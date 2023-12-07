Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas

BREAKING: The Fed Plans To Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Things are getting weird lately. We're writing a bunch of posts praising Sen. John Fetterman — we never expected that. And we never would have expected Planned Parenthood to issue a statement flatly denouncing Hamas. Sure, you get a little further into their statement and they turn it into a "both sides" argument, but check out this opening paragraph:

On October 7, Hamas unleashed a brutal attack in Israel, killing over one thousand civilians, sexually assaulting women and girls, and kidnapping over 200 people, many of whom remain captive.

Planned Parenthood unequivocally condemns the atrocities committed by Hamas, and rape as an act of war in any conflict.

The Left has assured us that there's no proof anyone was raped during the October 7 massacre. Sure, innocent civilians were shot, burned alive, and beheaded, but Hamas would never stoop to rape. This is like those Hamas sympathizers who tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis — shouldn't they be proud Hamas bravely took 10-month-old babies hostage?

We doubt this happened, but anyway:

Another rape apologist who says eyewitness accounts are just lies to justify violence against Palestinians. She's certainly not the first.

People say they're canceling their donations and quitting their volunteer jobs as clinic escorts over this statement. They were dancing in the street in celebration on October 7 but now want to pretend it never happened.

***

HAMAS PLANNED PARENTHOOD RAPE STATEMENT

