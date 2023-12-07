Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas

Things are getting weird lately. We're writing a bunch of posts praising Sen. John Fetterman — we never expected that. And we never would have expected Planned Parenthood to issue a statement flatly denouncing Hamas. Sure, you get a little further into their statement and they turn it into a "both sides" argument, but check out this opening paragraph:

Statement on violence in Israel and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/M9MfnTQrJo — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) December 5, 2023

On October 7, Hamas unleashed a brutal attack in Israel, killing over one thousand civilians, sexually assaulting women and girls, and kidnapping over 200 people, many of whom remain captive. Planned Parenthood unequivocally condemns the atrocities committed by Hamas, and rape as an act of war in any conflict.

The Left has assured us that there's no proof anyone was raped during the October 7 massacre. Sure, innocent civilians were shot, burned alive, and beheaded, but Hamas would never stoop to rape. This is like those Hamas sympathizers who tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis — shouldn't they be proud Hamas bravely took 10-month-old babies hostage?

We doubt this happened, but anyway:

a friend of mine called to cancel their monthly donation to planned parenthood after this statement and the operator said “thank you for your support of hamas” and hung up on them https://t.co/GL8icFJ6VE — frogan (@fr0gan) December 7, 2023

i am a public health expert with focal areas in sexual and reproductive health, maternal and child health, population health, and health communication. here is what planned parenthood did wrong in their statement as a reproductive justice organization — frogan (@fr0gan) December 7, 2023

first and foremost, women in gaza don’t have access to simple feminine hygiene products during the war. there is no access to prenatal care. there are miscarriages. all because of israel — frogan (@fr0gan) December 7, 2023

accusations of sexual violence against hamas are being used to advocate and generate support the genocide of palestinians — frogan (@fr0gan) December 7, 2023

israel does not give a single fuck about sexual violence considering they harbor sexual criminals and encourage rape and other forms of abuse during war. — frogan (@fr0gan) December 7, 2023

Another rape apologist who says eyewitness accounts are just lies to justify violence against Palestinians. She's certainly not the first.

What’s wrong with the statement? — Eran Toch (@erant) December 7, 2023

Rare planned parenthood win — Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) December 7, 2023

Imagine cancelling your donation to something because they denounced a terrorist group 💀 — Frostpyro (@MeFrostyP) December 7, 2023

I love when you guys fight like this — BG Kumbi 💜 (@basedgodkumbi) December 7, 2023

Incredibly based — Booster (@sodium_warning) December 7, 2023

Literally how is this a bad statement 💀 they condemned the rapes by hamas and called for the protection of civillians on both sides — skinnystrong (@Gravytrain0531) December 7, 2023

How is it so hard for y’all to support Palestine but not condemn Hamas? Like ???? — Rose🍓 (@Roo5evelt) December 7, 2023

The schisms being opened up on the left over a conflict 6,000 miles away continue to be absolutely incredible to watch https://t.co/aspzoU1NYU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 7, 2023

The left always ends up eating itself. — SosoDude00 (@soso_dude00) December 7, 2023

Hard to decide if it's more wild that the organization dedicated to slaughtering as many pre-born children as possible is up in arms about the Hamas attack, or that the feminist supporters of PP are canceling donations because of PP's stand against the rape and murder of women. — Brian Stevenson (@Ashitaka1110) December 7, 2023

People say they're canceling their donations and quitting their volunteer jobs as clinic escorts over this statement. They were dancing in the street in celebration on October 7 but now want to pretend it never happened.

