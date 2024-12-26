The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is Not Resistance' Protest

There are a lot of atrocities from the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack in Israel. The murders, the burning of innocent Israelis, the savagery that Hamas recorded -- it's too horrific for words. One of the things Hamas recorded themselves doing was raping women during the terror attack.

And in the aftermath, some on the Left defended the use of sexual violence as part of Hamas 'resistance' to Israeli 'genocide' (there is no genocide). Others flat-out denied it, despite video evidence. Former Congressional Rep. Jamaal Bowman even called claims of sexual violence 'propaganda' (something he later apologized for). The sexual violence was so egregious, even Planned Parenthood condemned Hamas.

But the Left love their terrorists more than they love the 'Me Too' movement, which is why a woman with a simple sign and a simple message, can trigger them so much.

WATCH:

She doesn't have to say a thing.

Because she's right.

My favorite image of the year. Her protest symbolizes so perfectly the power/strength of the truth. The truth doesn’t need to shout and all the shouting of the rabid liars doesn’t change the truth one bit. — Jonathan Foxman (@JFXX44625) December 25, 2024

All of this.

The screaming woman perfectly represents the “tolerant left” — Paul Charles (@pcharlesn843) December 25, 2024

Straight outta central casting.

I do not get it. Is the women yelling trying to say that it is ok to rape as a part of resistance or what is happening here? — Lothramir (@Lothramir) December 26, 2024

That's exactly what she's doing.

Rape is NOT resistance. 🙏🏻🇮🇱💪🏻🎗️ — Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) December 26, 2024

It is not.

...... and worse requires armed police protection at all times.

So sad — Kevinp🎗️ (@kevppp) December 26, 2024

From the oh-so-tolerant Left.

I can’t wrap my brain around the concept that there are Muslims out there who actually have a problem with that statement. What kind of sick minded individuals are they? — Ziggie (@ziggie808) December 26, 2024

Not just Muslims. Leftists.

Leftists are okay with sexual violence in the furtherance of their preferred political causes.

That's scary.

In a word, yes.

2024 is year we learned people lose their S**T over a sign reading:

Rape is not resistance. 😳 https://t.co/46ZMkavRFS — Wil (@WilPollock) December 25, 2024

That's the Left.

I wish a ton of people could see this woman. This is what nonviolent protest truly looks like.



1) She's prepared to suffer the consequences that come from necessary protest.



2) The protest speaks for itself. She doesn't have to speak, though not a requirement. The protest… https://t.co/jHMdHffxe5 — TyrannizedSoul (@TyrannizedSoul) December 25, 2024

Everyone should see her.

Here's the woman in question, taking on her critics:

„Maybe the rat should be silenced forever.“



Really?!! Darling, then tomorrow there will be another woman in my place. 👭



RAPE! IS! NOT! RESISTANCE! 🫵🏼 #HamasRapists pic.twitter.com/qzV8CaeYCD — Karoline Preisler (@PreislerKa) December 25, 2024

It takes bravery to stand up like this, truly.

Keep up the good work, Karoline.