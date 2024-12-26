Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance...
Politico Seems to Be Hoping Trump-Supporting Farmers Will End Up 'Ruined' as a...

The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is Not Resistance' Protest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 26, 2024
ImgFlip

There are a lot of atrocities from the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack in Israel. The murders, the burning of innocent Israelis, the savagery that Hamas recorded -- it's too horrific for words. One of the things Hamas recorded themselves doing was raping women during the terror attack.

And in the aftermath, some on the Left defended the use of sexual violence as part of Hamas 'resistance' to Israeli 'genocide' (there is no genocide). Others flat-out denied it, despite video evidence. Former Congressional Rep. Jamaal Bowman even called claims of sexual violence 'propaganda' (something he later apologized for). The sexual violence was so egregious, even Planned Parenthood condemned Hamas.

But the Left love their terrorists more than they love the 'Me Too' movement, which is why a woman with a simple sign and a simple message, can trigger them so much.

WATCH:

She doesn't have to say a thing.

Because she's right.

All of this.

Straight outta central casting.

Grateful Calvin
That's exactly what she's doing.

It is not.

From the oh-so-tolerant Left.

Not just Muslims. Leftists.

Leftists are okay with sexual violence in the furtherance of their preferred political causes.

That's scary.

In a word, yes.

That's the Left.

Everyone should see her.

Here's the woman in question, taking on her critics:

It takes bravery to stand up like this, truly.

Keep up the good work, Karoline.

