....who could have seen that coming? Make it too expensive to be in business and businesses close. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) August 28, 2024

And Democrats keep making it more expensive.

Democrats are skilled at destruction via economic illiteracy — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 28, 2024

Very skilled.

California is going to be the wastelands. Such a gorgeous state being destroyed by liberals — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 28, 2024

They're like locusts.

And this guy will be running for President in 2028.

$20 minimum wage = stores increase food prices



Increased food prices = decrease in customers



Decrease in customers = decrease in store sales



Decrease in sales = stores aren't profitable and close



Class dismissed, California https://t.co/s05j1MYHBI — Tyler Bindi (@TripleNetTyler) August 28, 2024

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Every. Single. Time.

The real minimum wage is $0 https://t.co/Ayf9RgynRY — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 28, 2024

Always and forever.

Weird



I was assured making the minimum wage a “living wage” would make people wealthy and prosperous



Now you’re saying they’re all gonna be unemployed? 🫤 https://t.co/o4RtQEa8P1 — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) August 29, 2024

'Living waged' right into the unemployment line.

EVERYONE.

Quick!



Someone who wanted the minimum wage hike explain to me how $0/hr is better than $10/hr! https://t.co/WLIfavUzUK — RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2024

Because Democrats said so!

Joyful closures and vibes!

As if 818,000 weren't enough.

That greedy Shake Shack company, how dare they not stay open without any money https://t.co/29it1KS8RL — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 28, 2024

Why don't they just operate at a loss?

there are still people that will deny this is because of the minimum wage increase. https://t.co/O4mG3zkiCX — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 28, 2024

Oh, lots of them.